Marysville, MI

Man accused of kidnapping daughter arrested

By Liz Shepard, Port Huron Times Herald
 3 days ago
The Marysville Police in conjunction with the Port Huron Police Major Crimes Unit, Ohio State Highway Patrol Piqua Post, and FBI Task Force Lima Division were all instrumental in working nonstop today to locate and arrest Erik Nardini, a 46-year-old and reunite Lilliana with her natural mother.

At 9 p.m this evening Ohio State Highway Patrol were able to take down Erik Nardini without incident or harm to Lilliana. The Port Huron Major Crimes Unit is currently responding to meet with Ohio authority’s to pick up Lilliana and transport her back to Michigan to be reunited with her mother. E

rik will be held in Ohio on probable cause for kidnapping pending a felony warrants and an extradition warrant to be issued by the St. Clair County Prosecutors Office first thing in the morning.

"This is outstanding police work by all jurisdictions involved. Special thanks go out to the Port Huron Police Departments Major Crimes Unit for taking the lead and working feverishly to locate Lilliana unharmed. Thank you to the press for updating the public with our investigation as we received information," the police department said.

Details will follow as soon as the suspect is back in St. Clair County for court arraignment.

The girl was reported missing out of Marysville Monday.

