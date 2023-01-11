Read full article on original website
Residents in Chicago are Mad as Migrants will be Housed at Woodlawn Elementary SchoolTom HandyChicago, IL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Former Payroll Manager at the Art Institute of Chicago Charged with Defrauding Museum Out of $2 MillionA. M. RayChicago, IL
Does your hotel room have bed bugs? Here's how to checkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Discover the Best Chinese Food in Chicago: A Guide to the City's Top RestaurantsNathalie writerChicago, IL
Daily Northwestern
Everything Evanston: City Council Rapid Recap talks proposed plastic bag tax, 5th ward school and ban on cashless businesses
Podcast (everythingevanston): Play in new window | Download. This week, Everything Evanston’s Rapid Recap of City Council includes debate about the proposed plastic bag tax, as well as continued plans for the Fleetwood-Jourdain Community Center and a prohibition on cashless establishments in Evanston. Then, we speak with city reporter Jorja Siemons on Evanston’s new budget for the 2023 fiscal year.
evanstonroundtable.com
Ambitious Fifth Ward land-swap project gets continuance
The next steps for a large-scale redevelopment of the block currently occupied by Mt. Pisgah Ministry and a vacant lot in Evanston’s Fifth Ward—which entails a land-swap between the church and the city—will be determined at the Land Use Commission’s Feb. 8 meeting. The continuance came...
An Open Letter From Mayor Michael Glotz: Tinley Park Mental Health Center Site Plans
Tinley Park Mayor, Michael Glotz shared some thought with me about the Tinley Park Mental Health Center site. Here is what he said below. "Christmas time in Tinley Park is always a joyous season, and 2022 was no exception. While our Village elves outdid themselves, making the town merry and bright, the rest of the team continued on with the business of the Village as usual.
5th Ward aldermanic candidate Adrienne Irmer slated to be knocked off ballot
Adrienne Irmer, a South Shore SSA Commissioner running for 5th Ward alderman, has been recommended for removal from the 2023 municipal election ballot. A Chicago Board of Elections hearing officer has sided with two people who objected to Irmer’s candidacy for alderman, agreeing that Irmer does not meet residency requirements.
Daily Northwestern
Here’s what changes to Evanston’s Fair Housing Ordinance could mean
After Evanston banned housing discrimination based on most criminal records, advocate Gail Schechter didn’t see much coverage that she felt accurately represented the issue. “It’s all this sort of loaded language that doesn’t really explain what really happened,” Schechter, the executive director of Chicago-based Housing Opportunities & Maintenance for the Elderly, said.
blockclubchicago.org
Greg Mitchell Will Likely Be Reelected 7th Ward Alderman After Challengers Booted From Ballot
SOUTH SHORE — Ald. Greg Mitchell (7th) will likely win a third term in City Council after his two challengers were knocked off February’s ballot. Professional mediator Jocilyn Floyd and businessperson Anthony “Tony” Blair will not challenge Mitchell to represent the 7th Ward in City Council, according to the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners. The ward covers parts of South Shore, South Chicago, Calumet Heights and South Deering.
arizonasuntimes.com
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot’s Campaign Asks Teachers to Urge Children to Work for Her Re-Election in Exchange for Class Credit
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s re-election campaign’s move to send an email to Chicago Public Schools (CPS) teachers asking them to urge their students to volunteer for the mayor’s campaign – in exchange for class credit – is drawing fire. The report of the email letters...
Daily Northwestern
Illinois earns broadband infrastructure funding, highlighting efforts in Chicago and Evanston to bridge the digital divide
Illinois received $253.7 million in December to increase broadband infrastructure statewide from the American Rescue Plan’s Capital Projects Fund. In light of the new funding, which has yet to be distributed, community advocates in Evanston and Chicago are hoping to bring attention to bridging the digital divide, or unequal access to internet and devices.
Cook County offers assistance to the formerly incarcerated
Cook County will be providing rental assistance and other support services to formerly incarcerated individuals as part of a $23 million investment into a re-entry program.
Lightfoot Campaign Asks CPS Teachers to Encourage Students to Help Her Win Reelection in Return for Credit
Video: The WTTW News Spotlight Politics team breaks down the biggest headlines of the day. (Produced by Alexandra Silets) Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s reelection campaign sent an email to Chicago Public Schools teachers Wednesday asking them to encourage their students to volunteer to help Lightfoot win a second term as mayor – and earn class credit.
Mayor Lightfoot hosts interfaith prayer breakfast ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day
It's the first time in three years people came together in-person for the event.
vfpress.news
North Riverside Park Mall Owner Acquires Former Carson’s Parcel
Carson Pirie Scott at North Riverside Mall in 2018. | File. Friday, January 13, 2023 || By Bob Uphues/Riverside-Brookfield Landmark || @maywoodnews. Uncertainty over the future ownership of the former Carson Pirie Scott property at North Riverside Park Mall, 7501 Cermak Road, disappeared Jan. 12 when The Feil Organization purchased the 11.55-acre parcel, which includes a 181,000-square-foot, two-story retail box and a good chunk of the mall’s west parking lot and ring road.
Owner of 2 Blue Island businesses fights back with lawsuit after nearby shooting causes shutdown
The businesses were ordered closed following a New Year's Eve shooting that allegedly took place outside of the adjacent bars.
Chicago homeowner says she worked tirelessly to get property tax bill mistakes fixed
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An average work week for most people is 40 hours – and they get a paycheck for it.But one Chicago homeowner said she has easily put in 40 hours of work trying to get mistakes on her property tax bill fixed – and all she has gotten is a headache.She turned to CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov for help.Leslie, who wants to keep her name private, is a North Side condo owner.She spent months trying to fix exemption and address mistakes on her Cook County tax bill. She has a full file folder with the massive...
Lane Tech High School evacuated after small amount of mercury found in bathroom, CPS says
CPS said they are working with a hazardous materials response team to assess the situation.
Daily Northwestern
AMC’s reopening brings convenience, excitement to downtown Evanston
After a two-year hiatus from a run of more than two decades, AMC Evanston 12 — previously known as the Century 12 owned by Cinemark — finally reopened its doors last November, much to the excitement of Chicago-area residents and students. “I was very glad to go back...
Pilsen residents fear they could be forced from homes after property taxes drastically increase
Many Pilsen residents say they are unable to pay their Cook County property tax bill after huge increases.
fox32chicago.com
Suburban Chicago college changing its name as it starts a new semester
DES PLAINES, Ill. - A northwest suburban two-year college is changing its name as it starts a new semester. Effective Jan. 17, Oakton Community College will be known as Oakton College. Faculty and staff celebrated the transition this week at an event on its Des Plaines campus. College leaders say...
Rev.- Dr. Rameen M. Jackson set to deliver keynote address at 37th anniversary observance for Dr. MLK Jr. holiday
Rev.-Dr. Rameen M. Jackson, an anointed, uniquely gifted preacher, and teacher of God’s word will deliver the Keynote Address at the 37th Anniversary Observance of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. National Holiday Law Program on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 3:30PM In The Afternoon, Saints Home Church of God In Christ, 833 East 21st Avenue, Gary, Indiana, where the Elder Marcus J. Hammonds is the Pastor. Rev.- Dr. Rameen M. Jackson is the current Senior Pastor of St. Timothy Community Church.
fox32chicago.com
Nicor Gas customers may be eligible for $250 in bill assistance
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - Eligible Nicor Gas residential customers can apply for a grant of up to $250 a year beginning next week. The Salvation Army’s Shield of Caring program will offer natural gas bill assistance to help families who are past-due on their monthly payments. The program aims to...
