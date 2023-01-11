Read full article on original website
KUTV
Funeral held for family killed in Enoch murder-suicide
LA VERKIN, Utah (KUTV) — Family and friends gathered Friday morning at the funeral for the seven victims of a murder-suicide in southern Utah. More than 830 people attended the service for Gail Earl, Tausha Haight, Macie Haight, Briley Haight, Ammon Haight, Sienna Haight, and Gavin Haight at a meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in La Verkin, a town about 30 minutes outside St. George.
KUTV
Enoch continues grieving process at community vigil
ENOCH, Utah (KUTV) — It was another step toward closure for a small town who lost so much. A funeral held in La Verkin for Gail Earl, Tausha Haight and Tausha's five children Friday morning. The community of Enoch gathered together at a vigil Friday night to honor seven...
KUTV
Family says prayers have 'sustained us' through tragedy of Enoch murder-suicide
LA VERKIN, Utah (KUTV) — At the conclusion of the funeral service for the victims of a murder-suicide in Enoch, family members of Tausha Haight, her five children, and her mother Gail Earl spoke to the media and expressed thanks for the support over the last nine heartbreaking days.
KUTV
Piute High student charged as adult, accused of murdering of 16-year-old
JUNCTION, Utah (KUTV) — The 17-year-old Piute High School student who is accused of shooting and killed his peer, Jacqueline Nunez, was charged in court as an adult on Friday. Francisco Daniel Aguilar was charged by Piute County Attorney Scott Burns of the 6th Judicial District Court on January...
KUTV
Community of Enoch hoping to persevere following tragic murder-suicide
ENOCH, Utah (KUTV) — The City of Enoch is a community that knows how to rally around one another. A recent tragedy involving the death of eight people inside of a home roughly one week ago, is a grim example of how families are helping cope and support one another.
KUTV
Utah's snowpack at 189% of normal, but Gov. Cox isn't celebrating yet
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah is sitting strong when it comes to snow. According to the USDA Snow Survey, as of Thursday morning, statewide snowpack was at 189 percent of normal for this time of year. But Gov. Spencer Cox said it's not time to celebrate yet. “We’ve...
KUTV
Probationer who threatened to slit mother's throat listed on Metro Gang Unit's most wanted
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A career criminal and probation fugitive is the focus of this week's At Large: Utah's Fugitives. Sheldon Tyler Hall, 33, is on the Metro Gang Unit's Ten Most Wanted list for a reason. The East Side Bloods gang member has multiple convictions for domestic...
KUTV
Take 2 Podcast: State snowpack, US House speaker, Utah's sales tax on food
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Host: Heidi Hatch. State Snowpack at 191 % - flooding in Draper after valley rains. Salt Lake County creating emergency bus service for Cottonwood Canyons – emergency band aid permanent fix still needed. US House has a new speaker: Blake Moore elected to...
KUTV
Community holds vigil for 16-year-old Piute student who was shot, killed by classmate
PIUTE, Utah (KUTV) — Ribbons wrapped around light posts, the number seven painted on doors, donation boxes stand on tables, and identical shirts with the initials "JN" can be seen throughout Piute High School. The 16-year-old student was shot and killed on Sunday. Her body was found on a...
KUTV
Lawmakers poised to approve $1.55 million settlement in Utah grant fraud lawsuit
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Legislature appears set to approve a settlement in a lawsuit alleging that state officials improperly used millions in federal grant money. Senate Joint Resolution 7, sponsored by Sen. Jerry Stevenson (R-Layton), was just made public ahead of the legislative session next week. It would approve a $1.55 million settlement that the state of Utah would pay to the federal government to settle the lawsuit originally filed by a prison inmate.
KUTV
Former Prolific Solutions employee alleges false claims, misleading fundraising tactics
ST. GEORGE, Utah (KUTV) — A former Prolific Solutions employee claims he was made and used as a scapegoat after the company trained him to make false claims. A young man, Chazz Gonzalez, has spoken out about his experience working for a for-profit company hired by charities to raise money for them.
KUTV
Cox says regulating puberty blockers requires 'serious look' as session draws near
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Gov. Spencer Cox signaled his support Wednesday for a bill banning gender reassignment surgery for minors. In an interview with KUTV 2News, the governor said there’s “broad consensus” around that part of Senate Bill 16. He said transgender youth shouldn’t make a decision about getting that surgery until they’re adults.
KUTV
Weekend storm inching closer, Winter Storm Warnings issued across Utah
UTAH (KUTV) — A Winter Storm Warning will be widespread throughout Utah from Saturday through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Representatives of NWS reported that Utah's Southern Mountains including the cities of Brian Head and Alton will be under a Winter Storm Warning from 11 a.m. Saturday through 5 p.m. Sunday, while the state's Wasatch Mountains along I-80 North, Wasatch Mountains south of I-80, Western Uinta Mountains, Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs and Central Mountains will see a Winter Storm Warning from 11 a.m. Saturday through 11 p.m. Sunday.
KUTV
Enjoy a classical Chinese dance performance
KUTV — Get ready for the show of a lifetime!. Shen Yun Classical Chinese Dance is back in Utah this year. Cheyenne shared a behind the scenes scoop with Elora. Follow Fresh Living on social media, subscribe to our newsletter, and check out our podcast. Watch Fresh Living every...
KUTV
School district spends over a third of pandemic relief funding on 'staff bonuses'
RALEIGH, N.C. (TND) — After the COVID-19 pandemic began, Congress started doling out billions in relief funding to K-12 school districts across the country, and at least one major North Carolina school system spent over a third of that funding on “staff bonuses.”. Wake County Public School System,...
KUTV
Hydrologist warns: more water means more potholes
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Storm after storm has dumped a ton of snow and water across the Wasatch Front – not just where we need it most, but also where it creates problems. BYU hydrologist and professor of civil and construction engineering Jim Nelson said the potholes show up all across northern Utah are an example of the collision of mother nature, development, and the ongoing drought.
