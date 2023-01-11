ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lockwood, MT

montanasports.com

Big rides, fast times on display during first night of Montana Circuit Finals

RESULTS FROM ROUND 1 AT THE 44TH MONTANA PRO RODEO CIRCUIT FINALS. Bareback Riding: 1. Trevar McAllister, Ronan 86.5 on J Bar J’s Blessed Assurance, $2439.68; 2. Caleb Bennett, Corvallis, 85, $1829.76; 3. Kaleb Norstrom, Helena, 82, $1219.84; 4. Tristan Hansen, Dillon, 81.5, $609.92; 5. Calder Peterson, Gentworth, SK, 80.5; 6. Tucker Zingg, Crow Agency, 80; 7. Brice Patterson, Bozeman, 78.5; 8. Will Norstrom, East Helena 78; George Gillespie, Darby, 76; 10. Tyler Nelson, Victor, 75; 11. Ty Owens, Helena, 74.
MONTANA STATE
KSEN AM 1150

She’s A Stonehocker For Sure

She's Marilyn "Mitzi" McDowell Stonehocker, & she's all Montanan. Her book is, "Montana Me; Stories from a Life Outdoors, " & I'll have the book up for grabs tomorrow (Saturday) morning at 7:30, on Puff Man Sports Trivia. The woman spent her entire life hunting game, riding horses, & going toe to "booted" toe with the natural world. Sounds like a typical Jerry Puffer, weekend to me. Mitzi's beautiful presentation follows her journey from her time as a young girl learning how to hunt & deal with wildlife encounters, to her reflections in later years on the proper ways to be safe & smart while spending time outdoors. Check out "Montana Me," from Sweetgrass Books at www.sweetgrassbooks.com, & be the 1st person with the correct answer to my sports trivia question at Saturday morning at 7:30, & WIN the book. Hopefully, I get the answer right away so I head back into our Golden Triangle outdoors early to start my wild & wooly outdoor weekend...
MONTANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Montana

If you live in Montana and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Four Dumb Reasons Why People Hate Montana

Montana might not be the most glamorous state, but people tend to come up with ridiculous reasons why they hate Big Sky Country. Montana is a place where many people tend to kick back and try to enjoy all the beauty they have around. Whether you are an avid fan of wildlife, scenery, or a good old-fashioned beer, Montana has a lot to offer. My folks moved to Montana because they were tired of Tacoma and wanted my siblings and me to live where we could enjoy ourselves and not worry about the big city life.
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

Montana’s Amazing January Snowpack Numbers Signal Much Optimism

When 100% of normal is on the lower side of statewide conditions, you're talking about what has been a prime time snow show so far this year. But that is one of the highlights of the most recent State of the State Snowpack address in Montana. And while things can always change, it was very beneficial to receive that early- season deposit in October, that ended up being a harbinger of things to come in November and December.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

What Happened? 6 Cancelled Events That Montanans Used to Love

Montanans love to cut loose during the summer and enjoy themselves. The best way to do that is a good music festival. Montana might not have music festivals year-round, but Montana has some solid festivals that occur during the summer. People who love country music head to Headwaters Country Jam, and if you love Americana, people head to Red Ants Pants Music Festival, and one festival that has been gaining in popularity is Under the Big Sky Festival near Whitefish.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Ice Jam Season Could Come Early to Montana. Like, Now.

I'm hesitant to even type the "F word" again this year. Spring of 2022 brought what some called "once-in-a-lifetime" flooding to a large swath of south-central Montana. A quick rise in temperates (and heavy rain) caused the snowpack in parts of Yellowstone National Park and the Custer-Gallatin National Forest to melt rapidly. The result was catastrophic damage along drainages that feed the Yellowstone River. The raging waters destroyed roads, property, homes, and businesses from Gardiner to Absarokee, Paradise Valley to Red Lodge, and even in the Billings area.
MONTANA STATE
mtpr.org

Even grizzly bears are getting priced out as Montana real estate booms

Montana’s hot real estate market is making it harder and more expensive to conserve grizzly bear habitats. Nonprofit conservation groups trying to connect isolated bear populations face the challenge of a growing human population and the rising cost of land. Driving down highway 93 south of Lolo, Montana Fish,...
MONTANA STATE
XL Country 100.7

Here’s One Thing People Miss The Most After Leaving Montana

Several longtime Montanans have decided to pack their bags and head for greener pastures due to the state's high cost of living. We hear about people moving to Montana all of the time, but we don't hear a lot about the number of people that have decided to move out of the state. The real estate market in Montana has been booming in the last few years, and many people living in the state appear to have had enough.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

Experts Issue New 2023 Winter Predictions For Montana

So far this winter, Montana has experienced above-average snowfall and bone-chilling cold temperatures. Here's what experts are predicting for the rest of the winter in the state. Don't be fooled by the warmer temperatures we've recently had in Montana, because they're not expected to stick around for long. The National...
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

Three Tiny Montana Towns that are Definitely Worth a Visit

Montana is a vast and beautiful state, known for its rugged wilderness and sparse population. However, tucked away in the corners of this vast expanse are a few obscure and tiny towns that are worth a visit. I've had some of the best times in small towns around Montana, and the vibe of a small town can't be artificially created.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Gianforte directs Montana FWP to develop new wolf management plan

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte on Thursday ordered Fish, Wildlife and Parks to develop a new state wolf management plan, which the department believes it can finish by the end of the year. “Given the public and legislature’s engagement in wolf management, it is an appropriate time to revisit the Wolf Plan,” Gianforte wrote to FWP […] The post Gianforte directs Montana FWP to develop new wolf management plan appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
montanaoutdoor.com

Statewide MT Fishing Report Compilation 1.12.23

Please let us know if you would like to see your weekly fishing report included in this Montana fishing report compilation by emailing your report to us before the end of the day on Tuesday of each week here along with your business website/email address. Please check the fishing regulations...
MONTANA STATE

