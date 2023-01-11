ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
KARE 11

Plans are changing for some popular winter events

MINNEAPOLIS — From ice anglers to winter event organizers, people are paying close attention to the ice thickness of area lakes. That's because the last snowstorm to hit the metro left behind a cozy blanket over the ice, insulating it. Then temperatures warmed up a bit. Erin Lavelle is...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

DNR offers up Take A Kid Ice Fishing Weekend

ST PAUL, Minn. — We live in the land of 10,000 lakes, but lots of kids have never gone ice fishing. The DNR is aiming to change that with the Take A Kid Ice Fishing Weekend. During the three-day weekend, Saturday, Jan. 14, through Monday, Jan. 16, any Minnesota resident can go ice fishing for free if fishing with a child 15 years old or younger.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Moderator of 33rd annual MLK Breakfast hopes to share lessons from Dr. King

MINNEAPOLIS — For the first time in two years, a major Twin Cities event honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. is back in person. Monday, the 33rd annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Breakfast will be held at the Minneapolis Convention Center. The event serves as a fundraiser for the UNCF Twin Cities MLK Legacy Scholarship Fund, which supports the college careers of young students of color.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Tax conformity bill delivers tax cuts

ST PAUL, Minn. — By State Capitol standards, the Minnesota tax conformity bill came together at lightning speed, making it to the governor's desk just nine days into the 2023 Session. In the simplest terms, it will line up the Minnesota tax code with Uncle Sam's, something that's often...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Thomson Reuters to sell most of Eagan campus, move to new location in Twin Cities

EAGAN, Minn — Thomson Reuters (TR) is looking to sell the majority of its 263-acre campus in Eagan, in a response to changing workplace habits and culture. The Toronto-based company is looking to sell 179-acres or over 68% of its 263-acre campus. Notable features included in the sale are the office building with over 1.1 million square feet and three data centers with over 333,000 square feet.
EAGAN, MN
KARE 11

DNR urges snowmobile safety to riders

ST PAUL, Minn. — With the long weekend coming up more people are looking to fun winter activities like snowmobiling, which comes with safety concerns. Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has released some safety and guidelines tips for those looking to hit the slopes:. Stay on marked trails....
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Recreational cannabis bill advances in Minnesota House

ST PAUL, Minn. — A Minnesota House panel Wednesday gave the green light to this year's version of the recreational cannabis bill. The Commerce Committee was the first stop on a long journey that's likely to include at least a dozen more stops before reaching a pivotal floor vote.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

How to celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day around the Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS — Martin Luther King, Jr. Day honors the life and work of Dr. King and serves to encourage all Americans to volunteer to improve their communities. Here are just a few of the many places you can celebrate this upcoming weekend:. 'Sounds of Blackness' "Music for Martin" Friday,...
KARE 11

Northrop Auditorium, Church Street Garage and Northrop Garage closed until further notice

MINNEAPOLIS — Crews are getting ready to inspect the roof of Northrop Auditorium on the University of Minnesota campus after a partial collapse Wednesday night. The University's dispatch center received reports of the collapse just after 7:30 p.m. that evening, according to a statement from the U of M. A section on one corner of the roof "had caved in into an attic and utility space."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
28K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

 https://www.kare11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy