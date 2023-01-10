Read full article on original website
Related
rv-pro.com
Golfer Jordan Spieth Looking Forward to RV Life in 2023
Jordan Spieth could feel the pressure. His wife, Annie, wanted them to get an RV. “We tried one at the Harding Park PGA (Championship in 2020), so we tested it out there,” said Spieth, who opened the Sony Open in Hawaii with a 6-under 64 to share the first-round lead with Chris Kirk and Taylor Montgomery. “Annie wanted one for a while.
Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka And Bryson DeChambeau Confirmed For Saudi International
Two-time winner of the event, Johnson, and Major winners, Koepka and DeChambeau will, once again, be teeing it up at the tournament
thegolfnewsnet.com
Jordan Spieth is an RV guy now and will be living that van life at PGA Tour events
Jordan Spieth is an RV guy now, and he seems pretty excited about it. After firing an opening-round 64 at the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Spieth was asked about his new ride, which he plans on using when he's on the road on the PGA Tour. "Just glamping, you...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Golf legend Colin Montgomerie gets married for 3rd time – to his manager
GOLF legend Colin Montgomerie has wed for the third time after marrying his manager Sarah Casey. He posted a loved-up picture with his new wife after exchanging nuptials. The Scot, who captained Europe to Ryder Cup success in 2010, wrote on Instagram yesterday: “Just the perfect day,” to congratulations from Justin Rose and other golfing pros.
Photos: What's World Golf Hall of Famer Jan Stephenson up to? Here's a look at her career, through the years
A new women’s golf tournament is launching along Florida’s upper Atlantic coast, and a World Golf Hall of Fame member will be there to help. The first Rain Girl Invitational will be held on Feb. 1-2 at Deercreek Country Club in Jacksonville, sponsored by the First Coast-based company that makes specialized rainwear for women golfers.
Lynch: The Saudis are dodging a U.S. court, and the impact on LIV Golf could be huge
Positives aren’t plentiful in Greg Norman’s world these days, unless you count the commensurate savings in Kool-Aid orders every time another of his hapless executives bolts for the exit. The LIV Golf schedule remains incomplete just weeks ahead of its start, no new star player signings have materialized, and the offseason brought none of the promised trading frenzy between teams. And those aren’t even the most pressing issues that imperil LIV’s long-term viability.
Golf.com
Nelly Korda signs Nike apparel deal — and it’s just the start of big changes
When the calendar turns to January, gearheads immediately shift their attention to equipment signings. Club contracts officially expire, giving way to new gear and official announcements from major manufacturers. It’s golf’s version of the baseball hot stove. While the PGA Tour has generally been the place for groundbreaking...
thegolfnewsnet.com
Rules of Golf changes: Golfers now won’t get disqualified for not signing their scorecard
There's good news for tournament golfers and competitive golfers in the latest 2023 edition of the Rules of Golf, the first update since a major overhaul back in 2019. Historically, golfers have been disqualified from a tournament if they didn't sign a scorecard they turned in for play, whether as a player or a marker (unless the marker was protesting a player's score). In fact, that was an easy way for a lot of golfers to get disqualified after they had a poor performance or a frustrating round that left them wanting to get out of playing any more in that competition.
Yardbarker
Three tied for Sony Open lead; play suspended
Chris Kirk, Jordan Speith and Taylor Montgomery shot 64s on Thursday to share the first-round lead at the Sony Open in Honolulu. Ten players were unable to finish the round because play was suspended due to darkness at just after 6 p.m. local time. They will resume play Friday morning, with the tourney's second round to start at 7:10 a.m. as scheduled, the PGA Tour announced.
Golf Digest
Tiger Woods was involved in one of the easiest Jeopardy! clues ever
Golf fans haven't gotten to see much of Tiger Woods over the past couple years, but the GOAT popped up in an unlikely place on Thursday night. Sort of. The 15-time major champ was involved in what might be the easiest Jeopardy! clue of all time. Then again, as golf peeps we are obviously a bit biased. Check out the question/answer our Shane Ryan first pointed out on Twitter because he's currently covering the Latin America Amateur in Puerto Rico, where, apparently the trivia show airs earlier (Man, Shane could really clean up by making Jeopardy! bets this week, huh?):
golfmagic.com
USGA chief exec Mike Whan on "real shame" of LIV Golf and ongoing DOJ probe
The chief executive of the USGA has given a boost to LIV Golf players as he revealed what he believes is "the real shame" about the impact of the breakaway tour. Mike Whan recently joined Bloomberg's Business of Sport podcast to discuss a number of topics. Those included how COVID-19...
Golfer makes insanely clutch hole-in-one at Sony Open
The Sony Open in Hawaii is taking place this weekend, and one PGA Tour golfer saved his tournament with an insane hole-in-one to just get above the cutline of -2 on Friday. Canadian golfer Adam Svensson came into the seventh hole — his 16th — sitting at even for the tournament but vaulted just above Read more... The post Golfer makes insanely clutch hole-in-one at Sony Open appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Golf.com
2023 Sony Open tee times: Final-round pairings for Sunday
The fourth and final round of the Sony Open gets underway Sunday, January 15, in Honolulu, Hawaii. You can find full Round 4 tee times for the tournament at the bottom of this post. Featured pairing for Sony Open Round 4. After a crazy third round, during which 12 different...
Comments / 0