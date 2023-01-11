ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

The Associated Press

Laine has 10th hat trick, Blue Jackets end road skid

DETROIT (AP) — Patrik Laine had his 10th NHL hat trick and the Columbus Blue Jackets snapped a 10-game road losing streak, holding off the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 on Saturday night. Laine, whose previous hat trick came Feb. 17 last season against Chicago, had gone scoreless in his last nine games. Vladislav Gavrikov also scored for the Blue Jackets, and Johnny Gaudreau and Jack Roslovic had two assists apiece. Elvis Merzlikins made 25 saves for his first victory since Dec. 11. Olli Maatta, Jake Walman and Lucas Raymond scored third-period goals for the Red Wings, and Ville Husso made 21 saves. Detroit beat Winnipeg and Toronto to open its three-game homestand.
New York Post

Rangers’ Jake Leschyshyn expected to make debut vs. Canadiens

Waiver pickup Jake Leschyshyn is expected to make his Rangers debut at Madison Square Garden on Sunday against the Canadiens in the wake of a couple of injuries. “Huge opportunity for myself to prove myself again,” the 23-year-old Leschyshyn said after practice at MSG Training Center in Tarrytown on Saturday. “I’m trying to just bring some energy to this team. Be a good two-way centerman, or winger, wherever they throw me. Just bring good compete to this team.” Chris Kreider, who on Thursday missed a  game for the first time this season, due to an upper-body injury, is doubtful to return Sunday....
The Associated Press

Flyers spoil Ovechkin's 30th goal milestone, beat Caps 3-1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Scott Laughton had a goal and an assist and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Washington Capitals 3-1 on Saturday night as Capitals star Alex Ovechkin tied the NHL record for 30-goal seasons. Ovechkin has scored at least 30 goals for 17 seasons, tying him with Mike Gartner for the most 30-goal seasons in NHL history. He tied the game at 1 with 2:04 left in the first period. Philadelphia titled the ice back in its favor with two goals in 49 seconds in the second period. James van Riemsdyk and Wade Allison both capitalized on miscues from Darcy Kuemper and poor coverage by Washington, who has been outscored 11-7 over the last four games. The Flyers have won three straight games, including both games of their home-and-home series with the Capitals, and eight of their last 11 overall. Carter Hart finished with 39 saves for his third win in four starts and made a couple of ten-bell saves to shut down Washington’s three power play opportunities. The Capitals have gone four straight games without a power-play goal and are 0-for-9 over that span.
