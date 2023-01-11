Read full article on original website
Related
Winter birding in Minnesota
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — While many birds go south for the winter, there are still many opportunities to go birdwatching in Minnesota.
Plans are changing for some popular winter events
MINNEAPOLIS — From ice anglers to winter event organizers, people are paying close attention to the ice thickness of area lakes. That's because the last snowstorm to hit the metro left behind a cozy blanket over the ice, insulating it. Then temperatures warmed up a bit. Erin Lavelle is...
DNR offers up Take A Kid Ice Fishing Weekend
ST PAUL, Minn. — We live in the land of 10,000 lakes, but lots of kids have never gone ice fishing. The DNR is aiming to change that with the Take A Kid Ice Fishing Weekend. During the three-day weekend, Saturday, Jan. 14, through Monday, Jan. 16, any Minnesota resident can go ice fishing for free if fishing with a child 15 years old or younger.
Minnesota beekeepers say new bee vaccine will help, but isn't the cure to all their problems
MINNEAPOLIS — Whenever there's a news story about bees, it gets a lot of buzz online, especially when it involves saving the bees. So, when a company announced a new bee vaccine to help, it got a lot of attention. The new vaccine was created by Dalan Animal Health,...
Maret Bylander crowned 2023 St. Paul Winter Carnival's Klondike Kate
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Saint Paul Winter Carnival's newest mistress of song and merriment earned her sash Wednesday night, outperforming several other contestants to become this year's Klondike Kate. Maret Bylander, of Stillwater, beat out five other women competing for the title at the Double Tree by Hilton...
Moderator of 33rd annual MLK Breakfast hopes to share lessons from Dr. King
MINNEAPOLIS — For the first time in two years, a major Twin Cities event honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. is back in person. Monday, the 33rd annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Breakfast will be held at the Minneapolis Convention Center. The event serves as a fundraiser for the UNCF Twin Cities MLK Legacy Scholarship Fund, which supports the college careers of young students of color.
Tax conformity bill delivers tax cuts
ST PAUL, Minn. — By State Capitol standards, the Minnesota tax conformity bill came together at lightning speed, making it to the governor's desk just nine days into the 2023 Session. In the simplest terms, it will line up the Minnesota tax code with Uncle Sam's, something that's often...
Open Arms of Minnesota expands reach with new St. Paul location
ST PAUL, Minnesota — Open Arms of Minnesota is opening its arms wider. The nonprofit celebrated the opening of its new location in St. Paul on Tuesday. The expansion allows it to serve more people in need of healthy and medically tailored meals. "We are 30-some years old. Started...
Reporter's Notebook: Caroline Lowe looks back on Katie Poirier case
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Caroline Lowe has been long removed from her time reporting in Minnesota, but learning about the death of Donald Blom brought her right back. "It's been just a big part of my life," she said. "The images of Katie in the convenience store, impossible to shake that."
Since switch to 988, suicide hotline busier than ever; experts say MN response could still improve
MINNEAPOLIS — Six months after the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline changed its phone number to 988, it's responded to more than two million calls, texts and chat messages. According to the Associated Press, the 988 helpline registered 154,585 more calls, texts and chat messages in November 2022, than...
What are your rights as a renter? | Local expert weighs in on tenants' rights in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — After dozens of families were displaced from the Historic Bell Lofts in North Minneapolis, they were placed in a local hotel temporarily financed by the Bell Loft's management. But three days later, residents received a letter saying Historic Bell Lofts will no longer fund their stay, according...
Thomson Reuters to sell most of Eagan campus, move to new location in Twin Cities
EAGAN, Minn — Thomson Reuters (TR) is looking to sell the majority of its 263-acre campus in Eagan, in a response to changing workplace habits and culture. The Toronto-based company is looking to sell 179-acres or over 68% of its 263-acre campus. Notable features included in the sale are the office building with over 1.1 million square feet and three data centers with over 333,000 square feet.
DNR urges snowmobile safety to riders
ST PAUL, Minn. — With the long weekend coming up more people are looking to fun winter activities like snowmobiling, which comes with safety concerns. Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has released some safety and guidelines tips for those looking to hit the slopes:. Stay on marked trails....
Hamline University at the center of debate on academic freedom and respect for religion
ST PAUL, Minn. — Hamline University in Saint Paul is at the center of debate after a professor was denied another class to teach after she displayed an artistic depiction of the Prophet Muhammad in her lecture. Dr. Erika López Prater, an adjunct professor at Hamline University, spoke to...
Minnesota Lottery sent $172.6 million back into the state last year
MINNEAPOLIS — A lot of buzz around the billion-dollar Mega Millions has drawn attention to the Minnesota Lottery system. It's the second largest Mega Millions in history but what difference does it make for Minnesotans?. A big one. "More players means more money that goes back into the state,"...
CDC report shows child vaccination rates are dropping and the numbers are even lower in Minnesota
MINNESOTA, USA — New CDC numbers show vaccination rates are going down for young kids and the numbers are even lower in Minnesota. These are the standard routine vaccines that most children get, for diseases like measles, mumps, polio, and others. "We are getting to the point, for example...
Former Waseca officer shot in the line of duty embarks on a new challenge in Alaska
ST PAUL, Minn. — "A lot of hard work, its finally come to fruition though, for sure," said retired Waseca Police Officer Arik Matson. Perhaps no one has put in more work over the last three years than Matson himself. "Learning to walk again was really really challenging," he...
Recreational cannabis bill advances in Minnesota House
ST PAUL, Minn. — A Minnesota House panel Wednesday gave the green light to this year's version of the recreational cannabis bill. The Commerce Committee was the first stop on a long journey that's likely to include at least a dozen more stops before reaching a pivotal floor vote.
How to celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day around the Twin Cities
MINNEAPOLIS — Martin Luther King, Jr. Day honors the life and work of Dr. King and serves to encourage all Americans to volunteer to improve their communities. Here are just a few of the many places you can celebrate this upcoming weekend:. 'Sounds of Blackness' "Music for Martin" Friday,...
Northrop Auditorium, Church Street Garage and Northrop Garage closed until further notice
MINNEAPOLIS — Crews are getting ready to inspect the roof of Northrop Auditorium on the University of Minnesota campus after a partial collapse Wednesday night. The University's dispatch center received reports of the collapse just after 7:30 p.m. that evening, according to a statement from the U of M. A section on one corner of the roof "had caved in into an attic and utility space."
KARE 11
Minneapolis, MN
28K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Minneapolis and St. Paul local newshttps://www.kare11.com/
Comments / 0