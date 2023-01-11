Read full article on original website
The scramble to find a Hebrew bible before Polis' second inauguration
DENVER — When Democrat Jared Polis, Colorado's first Jewish governor, was sworn-in for a second term, he did so on a copy of the Hebrew bible called the Tanakh. But it wasn’t his Tanakh. Polis misplaced his copy just before the inauguration ceremony on Tuesday, leading members of...
When Colorado legislators quit, political insiders choose replacements
DENVER — There are 100 seats in the state legislature. Each one gets decided by voters at the ballot, except when they don't have a say. There have already been four vacancies at the State Capitol this year. That means a small group of party insiders pick the replacement...
National Western Stock Show honors 2023 Citizen of the West
DENVER — The National Western Stock Show has honored former Wyoming Gov. Matthew Mead as the 2023 Citizen of the West. Selected by a committee of community leaders, the annual award recognizes those who embody Western pioneers' spirit and determination and perpetuate their agricultural heritage and ideals. Mead was...
Colorado's rural hospitals are particularly struggling financially
DENVER — Hospitals across Colorado are facing major money problems. The Colorado Hospital Association (CHA) said more than half of the hospitals in this state are unable to make ends meet, and this is particularly painful for smaller and rural hospitals. According to CHA, expenses are going up and...
Housing helpline says call volume surged last week
COLORADO, USA — A helpline that connects people to housing solutions said their call volume surged last week, and they have a few ideas about why. Colorado Housing Connects is a free, statewide hotline – run by the non-profit Brothers Development - that helps people navigate rental and mortgage questions.
'Education is crucial': Fentanyl awareness campaign sparks interest in getting clean
DENVER — The lethality of fentanyl has forced its way into mainstream conversations, and a lot of people's lives are on the line. Fentanyl was connected to more than 900 deaths in 2021, almost double that of the year before, when 540 people died from fentanyl-involved drug overdoses. The...
'Sales plummet' for recreational and medical marijuana in Colorado
COLORADO, USA — Colorado saw an almost $100 million decline in marijuana tax revenue last year, and an industry trade group said on Friday that the drop is resulting in struggles for small-business owners. The Marijuana Industry Group (MIG) cited sales numbers released Wednesday by the Colorado Department of...
2022 slightly cooler but still way above average in Colorado
DENVER — The global temperature in 2022 was the 6th warmest on record. Those records go back 143 years. Now the 10 warmest years in history have all happened since 2010, with the last nine years (2014-2022) among the 10 warmest years. That was the joint announcement Thursday from NASA and NOAA.
Marines conducting flight training exercise in Colorado
FORT CARSON, Colo. — A United States Marine helicopter unit from North Carolina will be training in Colorado this month. The Heavy Helicopter Squadron HMH-464, stationed out of Marine Corps Air Station New River in Jacksonville, North Carolina, will conduct a training exercise at Fort Carson and Piñon Canyon Maneuver Site (PCMS).
First 2023 case of rabies in Colorado found in Morrison
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A skunk found in Jefferson County has tested positive for rabies. This is the first rabid animal to be found in Colorado in 2023. The skunk was found Jan. 2 in Morrison near West Belleview and Quincy Avenue, according to Jefferson County Public Health (JCPH).
9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: January 13-15
COLORADO, USA — The National Western Stock Show is back for a second weekend and the annual International Sportsmen Expo and Wintersköl return this January weekend. The Mammoth, Nuggets and Avalanche are all in the Mile High City this weekend as well. Don't forget about your New Year's resolutions, there are several refreshing 5K and 10K runs — because there's certainly more to do than watch football. Check out one of these fun events across Colorado this January weekend.
Colorado pizzeria opens 5th location
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — A popular Denver pizza establishment is expanding. Pizzeria Locale has opened its newest Colorado location in Greenwood Village. Located at the northeast corner of Interstate 25 and East Arapahoe Road, the restaurant is the fifth Pizzeria Locale location overall. Pizzeria Locale opened its first Denver...
Man sentenced for distributing fentanyl resulting in death – a first in Colorado
COLORADO, USA — For the first time in Colorado, a man was sentenced in federal court to life in prison after being convicted of distributing fentanyl resulting in death. Bruce Holder, 57, was convicted by a jury in 2021. Judge Christine Arguello sentenced Holder to the maximum penalty presented...
Lawsuit accuses Snapchat of facilitating sale of deadly fentanyl
THORNTON, Colo. — A lawsuit filed on behalf of eight families across the country, including one in Colorado, accuses the social messaging app Snapchat of facilitating the sale of deadly fentanyl-laced pills. The suit, filed Jan. 3 in California, alleges that "Snap’s products have encouraged, enabled, and facilitated the...
Colorado crime ring stole nearly $1 million worth of cars and property, indictment says
COLORADO, USA — A statewide grand jury returned a 90-count indictment last month against five people accused of stealing nearly a million dollars worth of cars and property as part of an auto theft and burglary crime ring that operated in Denver metro area counties for more than a year.
Online Girl Scout Cookie sales begin in Colorado
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Girl Scout Cookie lovers, rejoice!. The Girl Scout Cookie season began Thursday in Colorado with the launch of online cookie sales. Each Girl Scout has a personalized link for their digital cookie website, so customers will have to contact a Girl Scout they know to start ordering cookies.
Authorities warn of dangerous avalanche conditions ahead of MLK Day weekend
COLORADO, USA — Four Coloradans have died in avalanches over the past three weekends, and the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) hopes to prevent more. CAIC warned this week of dangerous avalanche conditions in the backcountry this Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend. In a news release, the organization's director said Colorado has seen more avalanches so far this year than it does in a typical year, and recently, those avalanches gotten much bigger.
Next Question: How will Colorado state parks check vehicle registration passes?
The state's has a new $29 parks pass, which you'll be charged for with your annual vehicle registration if you don't opt out. How will rangers check?
