Mississippi State

WLBT

Mississippi Farm Bureau responds to soaring egg prices

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The price of eggs across the nation remains on the rise as the Avian Influenza outbreak has now wiped out roughly 45 million farm-raised hens. The virus, otherwise known as “Bird Flu,” took its toll towards the start of the holiday season as turkeys became more expensive for customers.
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: Try to spot green comet

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – If we brave the early morning chill right now, in a dark, clear sky, we may be able to see something not seen on earth in 50,000 years. Every now and again a comet comes along worth the time to try to see. C/2022 E3 (ZTF) may be that comet. […]
ourmshome.com

The Best Bed & Breakfasts to Stay at in the Magnolia State

From ocean adventures with miles of relaxing white sandy beaches to gazing at the views of the famed Natchez Trace Parkway, the Magnolia State is a dream destination for any vacationist. And a bed and breakfast can allow adventurers the best of both worlds with an escape from everyday life...
WLBT

Things To Know Thursday, January 12

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Governor Tate Reeves issued a directive to Mississippi departments and agencies...
JACKSON, MS
WKRG News 5

Doctor: Health care access ‘scary’ in parts of Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi doesn’t have the medical workforce to address a wide range of poor health outcomes, from high rates of maternal and infant mortality to severe cases of diabetes that require the amputation of limbs, the state’s top health officer said. Dr. Daniel Edney, who leads the Mississippi State Department of Health, […]
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Gulf Coast ready for spring break plans with new developments

Travelers searching for new experiences in the new year should look no further than Coastal Mississippi: The Secret Coast. With an array of new developments and offerings in 2023, the 62-mile coastline offers visitors everything from luxury boutique hotels and upscale dining options to upgraded waterparks and ziplining experiences. Additionally, with the launch of the “One More Day of Play” campaign, visitors are encouraged to extend their trip one more day with seasonal itineraries, exclusive discounts and a behind-the-scenes look at some of the area’s top locales.
deltabusinessjournal.com

Gaila Oliver Realty Making Real Estate Dreams Come True

Ajournalist, animal rescuer and real estate specialist all rolled up into one. That’s Gaila Oliver. The Washington County resident has been in the real estate business for two decades. “I got into real estate in 2003 while I still owned The Leland Progress newspaper. It was pretty hectic, then...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

IMPACT AZ 2025 Keys in on Supplier Diversity Readiness to Close Racial Wealth Gap for Black-owned Businesses

Business accelerator from Millionaire Mastermind Academy is now accepting applications for 2023 spring program. PHOENIX, Ariz., Jan. 13, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Designed to make an impact for Black-owned businesses in the new year and beyond, IMPACT AZ 2025 focuses on supplier diversity readiness to close the racial wealth gap for diverse business owners. The Millionaire Mastermind Academy program is accepting applications from serious entrepreneurs interested in a solutions-driven accelerator program that will help them grow business with corporations, expand customer discovery and market validation, and enhance financial management and business development, Thinkzilla Consulting Group announced today.
ARIZONA STATE
WJTV.com

Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Jan. 13-15

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (January 13-15) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi:. The Culture Concert – Friday – Jackson. As part of Jackson...
WJTV 12

Family moves into Mississippi’s first Zero Net home

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The first Zero Net home in Mississippi is now ready for move in. The Zero Net Energy home was made possible by Atmos Energy and Habitat for Humanity. When Atmos Energy approached Habitat for Humanity about the creation of the home, everyone was on board. “Atmos approached us about a year […]
theclintoncourier.net

Kara’s Sights & Bites: ‘Best sandwiches in Mississippi’ – here are my faves

Forgetting one of my “favorites” from the Top Restaurant Meals and Supermarket Products of 2022″ list – the Burger-Burger at the Biloxi restaurant by the same name – triggered a train of thought that ultimately led to a list of some of the best sandwiches in Mississippi. In case it appears I’m being forgetful again – after all, isn’t something called “Burger-Burger” actually a, well, burger? The answer is…”not really” and here’s why.
BILOXI, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Former Mississippi Senator Trent Lott to Speak at Moe’s Penny Bar

TLV News The Local Voice is a bimonthly entertainment guide and newspaper based in Oxford, Mississippi, covering and distributed in North Central Mississippi, including Oxford, Ole Miss, Taylor, Abbeville, Water Valley, Lafayette County, Yalobusha County, and parts of Panola County, Marshall County, and Tupelo . The Local Voice is distributed free to over 255 locations in North Mississippi and also available as a full color PDF download worldwide on the internet.
