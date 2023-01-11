Montverde Academy, FL will face LaLumiere School, IN in the 2023 HoopHall Classic on Saturday, Jan 14, at 4:30 p.m. EST. The game will be in Springfield, MA at the Basketball Hall of Fame and will be broadcast on ESPN at 4:30 p.m. EST. Viewers looking to stream the game can do so by using FuboTV, DirecTV Stream and Sling. FuboTV and DirecTV both offer free trials.

MONTVERDE, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO