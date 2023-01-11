The Mitchell School District has a new interim superintendent. The Mitchell School Board appointed Mitchell High School Principal Joe Childs to be the interim superintendent in a special meeting last night. Childs was one of three candidates to interview for the job. A new full-time superintendent will be hired by the district to begin on July 1st. Former Mitchell Schools Superintendent Joe Graves was appointed by Governor Kristi Noem to be the new South Dakota Education Department Secretary. He began his new position on Tuesday. The school board also selected Dakota Education Consulting of Sioux Falls to assist in finding a new permanent superintendent.

MITCHELL, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO