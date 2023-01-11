Golden Globes mocks Tom Cruise, ‘missing’ Scientologist Shelly Miscavige

Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael took a swipe at Tom Cruise during Tuesday night’s awards show, joking that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association should use the actor’s three returned gongs to help locate the “missing” wife of Scientology leader, David Miscavige.

Holding up Cruise’s Globes — which he famously returned to the HFPA in 2021 — Carmichael quipped: “I have a pitch. I think maybe we take these three things and exchange them for the safe return of Shelly Miscavige.”

Shelly — who has been dubbed “The First Lady of Scientology” — was last seen in public in August 2007, and her whereabouts have been the subject of intense speculation.

In 2012, attorneys claiming to represent the 61-year-old claimed she was simply living a quiet life outside of the public eye.

The following year, however, ex-Scientologist Leah Remini filed a missing person report, saying she didn’t believe Shelley was safe and well. The LAPD subsequently launched an investigation and claimed to have located Shelly. The case was closed.

Shelly has been married to David Miscavige, 62, since 1982. David — who has served as Scientology’s leader since 1987 — is known for his close friendship with Cruise and even served as the “Top Gun” star’s best man at his 2006 wedding to Katie Holmes.

Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael took a swipe at Tom Cruise and Scientology at Tuesday night’s show, holding up the actor’s three returned awards. Getty Images

Cruise and David Miscavige are seen embracing during the opening of a new Scientology church in 2004. ASSOCIATED PRESS

Scientology leader David Miscavige and wife Shelly Miscavige are seen in an undated photograph.

Remini — who practiced Scientology in 2013 — has become one of the religion’s most outspoken detractors.

She repeatedly hit out at its leaders in her A&E documentary “Scientology and the Aftermath,” prompting the Church to proclaim that the actress has “blood on her hands.” They have denied any wrongdoing.

The Post has reached out to the Church of Scientology for comment on Tuesday’s Globes joke and an update on Shelly Miscavige.

Carmichael is seen with Cruise’s returned awards. Getty Images

Cruise won his first Globe back in 1990 for his role in “Born on the Fourth of July.” Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Cruise — who was not present at Tuesday night’s show — famously handed back his Golden Globe Awards last year in response to the HFPA’s diversity scandal.

Cruise won his first Globe back in 1990 for his role in “Born on the Fourth of July.” He scored a second gong for “Jerry Maguire” in 1997, before nabbing a third three years later for the drama “Magnolia.”

The star appeared in last year’s “Top Gun: Maverick,” which is nominated for best drama at this year’s Golden Globes.

Cruise is seen with the Golden Globe he won in 200 for his performance in “Magnolia.” Corbis via Getty Images

However, Cruise was snubbed in the acting category and was not in the audience at Tuesday night’s show.