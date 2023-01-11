Read full article on original website
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Ja Morant had 23 points, 10 assists and another ferocious dunk, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Indiana Pacers 130-112 on Saturday night to extend the NBA’s longest current winning streak to nine games. Desmond Bane scored 25 points to lead the Grizzlies, who tied Denver for the Western Conference’s best record at 29-13. Neither Bane nor Morant was needed in the fourth quarter. Morant’s soaring slam over Jalen Smith made it a 20-point game with 4:20 left in the third, and Memphis led by as much as 34 in the fourth. The game was tied in the second quarter before Memphis outscored the Pacers 27-11 to take a 68-52 lead at halftime. Morant had five points and four assists during that span.
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Scott Laughton had a goal and an assist and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Washington Capitals 3-1 on Saturday night as Capitals star Alex Ovechkin tied the NHL record for 30-goal seasons. Ovechkin has scored at least 30 goals for 17 seasons, tying him with Mike Gartner for the most 30-goal seasons in NHL history. He tied the game at 1 with 2:04 left in the first period. Philadelphia titled the ice back in its favor with two goals in 49 seconds in the second period. James van Riemsdyk and Wade Allison both capitalized on miscues from Darcy Kuemper and poor coverage by Washington, who has been outscored 11-7 over the last four games. The Flyers have won three straight games, including both games of their home-and-home series with the Capitals, and eight of their last 11 overall. Carter Hart finished with 39 saves for his third win in four starts and made a couple of ten-bell saves to shut down Washington’s three power play opportunities. The Capitals have gone four straight games without a power-play goal and are 0-for-9 over that span.
DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen, Artturi Lehkonen and Alex Newhook each scored twice, Pavel Francouz made 29 saves for his first shutout of the season and the Colorado Avalanche routed the Ottawa Senators 7-0 on Saturday night. Rantanen scored his 28th and 29th goals to break Joe Sakic’s 27-year-old team record for goals at the halfway point of the regular season. Colorado had lost seven of eight games and was two days removed from a loss to the last-place Chicago Blackhawks. The seven goals are the most the Avalanche have scored this season. Brad Hunt also scored for Colorado.
