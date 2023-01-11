Rock County Fury shut out Beaver Dam 7-0

BELOIT—Macy Murphy collected a hat trick as the Rock County Fury flattened Beaver Dam 7-0 on Monday night at the Edwards Ice Arena.

Emma Kligora had two goals as the Fury took a 4-0 lead in the first period. Maizy Fonseca and Murphy also scored in the final 1:37 of the period.

Murphy added two goals and Claudia Bohlke also scored in the second period. Emma Kligora finished with three assists in the game and Ava Kligora had two.

Winning goaltender Jillian Traver had 17 saves.

“After a tough stretch of games, the girls rebounded with a great win,” Fury head coach Luke Steurer said. “They got off to a fast start and kept the pressure on, playing hard all three periods. We talked about consistency throughout the game and they did a great job of starting that. We were moving the puck fast and playing good positional hockey.”

The game was a fundraiser for Mental Health Awareness for the Fury, who were able to raise $1,800 for NAMI Rock County.

The Fury play at Stoughton Friday at 7:15 p.m.

ROCK COUNTY 7, BEAVER DAM 0

Beaver Dam…0 0 0 — 0

Rock County…4 3 0 — 7

FIRST PERIOD: RC, E. Kligora (A. Kligora), 10:26; RC, Fonseca (Cole, A. Kligora), 5:36; RC, E. Kligora (Clark), 1:37; RC, Murphy (E. Kligora), 1:05.

SECOND PERIOD: RC, Boehlke (A. Kligora), 11:50; RC, Murphy (E. Kligora, Clark), 4:28; RC, Murphy (E. Kligora), 2:04

Saves: BD (Smerdema) 11-20-12-43. RC (Traver) 8-3-6-17.