Related
mitchellnow.com
Mitchell boys beat Brookings 69-31
MITCHELL — The Mitchell Kernels boys basketball team carried a 69-31 victory over Brookings on Friday. Dylan Soulek and Colton Smith led the way with 11 points.
dakotanewsnow.com
kelo.com
Missing person investigation continues in Madison, South Dakota
MADISON, S.D. (KELO.com) — Police in Madison, South Dakota, continue to investigate the disappearance of Araina Crenshaw. She was first reported missing last month on December 20th, and was last seen on the evening of November 17th, 2022. The Madison Police Department asks anyone with information to call 605-256-7531.
gowatertown.net
mitchellnow.com
Childs appointed as interim superintendent for the Mitchell School District
The Mitchell School District has a new interim superintendent. The Mitchell School Board appointed Mitchell High School Principal Joe Childs to be the interim superintendent in a special meeting last night. Childs was one of three candidates to interview for the job. A new full-time superintendent will be hired by the district to begin on July 1st. Former Mitchell Schools Superintendent Joe Graves was appointed by Governor Kristi Noem to be the new South Dakota Education Department Secretary. He began his new position on Tuesday. The school board also selected Dakota Education Consulting of Sioux Falls to assist in finding a new permanent superintendent.
mitchellnow.com
City of Mitchell to widen streets, clear snow
The City of Mitchell Street Department will continue working on clearing snow from the streets full width. We will be working east of Main St and south of 7th Ave. on Friday January 13th. Please have all cars removed from these streets by 7:00 am on Friday. This schedule is...
mitchellnow.com
One dead in one-vehicle crash east of Alexandria on Wednesday night
A 52-year-old man died Wednesday in a one-vehicle crash east of Alexandria. A 51-year old female passenger was not injured. She was wearing a seatbelt. Names of the two people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2001 Ford Excursion...
