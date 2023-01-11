Read full article on original website
CHICAGO — Billings Senior setter Rylee Kogolshak on Friday was named Montana's Gatorade volleyball player of the year. Kogolshak, a 5-foot-10 senior, helped Senior win the Class AA state championship in November. The Broncs won two championship matches against Billings West to secure the title, their first since 2014.
GREAT FALLS — The 44th annual Montana ProRodeo Circuit Finals is here, but before the bucking can begin some of the rodeos personalities made an appearance at Loy Elementary to talk to the fifth grade class. Rodeo clown J.J. Harrison did what he did best — entertain and inform....
RESULTS FROM ROUND 1 AT THE 44TH MONTANA PRO RODEO CIRCUIT FINALS. Bareback Riding: 1. Trevar McAllister, Ronan 86.5 on J Bar J’s Blessed Assurance, $2439.68; 2. Caleb Bennett, Corvallis, 85, $1829.76; 3. Kaleb Norstrom, Helena, 82, $1219.84; 4. Tristan Hansen, Dillon, 81.5, $609.92; 5. Calder Peterson, Gentworth, SK, 80.5; 6. Tucker Zingg, Crow Agency, 80; 7. Brice Patterson, Bozeman, 78.5; 8. Will Norstrom, East Helena 78; George Gillespie, Darby, 76; 10. Tyler Nelson, Victor, 75; 11. Ty Owens, Helena, 74.
She's Marilyn "Mitzi" McDowell Stonehocker, & she's all Montanan. Her book is, "Montana Me; Stories from a Life Outdoors, " & I'll have the book up for grabs tomorrow (Saturday) morning at 7:30, on Puff Man Sports Trivia. The woman spent her entire life hunting game, riding horses, & going toe to "booted" toe with the natural world. Sounds like a typical Jerry Puffer, weekend to me. Mitzi's beautiful presentation follows her journey from her time as a young girl learning how to hunt & deal with wildlife encounters, to her reflections in later years on the proper ways to be safe & smart while spending time outdoors. Check out "Montana Me," from Sweetgrass Books at www.sweetgrassbooks.com, & be the 1st person with the correct answer to my sports trivia question at Saturday morning at 7:30, & WIN the book. Hopefully, I get the answer right away so I head back into our Golden Triangle outdoors early to start my wild & wooly outdoor weekend...
If you live in Montana and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MISSOULA, Mont. - Severe driving conditions and black ice were reported on roads outside Missoula Saturday morning. As of 2:00 pm Saturday, black ice is being reported near Missoula on MT-200 from Potomac to Ovando and on MT-83 from the junction with MT-200 to Seeley Lake. As of 2:00 pm,...
When 100% of normal is on the lower side of statewide conditions, you're talking about what has been a prime time snow show so far this year. But that is one of the highlights of the most recent State of the State Snowpack address in Montana. And while things can always change, it was very beneficial to receive that early- season deposit in October, that ended up being a harbinger of things to come in November and December.
I'm hesitant to even type the "F word" again this year. Spring of 2022 brought what some called "once-in-a-lifetime" flooding to a large swath of south-central Montana. A quick rise in temperates (and heavy rain) caused the snowpack in parts of Yellowstone National Park and the Custer-Gallatin National Forest to melt rapidly. The result was catastrophic damage along drainages that feed the Yellowstone River. The raging waters destroyed roads, property, homes, and businesses from Gardiner to Absarokee, Paradise Valley to Red Lodge, and even in the Billings area.
Montana’s hot real estate market is making it harder and more expensive to conserve grizzly bear habitats. Nonprofit conservation groups trying to connect isolated bear populations face the challenge of a growing human population and the rising cost of land. Driving down highway 93 south of Lolo, Montana Fish,...
Several longtime Montanans have decided to pack their bags and head for greener pastures due to the state's high cost of living. We hear about people moving to Montana all of the time, but we don't hear a lot about the number of people that have decided to move out of the state. The real estate market in Montana has been booming in the last few years, and many people living in the state appear to have had enough.
So far this winter, Montana has experienced above-average snowfall and bone-chilling cold temperatures. Here's what experts are predicting for the rest of the winter in the state. Don't be fooled by the warmer temperatures we've recently had in Montana, because they're not expected to stick around for long. The National...
Bullying in Montana schools is not new but the problem is getting worse. Parents are desperately seeking guidance on what to do when their child is being bullied since "normal channels" don't seem to be working. There's something already on the books called "Bully Free Montana" that provides rules, guidance,...
GARDINER — Hundreds of bison congregated just inside the edge of Yellowstone National Park’s northern border on Thursday afternoon. Not far away, vehicles lined Old Yellowstone Trail road outside of the park, where hunters and their families pulled bison carcass parts on sleds. Driven in part by strong...
Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte on Thursday ordered Fish, Wildlife and Parks to develop a new state wolf management plan, which the department believes it can finish by the end of the year. “Given the public and legislature’s engagement in wolf management, it is an appropriate time to revisit the Wolf Plan,” Gianforte wrote to FWP […] The post Gianforte directs Montana FWP to develop new wolf management plan appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Please let us know if you would like to see your weekly fishing report included in this Montana fishing report compilation by emailing your report to us before the end of the day on Tuesday of each week here along with your business website/email address. Please check the fishing regulations...
