Evanston, IL

Daily Northwestern

Everything Evanston: City Council Rapid Recap talks proposed plastic bag tax, 5th ward school and ban on cashless businesses

Podcast (everythingevanston): Play in new window | Download. This week, Everything Evanston’s Rapid Recap of City Council includes debate about the proposed plastic bag tax, as well as continued plans for the Fleetwood-Jourdain Community Center and a prohibition on cashless establishments in Evanston. Then, we speak with city reporter Jorja Siemons on Evanston’s new budget for the 2023 fiscal year.
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Ambitious Fifth Ward land-swap project gets continuance

The next steps for a large-scale redevelopment of the block currently occupied by Mt. Pisgah Ministry and a vacant lot in Evanston’s Fifth Ward—which entails a land-swap between the church and the city—will be determined at the Land Use Commission’s Feb. 8 meeting. The continuance came...
EVANSTON, IL
South Suburban News

An Open Letter From Mayor Michael Glotz: Tinley Park Mental Health Center Site Plans

Tinley Park Mayor, Michael Glotz shared some thought with me about the Tinley Park Mental Health Center site. Here is what he said below. "Christmas time in Tinley Park is always a joyous season, and 2022 was no exception. While our Village elves outdid themselves, making the town merry and bright, the rest of the team continued on with the business of the Village as usual.
TINLEY PARK, IL
Daily Northwestern

Here’s what changes to Evanston’s Fair Housing Ordinance could mean

After Evanston banned housing discrimination based on most criminal records, advocate Gail Schechter didn’t see much coverage that she felt accurately represented the issue. “It’s all this sort of loaded language that doesn’t really explain what really happened,” Schechter, the executive director of Chicago-based Housing Opportunities & Maintenance for the Elderly, said.
EVANSTON, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Greg Mitchell Will Likely Be Reelected 7th Ward Alderman After Challengers Booted From Ballot

SOUTH SHORE — Ald. Greg Mitchell (7th) will likely win a third term in City Council after his two challengers were knocked off February’s ballot. Professional mediator Jocilyn Floyd and businessperson Anthony “Tony” Blair will not challenge Mitchell to represent the 7th Ward in City Council, according to the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners. The ward covers parts of South Shore, South Chicago, Calumet Heights and South Deering.
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Northwestern

Illinois earns broadband infrastructure funding, highlighting efforts in Chicago and Evanston to bridge the digital divide

Illinois received $253.7 million in December to increase broadband infrastructure statewide from the American Rescue Plan’s Capital Projects Fund. In light of the new funding, which has yet to be distributed, community advocates in Evanston and Chicago are hoping to bring attention to bridging the digital divide, or unequal access to internet and devices.
EVANSTON, IL
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Lightfoot Campaign Asks CPS Teachers to Encourage Students to Help Her Win Reelection in Return for Credit

Video: The WTTW News Spotlight Politics team breaks down the biggest headlines of the day. (Produced by Alexandra Silets) Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s reelection campaign sent an email to Chicago Public Schools teachers Wednesday asking them to encourage their students to volunteer to help Lightfoot win a second term as mayor – and earn class credit.
CHICAGO, IL
vfpress.news

North Riverside Park Mall Owner Acquires Former Carson’s Parcel

Carson Pirie Scott at North Riverside Mall in 2018. | File. Friday, January 13, 2023 || By Bob Uphues/Riverside-Brookfield Landmark || @maywoodnews. Uncertainty over the future ownership of the former Carson Pirie Scott property at North Riverside Park Mall, 7501 Cermak Road, disappeared Jan. 12 when The Feil Organization purchased the 11.55-acre parcel, which includes a 181,000-square-foot, two-story retail box and a good chunk of the mall’s west parking lot and ring road.
NORTH RIVERSIDE, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago homeowner says she worked tirelessly to get property tax bill mistakes fixed

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An average work week for most people is 40 hours – and they get a paycheck for it.But one Chicago homeowner said she has easily put in 40 hours of work trying to get mistakes on her property tax bill fixed – and all she has gotten is a headache.She turned to CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov for help.Leslie, who wants to keep her name private, is a North Side condo owner.She spent months trying to fix exemption and address mistakes on her Cook County tax bill. She has a full file folder with the massive...
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Rev.- Dr. Rameen M. Jackson set to deliver keynote address at 37th anniversary observance for Dr. MLK Jr. holiday

Rev.-Dr. Rameen M. Jackson, an anointed, uniquely gifted preacher, and teacher of God’s word will deliver the Keynote Address at the 37th Anniversary Observance of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. National Holiday Law Program on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 3:30PM In The Afternoon, Saints Home Church of God In Christ, 833 East 21st Avenue, Gary, Indiana, where the Elder Marcus J. Hammonds is the Pastor. Rev.- Dr. Rameen M. Jackson is the current Senior Pastor of St. Timothy Community Church.
GARY, IN
fox32chicago.com

Nicor Gas customers may be eligible for $250 in bill assistance

NAPERVILLE, Ill. - Eligible Nicor Gas residential customers can apply for a grant of up to $250 a year beginning next week. The Salvation Army’s Shield of Caring program will offer natural gas bill assistance to help families who are past-due on their monthly payments. The program aims to...
NAPERVILLE, IL

