Colorado State

National Western Stock Show honors 2023 Citizen of the West

DENVER — The National Western Stock Show has honored former Wyoming Gov. Matthew Mead as the 2023 Citizen of the West. Selected by a committee of community leaders, the annual award recognizes those who embody Western pioneers' spirit and determination and perpetuate their agricultural heritage and ideals. Mead was...
Housing helpline says call volume surged last week

COLORADO, USA — A helpline that connects people to housing solutions said their call volume surged last week, and they have a few ideas about why. Colorado Housing Connects is a free, statewide hotline – run by the non-profit Brothers Development - that helps people navigate rental and mortgage questions.
2022 slightly cooler but still way above average in Colorado

DENVER — The global temperature in 2022 was the 6th warmest on record. Those records go back 143 years. Now the 10 warmest years in history have all happened since 2010, with the last nine years (2014-2022) among the 10 warmest years. That was the joint announcement Thursday from NASA and NOAA.
Marines conducting flight training exercise in Colorado

FORT CARSON, Colo. — A United States Marine helicopter unit from North Carolina will be training in Colorado this month. The Heavy Helicopter Squadron HMH-464, stationed out of Marine Corps Air Station New River in Jacksonville, North Carolina, will conduct a training exercise at Fort Carson and Piñon Canyon Maneuver Site (PCMS).
9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: January 13-15

COLORADO, USA — The National Western Stock Show is back for a second weekend and the annual International Sportsmen Expo and Wintersköl return this January weekend. The Mammoth, Nuggets and Avalanche are all in the Mile High City this weekend as well. Don't forget about your New Year's resolutions, there are several refreshing 5K and 10K runs — because there's certainly more to do than watch football. Check out one of these fun events across Colorado this January weekend.
Colorado pizzeria opens 5th location

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — A popular Denver pizza establishment is expanding. Pizzeria Locale has opened its newest Colorado location in Greenwood Village. Located at the northeast corner of Interstate 25 and East Arapahoe Road, the restaurant is the fifth Pizzeria Locale location overall. Pizzeria Locale opened its first Denver...
Lawsuit accuses Snapchat of facilitating sale of deadly fentanyl

THORNTON, Colo. — A lawsuit filed on behalf of eight families across the country, including one in Colorado, accuses the social messaging app Snapchat of facilitating the sale of deadly fentanyl-laced pills. The suit, filed Jan. 3 in California, alleges that "Snap’s products have encouraged, enabled, and facilitated the...
Online Girl Scout Cookie sales begin in Colorado

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Girl Scout Cookie lovers, rejoice!. The Girl Scout Cookie season began Thursday in Colorado with the launch of online cookie sales. Each Girl Scout has a personalized link for their digital cookie website, so customers will have to contact a Girl Scout they know to start ordering cookies.
Authorities warn of dangerous avalanche conditions ahead of MLK Day weekend

COLORADO, USA — Four Coloradans have died in avalanches over the past three weekends, and the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) hopes to prevent more. CAIC warned this week of dangerous avalanche conditions in the backcountry this Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend. In a news release, the organization's director said Colorado has seen more avalanches so far this year than it does in a typical year, and recently, those avalanches gotten much bigger.
