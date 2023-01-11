ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

wbap.com

Denton ISD to Build District-Owned Medical Clinic

(WBAP/KLIF) — Denton ISD is getting into the health care business. The school board approved a measure to continue efforts to construct a district-owned Employee & Family Health & Wellness Vlinic. The district’s Chris Bomberger says the million dollar venture will not require additional funding. According to board member...
DENTON, TX
wbap.com

911 Calls From Jewish Synagogue Hostage Stand-off Released

(WBAP/KLIF) — Sunday marks the anniversary of the hostage situation at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville. It’s been nearly a year since Malik Faisal Akram held four hostages at gunpoint during a 12-hour stand-off at a Jewish synagogue in Colleyville. The FBI has released 911 calls from the incident where Akram held Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker and three others hostage.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
wbap.com

Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo Opens in Cowtown

(WBAP/KLIF) — Visitors from across the nation and the world are Fort Worth bound, as the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo kicked off Friday, January 13th. The yearly event gives a huge economic boost to the area, as $115-million is pumped into the greater Fort Worth area. According...
FORT WORTH, TX
wbap.com

Two Choctaw County Jail Escapees Arrested in Frisco Purse Snatchings Case

The duo is connected to multiple alleged crimes in several states states. Frisco, TX (WBAP/KLIF) – Frisco police arrested two people connection with two purse snatching incidents outside two stores late last year. 31-year old Tyler Payne and 41-Thomas Cofer are charged with theft and aggravated robbery. Payne was...
FRISCO, TX
wbap.com

FAA Releases Audio in Deadly Dallas Air Show Crash

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – The Federal Aviation Administration is releasing audio from the midair collision that killed six people during the Wings Over Dallas Air Show at Dallas Executive Airport last November. In the recordings, the air boss is heard in the final transmission before two World War II era...
DALLAS, TX

