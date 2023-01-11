ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV-TV

BLITZ BORDER BOWL 2023

Watch the Coastal Empire face off against the Lowcountry. Police arrest 1 in shooting at Ogeechee Road motel. A suspect has been arrested in a shooting that left one man injured Wednesday night. Leilani Simon’s lawyers ask judge to rule if DFCS …. Public defenders representing Quinton Simon's mom...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Gov. Kemp discusses Georgia storm damage

Gov. Brian Kemp said two fatalities have now been reported, including a 5-year-old killed by a falling tree and a Georgia Department of Transportation employee who was responding to the storm. Gov. Kemp discusses Georgia storm damage. Gov. Brian Kemp said two fatalities have now been reported, including a 5-year-old...
GEORGIA STATE
Military.com

Brawls, Disorder Mar National Guard Boot Camp for Teens

A massive brawl broke out on a parade ground at Fort Gordon in Augusta one afternoon last fall, when about 70 teenage recruits of the Georgia National Guard’s Youth Challenge Academy slugged it out. Some used homemade weapons, including metal shanks, crudely sharpened toothbrushes and tube socks filled with metal padlocks.
AUGUSTA, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Most commonly seen birds in Georgia

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Georgia from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV-TV

News 3 Today Celebrations for January 13, 2023

Watch the Coastal Empire face off against the Lowcountry. Police arrest 1 in shooting at Ogeechee Road motel. A suspect has been arrested in a shooting that left one man injured Wednesday night. Leilani Simon’s lawyers ask judge to rule if DFCS …. Public defenders representing Quinton Simon's mom...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Lawmakers invest in solar energy, jobs in Georgia

“The Solar Energy Manufacturing for America Act” now into law will invest 2.5 billion dollars and will mean 2500 jobs in the peach state. “The Solar Energy Manufacturing for America Act” now into law will invest 2.5 billion dollars and will mean 2500 jobs in the peach state.
GEORGIA STATE
AL.com

Georgia 5-year-old dead, crushed by tree in storms

Thursday’s round of deadly storms wrecked havoc in Georgia, upending trees and powerlines and killing a 5-year-old south of Atlanta. WSB is reporting that the Butts County Coroner confirmed a 5-year-old died Thursday after being crushed by a tree. The child was a passenger in a car was driving...
GEORGIA STATE
theatlanta100.com

Georgia was first state to do this in 1785

Believing in the need to educate its young people after the American Revolution, Georgia was the first state to charter a state university. In 1784, the General Assembly set aside 40,000 acres and on Jan. 27, 1785, the Georgia Legislature granted a charter, written by Abraham Baldwin, for what would become the University of Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia woman turns 114 years young

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A life well lived is its own reward but there is always room for celebration! Nina Willis will turn 114 years young on January 14th. She has family members and friends who check on her, but her main caregiver is her roommate, her 97-year-old sister Pecola.
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV-TV

Richmond Hill home explosion

An explosion happened Friday at a Richmond Hill home. No injuries were reported. An explosion happened Friday at a Richmond Hill home. No injuries were reported. Police arrest 1 in shooting at Ogeechee Road motel. A suspect has been arrested in a shooting that left one man injured Wednesday night.
RICHMOND HILL, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

Georgia lawmakers plan to ease path to occupational license for workers with criminal records

Dozens of job opportunities might open up for people with criminal records if a legislative push successfully removes barriers for professional licenses that are required for one out of every seven jobs in Georgia. Georgia Justice Project’s criminal justice reform efforts are targeting the occupational licensing process that prospective employees must go through to work […] The post Georgia lawmakers plan to ease path to occupational license for workers with criminal records appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
Rough Draft Atlanta

Largest federal indictment in history of Georgia’s Southern District charges 76 with drug conspiracy

Federal prosecutors in Southeast Georgia announced Wednesday a massive drug trafficking indictment, charging 76 people with operating a drug distribution network of opioids and other controlled substances in and around Brunswick’s Glynn County. The Justice Department called it the largest indictment in the history of the Southern District of Georgia, which spans 43 counties and includes […] The post Largest federal indictment in history of Georgia’s Southern District charges 76 with drug conspiracy appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
BRUNSWICK, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Tip laws in Georgia explained

Court clerks are legally raking in the cash. But that may soon change. Court clerks are legally raking in the cash. But that may soon change. Man arrested after allegedly stealing car, boarding plane at Hartsfield-Jackson. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Man arrested after allegedly stealing car, boarding plane at...
GEORGIA STATE
beckersasc.com

Georgia ophthalmologist to pay $1.85M in fraudulent billing settlement

Atlanta-based ophthalmologist Aarti Pandya, MD, and the Pandya Practice Group have agreed to pay $1.85 million to resolve allegations that they violated the False Claims Act by billing the government for medically unnecessary procedures, according to a Jan. 9 report from the United States Attorney's Office. The settlement alleges that...
ATLANTA, GA
WSAV-TV

Tybee Island beach renourishment crucial, mayor says

Some good news in the form of federal funding for beach renourishment in Tybee Island—something officials say is crucial to rebuilding in between hurricane seasons. Tybee Island beach renourishment crucial, mayor says. Some good news in the form of federal funding for beach renourishment in Tybee Island—something officials say...
TYBEE ISLAND, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy