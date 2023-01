LAS VEGAS, Nevada — The University of Maryland Eastern Shore went 3-2 in Traditional play on Day 2 at the Stormin' Blue & White Classic including a win against National Tenpin Coaches Association No. 17 Tulane. But the key for the day was the solid scoring as the Hawks head into Day 3 in fourth place with a 203.7 average over two days and — more importantly — a chance at the event title in bracket play on Tuesday.

PRINCESS ANNE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO