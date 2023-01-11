Read full article on original website
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Hartford, CT
This Middle-of-Nowhere Massachusetts General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenWilliamsburg, MA
Police foot pursuit of armed suspect leads to Wethersfield School lockdownSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
Renowned discount supermarket chain opens another new location in MassachusettsKristen WaltersWestfield, MA
The 2023 Ski Sundown Festival In New Hartford Offers Wintertime Family FunFlorence CarmelaNew Hartford, CT
2023 Hoophall Classic: Turnovers plague Springfield Central boys basketball in loss against Hudson Catholic (NJ)
SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Central played fantastic defense against Hudson Catholic (NJ) on Friday night at the Hoophall Classic.
Ber’Nyah Mayo leads UMass women’s basketball to comeback win over Saint Joseph’s (photos)
AMHERST – Time and time again, Ber’Nyah Mayo pulled through in crucial moments for the UMass women’s basketball team at home on Saturday. Mayo scored 19 points to guide the Minutewomen to a 58-56 win over Saint Joseph’s. After a behind-the-back dribble crossed up her defender,...
Ludlow boys hockey’s Ben Corbin scores 100th career point during loss to Agawam
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Six different individuals scored at least one point for Agawam hockey, including a team-high two goals from Cole Buffum, leading the Brownies to a 5-3 road win against Ludlow on Friday night.
2023 Spalding Hoophall Classic: Central girls basketball earns hard-fought victory over Sacred Heart, 60-54 (photos)
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. SPRINGFIELD ― The Central girls basketball team came away with a well-earned victory over Sacred Heart Academy (CT), 60-54, during the second day of the 2023 Spalding Hoophall Classic on Friday afternoon.
Second-half comeback leads UMass men’s basketball past URI at home (photos)
AMHERST – Matt Cross scored a career-high 22 points as UMass used a 12-0 scoring run early in the second half to take control of an eventual 75-65 win over Rhode Island on Saturday afternoon in the Mullins Center. The Minutemen (11-6 Overall, 2-2 Atlantic 10) shot 48 percent...
2023 Spalding Hoophall Classic: Windsor boys basketball spoils Central’s first HoopHall matchup
SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Central boys basketball was outmatched by a skilled and lengthy Windsor lineup, but it never stopped fighting to defend its home.
Scoreboard: Mahar girls basketball’s Hayden Comeau notches double-double in win over Athol & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Mahar girls basketball’s defeat of Athol on Friday night was thanks to the steady hand and strong defensive efforts of Hayden Comeau, who helped lead the Senators to a 46-36 victory.
The Westfield News Scoreboard: Frank Maffia, Sawyer King propel Bombers hockey past Amherst, 5-1
1-11-23 Westfield boys hockey vs. Amherst BOYS ICE HOCKEY. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
2023 Spalding HoopHall Classic: Charlie Fantom leads Wilbraham & Monson boys basketball over Suffield Academy
SPRINGFIELD — Wilbraham & Monson Academy represented Western Massachusetts well at the Spalding Hoophall Classic on Thursday night. The Titans jumped out to an early lead against Suffield Academy and never let up, winning 77-48.
2023 Spalding Hoophall Classic: How did top girls basketball prospects perform Saturday?
SPRINGFIELD - In the birthplace of basketball, six of the top girls basketball prospects put on a show, displaying athleticism and skill at the Spalding Hoophall Classic. With the showcase meant to bring in the top high school players from across the country, Saturday afternoon’s matchup between Sierra Canyon featured the top recruit and five other girls’ prospects.
Worcester Railers’ comeback falls short against Newfoundland Growlers, 6-4
ST. JOHN’S, NL – The Worcester Railers HC (19-15-2-0 41 pts) fell to the Newfoundland Growlers (25-9-1-0 51 pts) 6-4 on Saturday night in front of a crowd of 4,706 at the Mary Brown’s Centre. The Railers are back home on Jan. 20 against the Newfoundland Growlers...
How to watch Montverde Academy vs. LaLumiere School in HoopHall Classic for free
Montverde Academy, FL will face LaLumiere School, IN in the 2023 HoopHall Classic on Saturday, Jan 14, at 4:30 p.m. EST. The game will be in Springfield, MA at the Basketball Hall of Fame and will be broadcast on ESPN at 4:30 p.m. EST. Viewers looking to stream the game can do so by using FuboTV, DirecTV Stream and Sling. FuboTV and DirecTV both offer free trials.
Worcester Railers drop second straight to Newfoundland Growlers in overtime
ST. JOHN’S, NL – The Worcester Railers (19-14-3-0 41 pts) lost to the Newfoundland Growlers (24-9-1-0 49 pts) on Friday night by a final score of 4-3 in overtime, in front of 3,498 fans at the Mary Brown’s Centre. The Railers close out their three-game series against the Growlers Saturday with a 5:30 EST puck drop.
Springfield Thunderbirds fall to Hershey after Bears’ first period success
HERSHEY, PA. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (15-15-1-4) became the latest victims of the first-period exploits of the Hershey Bears (24-8-3-1), falling 5-3 inside the Giant Center on Friday night. After coughing up the first three goals in their loss to the Penguins on Wednesday, the Bears began the first period...
Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade festivities in full swing with grand marshal’s reception
HOLYOKE – The 70th Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade grand marshal will be Jane Coughlin Chevalier who will help lead the parade on March 19. A reception in her honor was held at the Log Cabin Banquet & Meeting House on Friday, with more than 250 people in attendance.
Girl Scout Cookies: Western Massachustts girls celebrate Cookie Drop Day
Saturday was Cookie Drop Day, perhaps the biggest day of the year for Girl Scouts, their leaders and, of course, Thin Mint aficionados. It is the day when Girl Scout troops get their allotment of cookies for the coming year. “This is where cookie season launches,” said Dana Carnegie, communications...
Holyoke school rallying behind student who suffered cardiac arrest
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A school community is joining together to show support for one of their own after she collapsed in her home and had to be put in a medically induced coma. The Mater Dolorosa school community joined together this week to show support for seventh grader Nevaeh...
Insufficient ticket sales cause Holyoke High School North prom cancellation
Holyoke High School North staff had to make a difficult decision on Monday to cancel the school’s Junior/Senior Prom.
GoFundMe launched for family of bicyclist killed in Holyoke hit and run
Family and friends of Jorge Calderon, a 22-year-old Lawrence man who was killed in a Holyoke hit and run, launched a GoFundMe to help raise money after a “great soul was taken too soon.”. Calderon’s family confirmed that the young man was the victim of the Jan. 5 Holyoke...
Westfield School Committee gives up skate park land to pave way for renovation
WESTFIELD — The School Committee voted unanimously this week to give up control of the land near Westfield Middle School where the city skateboard park is located, so the Parks Department can apply for grants to fund a renovation of the park. Community Development Director Peter J. Miller appeared...
