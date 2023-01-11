Michelle Yeoh to Golden Globes rush-off: ‘Shut up, I can beat you up’

Michelle Yeoh is ready to fight everyone all at once.

The “Everything Everywhere All At Once” actress did not take kindly to being played off during her 2023 Golden Globes acceptance speech for best actress in a musical or comedy film.

Yeoh was in the middle of a vulnerable speech about aging in the entertainment industry and fearing her career may be over now that she has turned 60.

“You had a really, really good run,” she recalled telling herself. “You worked with some of the best people: Steven Spielberg, James Cameron and Danny Boyle, and so, it’s good. It’s all good. Then along came the best gift, ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once,'” she said to the crowd applause.

That’s when in-house pianist Chloe Flower started playing her off.

“Shut up, please,” Yeoh laughed, looking in the musician’s direction. “I can beat you up.”

Yeoh took her sweet time completing her statement, shouting out the film’s crew, her managers and “my hot dog lover, Jamie Lee Curtis.”

Congratulations Michelle Yeoh for WINNING Best Actress – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy win! 🏆 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Y4jlpaDoq7 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023

That reference is a nod to Curtis’ character in “Everything Everywhere All at Once” having “hot dog hands.”

Yeoh, who is also earning Oscars buzz for that performance, has joined Jon M. Chu’s “Wicked” movies, Variety reported in December. She’ll portray Madame Morrible, the headmistress of Crage Hall at Shiz University in the “The Wizard of Oz” prequel.

Chu’s adaptation will be two parts , starring Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba. The films are due out on Christmas in 2024 and 2025.