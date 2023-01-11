ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 Spalding Hoophall Classic: How did top girls basketball prospects perform Saturday?

SPRINGFIELD - In the birthplace of basketball, six of the top girls basketball prospects put on a show, displaying athleticism and skill at the Spalding Hoophall Classic. With the showcase meant to bring in the top high school players from across the country, Saturday afternoon’s matchup between Sierra Canyon featured the top recruit and five other girls’ prospects.
How to watch Montverde Academy vs. LaLumiere School in HoopHall Classic for free

Montverde Academy, FL will face LaLumiere School, IN in the 2023 HoopHall Classic on Saturday, Jan 14, at 4:30 p.m. EST. The game will be in Springfield, MA at the Basketball Hall of Fame and will be broadcast on ESPN at 4:30 p.m. EST. Viewers looking to stream the game can do so by using FuboTV, DirecTV Stream and Sling. FuboTV and DirecTV both offer free trials.
Holyoke school rallying behind student who suffered cardiac arrest

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A school community is joining together to show support for one of their own after she collapsed in her home and had to be put in a medically induced coma. The Mater Dolorosa school community joined together this week to show support for seventh grader Nevaeh...
