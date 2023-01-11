Read full article on original website
Student attacked at Cobb County middle school
Students, parents, and teachers are on edge after a school fight. Witnesses say a student was stabbed.
Morris Brown College receives $2.6M grant | Plans for funds
With the grant, Sen. Ossoff said the institution can serve more students and in a better way. The HBCU anticipates enrollment to hit 400 students in the fall.
Possible suspect detained after stabbing person near Atlanta tourist district, police say
ATLANTA — A person was detained Monday afternoon after Atlanta police say they stabbed another individual near the city's tourist district. Officers were called to the area near 265 Peachtree St. NE by the Hyatt Regency Atlanta after someone was stabbed, they said. The incident appears to have happened Monday along Atlanta's MLK Day parade route.
Bill would require instant replay at GHSA football championships
ELLENWOOD, Ga. — A controversial high school championship game has produced a new bill in the 2023 General Assembly to require an instant replay. The idea has support at the DeKalb County school that lost the championship last month. In that game, DeKalb County’s Cedar Grove High School appeared...
Roswell home of ex-UGA Bulldog, NFL star AJ Green burglarized
ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell home of NFL legend and ex-UGA Bulldog A.J. Green was burglarized last week, a police report shows. The Roswell Police Department incident report says officers responded to the home a little after 8 p.m. on Friday night. Among the evidence of items stolen was cash near a broken window, loose cash in a drawer and an empty luxury watch box in an office.
Family demanding answers after 19-year-old killed by police
The family of Eric Homes is once again demanding answers in the investigation. Their son was shot, killed by a Clayton County officer.
Everything you need to know about the tornadoes that hit Georgia last week
ATLANTA — As several communities south of Atlanta and in other parts of Georgia continue to recover after a series of tornadoes hit the state last Thursday, the full scope of the tornadoes is becoming clearer. The National Weather Service continues to confirm details of the tornadoes, with another...
Fire breaks out at East Point home on Ben Hill Road
It started at a home off Ben Hill Road, according to East Point Fire Department Battalion Chief Lindsey Cassell. He added that no one was hurt during the fire.
Atlanta community honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy
Atlanta, the city at the heart of the Civil Rights Movement, is proud to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with lectures, concerts and exhibits.
