Read full article on original website
Related
Lincoln remains undefeated in 3A PCL play with win over Bonney Lake
Ciona Wells led the Abes with a game-high 18 points.
Bell, Mintz help Syracuse rally, beat Notre Dame 78-73
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Chris Bell scored 17 points, Judah Mintz scored seven of his 14 points in the final 3 minutes and Syracuse overcame a 12-point second-half deficit to beat Notre Dame 78-73 Saturday night. Maliq Brown scored 15 points and Jesse Edwards added 13 points, 15 rebounds, four assists and four blocks for Syracuse (12-6, 5-2 ACC). Marcus Hammond hit a 3-pointer with 2:37 left that gave the Fighting Irish a two-point lead, but Mintz answered with a jumper 24 seconds later and made 1 of 2 free throws to give Syracuse a 72-71 lead with 1:46 to go. Notre Dame followed with a shot-clock violation — its second consecutive turnover — and then missed four straight field-goal attempts before Nate Laszewski made a layup with 7 seconds left to make it 76-73. Mintz, who finished with eight assists, made 4 of 4 from the free-throw line in the final 20 seconds.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Greene Girl's Basketball Remains Undefeated With Defensive Effort Over Delhi
Greene remains undefeated after a defensive effort shut down Delhi at home. Payton Yahner and Cali Knapp scored 11 apiece. Natalie Vrendenburgh added 12 for the Bulldogs.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Seton Catholic Boys Hoops Handles Windsor at Home
The Seton Catholic Saints overpowered the Windsor Black Knights with an 87-34 win at home. Johnny Hopf tallied 22 points while Drew Erickson followed right behind him with 18 of his own. Dylan Decker notched 17 for the Black Knights, while Ryan Kristof added 10. Check out the highlights above!
Comments / 0