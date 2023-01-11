ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enoch, UT

KUTV

Funeral held for family killed in Enoch murder-suicide

LA VERKIN, Utah (KUTV) — Family and friends gathered Friday morning at the funeral for the seven victims of a murder-suicide in southern Utah. More than 830 people attended the service for Gail Earl, Tausha Haight, Macie Haight, Briley Haight, Ammon Haight, Sienna Haight, and Gavin Haight at a meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in La Verkin, a town about 30 minutes outside St. George.
ENOCH, UT
KUTV

Enoch continues grieving process at community vigil

ENOCH, Utah (KUTV) — It was another step toward closure for a small town who lost so much. A funeral held in La Verkin for Gail Earl, Tausha Haight and Tausha's five children Friday morning. The community of Enoch gathered together at a vigil Friday night to honor seven...
ENOCH, UT
KUTV

Lawmakers poised to approve $1.55 million settlement in Utah grant fraud lawsuit

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Legislature appears set to approve a settlement in a lawsuit alleging that state officials improperly used millions in federal grant money. Senate Joint Resolution 7, sponsored by Sen. Jerry Stevenson (R-Layton), was just made public ahead of the legislative session next week. It would approve a $1.55 million settlement that the state of Utah would pay to the federal government to settle the lawsuit originally filed by a prison inmate.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Cox says regulating puberty blockers requires 'serious look' as session draws near

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Gov. Spencer Cox signaled his support Wednesday for a bill banning gender reassignment surgery for minors. In an interview with KUTV 2News, the governor said there’s “broad consensus” around that part of Senate Bill 16. He said transgender youth shouldn’t make a decision about getting that surgery until they’re adults.
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Weekend storm inching closer, Winter Storm Warnings issued across Utah

UTAH (KUTV) — A Winter Storm Warning will be widespread throughout Utah from Saturday through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Representatives of NWS reported that Utah's Southern Mountains including the cities of Brian Head and Alton will be under a Winter Storm Warning from 11 a.m. Saturday through 5 p.m. Sunday, while the state's Wasatch Mountains along I-80 North, Wasatch Mountains south of I-80, Western Uinta Mountains, Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs and Central Mountains will see a Winter Storm Warning from 11 a.m. Saturday through 11 p.m. Sunday.
BRIAN HEAD, UT
KUTV

Enjoy a classical Chinese dance performance

KUTV — Get ready for the show of a lifetime!. Shen Yun Classical Chinese Dance is back in Utah this year. Cheyenne shared a behind the scenes scoop with Elora. Follow Fresh Living on social media, subscribe to our newsletter, and check out our podcast. Watch Fresh Living every...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Hydrologist warns: more water means more potholes

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Storm after storm has dumped a ton of snow and water across the Wasatch Front – not just where we need it most, but also where it creates problems. BYU hydrologist and professor of civil and construction engineering Jim Nelson said the potholes show up all across northern Utah are an example of the collision of mother nature, development, and the ongoing drought.
UTAH STATE

