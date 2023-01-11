ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

WXIA 11 Alive

Bill would require instant replay at GHSA football championships

ELLENWOOD, Ga. — A controversial high school championship game has produced a new bill in the 2023 General Assembly to require an instant replay. The idea has support at the DeKalb County school that lost the championship last month. In that game, DeKalb County’s Cedar Grove High School appeared...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Roswell home of ex-UGA Bulldog, NFL star AJ Green burglarized

ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell home of NFL legend and ex-UGA Bulldog A.J. Green was burglarized last week, a police report shows. The Roswell Police Department incident report says officers responded to the home a little after 8 p.m. on Friday night. Among the evidence of items stolen was cash near a broken window, loose cash in a drawer and an empty luxury watch box in an office.
ROSWELL, GA

