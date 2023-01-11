Read full article on original website
Val Kilmer Came Up With Top Gun Maverick's Most Emotional Storyline
Top Gun: Maverick's big Iceman moment came from Val Kilmer himself. The sequel's director Joseph Kosinski sat down with Deadline to share all kinds of behind-the-scenes stories from the film. In his comments, he pointed toward the first time that Kilmer walked into that room. The filmmaker could immediately feel the bond between he and Tom Cruise. As they shared stories about the old days, the actor said that they should have Iceman be sick like he was. Kosinski called that a true gift because he didn't have to do volunteer that idea up. From there, the creative team was able to weave one of the most emotional moments from the entire film. People seemed to agree as the tender interaction between two friends comes up a lot in the discussion around Maverick. Read what he had to say down below.
Fantastic Four Fan Art Flexes Adam Driver as Mr. Fantastic for the MCU
Marvel Studios is getting ready to launch their Phase Five slate of projects that will begin with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and all eyes are on the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Quantumania will feature Nathaniel Richards aka Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). Kang is set to be the main villain of the Multiverse Saga, but he's also a descendant of Reed Richards / Mr. Fantastic. We recently got to see a variant of Mr. Fantastic during the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, who was played by John Krasinski (Jack Ryan, A Quiet Place). Krasinski recently revealed that he hasn't been contacted by Marvel to return as the character, and actors like Penn Badgley (You, Gossip Girl), Diego Luna (Andor, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) and Adam Driver (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Marriage Story) are rumored to play the role in the MCU's upcoming Fantastic Four reboot. One artist seems to think that Driver is the perfect choice for the character, and he's even designed a new piece of fan art showing how he could look.
DC Studios' James Gunn Debunks Superman Rumor, Clarifies Casting Timeline
James Gunn is once again debunking a rumor that an actor has been cast for his upcoming Superman film. The co-CEO of DC Studios uses his public Twitter account to keep DC fans updated by responding to various reports and rumors that surface. Usually, anytime someone posts inaccurate information about a DC project, Gunn is quick to shoot the rumor down. The filmmaker has even promised news about the new DC Universe in the weeks ahead. So when an aggregate site shared a rumor that The Kissing Booth star Jacob Elordi and tagged Gunn in the tweet, he of course responded to put the rumor to rest while clarifying when news will become available.
Top Gun: Maverick Director Accidentally Saw Something Classified While Prepping Movie
Top Gun: Maverick was a huge success last year, earning $1 billion at the box office and becoming a big hit on Paramount+ while also breaking some DVD and Blu-ray sales records. The process of making the long-awaited sequel was intense, and director Joseph Kosinski has shared some interesting behind-the-scenes stories, including how the movie's Darkstar sequence could have resulted in international espionage. Turns out, there were some other shocking things that happened during the production, including Kosinski accidentally seeing something classified.
Giancarlo Esposito Gets Transformed Into the X-Men’s Professor X in MCU Fan Art
Marvel Studios is getting ready to change the landscape of blockbusters yet again when they launch their Phase Five slate next month. The first film out the gate will be Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which will feature The Multiverse Saga's main villain Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) and probably act as the start of the multiversal war. Kang will appear again as the main villain in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, but fans have been wondering who else could appear in the latter. Some fans really want to see the X-Men's Professor X appear in Secret Wars and they don't want to see Patrick Stewart in the role. Stewart recently reprised the role that he made so iconic in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But one artist thinks that Giancarlo Esposito should have a swing at the telekinetic mutant.
Titanic Documentary Clip Addresses the Viral Door Question
In the 25 years since Titanic's release in 1997, there has been one question that fans of the iconic Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio starring film have asked, debated, researched, and explored perhaps more than any other movie question in history: could Jack (DiCaprio) have fit on that door with Rose (Winslet) and thus survived the ships sinking? Now, as part of a new upcoming National Geographic documentary special, Titanic: 25 Years Later, filmmaker James Cameron is addressing the question — and a new clip from the documentary certainly answers the question, but it's not as straightforward as fans of the film may think.
Marvel Reveals Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Music Series for Disney+
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is coming to Disney+ next month as well as on Digital, 4k Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD. The latest Marvel Cinematic Universe film is also having some success this awards season with Angela Bassett winning a Golden Globe this week for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture. It's likely she will go on to earn an Oscar nomination, which will be announced on January 24th. However, Bassett isn't the only one making waves this season. Ludwig Göransson made the Oscars shortlist for Best Original Score and Rihanna is likely to be nominated for Best Original Song for "Life Me Up." Speaking of the movie's music, Marvel just announced a new series that's all about the sounds of Wakanda Forever...
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Promotional Art Reveals New Cassie Lang Look
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's merchandise is trickling out into storefronts and with it comes new looks at Cassie Lang's superhero suit. Scott Lang's daughter is getting into the fight down in the Quantum Realm. As fans know from the trailer, she fashioned the beacon that brought them into contact with Kang the Conqueror. In these new items, fans will be able to tell she's early in her heroic career. (The sneakers are such a fun little touch!) Otherwise, Cassie's got a purple color scheme and a helmet like her father's. The branding present on the merchandise calls her Cassie Lang while Scott and Hope get their Avengers code names of Ant-Man and The Wasp. So, we'll have to see. Check out the merch down below!
Sarah Michelle Gellar's Wolf Pack Trailer Released by Paramount+
It's a new year, and there are a lot of new shows to look forward to. During San Diego Comic-Con last year, it was announced that Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar had been cast in Wolf Pack, Paramount+'s Teen Wolf spinoff series. Since the announcement, fans have gotten a glimpse of Gellar in the series and Paramount+ recently released a sneak peek. Now, the official trailer for the new show is finally here.
The Batman 2: Joker Actor Teases Preparation for Potential Return
Warner Bros. Discovery is all in on Matt Reeves' The Batman franchise with them signing the director to an overall deal. Reeves has also been developing several spinoff series that include a Penguin spinoff, a series that is set in Arkham Asylum, and one that will focus on the GCPD. A sequel to The Batman is in development, with the director already penning the script and will reveal his plans to DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran in a few weeks. Gunn recently debunked a report that claimed that they were working on a way to merge The Batman universe with the universe they're creating and that Batman will have a major role in the DC Universe. During the ending of the film we see Joker (Barry Keoghan) and Riddler (Paul Dano) forming a friendship and possibly setting them up for an appearance in the sequel. Keoghan recently appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, where he teased his return as the Clown Prince of Crime.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania: New Image of Kang the Conquerer Released
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania just revealed a new look at Kang the Conqueror in Empire Magazine. In the new issue, Jonathan Majors' villain is front and center. Among the new images is a plaintive looking Conqueror sitting in what looks to be a chair much like his iconic throne in the comics. Marvel Studios made it a point to go very close to Kang's original design with the costuming. While He Who Remains in Loki might have had a bit of a bohemian streak to him. This variant of the villain is absolutely all business. Quantumania's big trailer that debuted this week gave fans a taste of that. (And of Majors' chiseled physique!) Check out the latest image down below!
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania: Kevin Feige Says Kang Brings a New Kind of "Big Bad" to the MCU
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is bringing a new kind of "big bad" to the MCU according to Kevin Feige. The president of Marvel Studios spoke to Empire Magazine about what kind of trouble The Avengers are in. While we met Jonathan Majors' strange He Who Remains in Loki. This variant of Kang is all business and that's a bad thing for the heroes. The villain might have one goal, but there's more than just Earth's Mightiest Heroes to worry about. As the trickster in the Citadel at the End of Time hinted, there are infinite versions of this multiversal conqueror out there now, and that's a terrible thing for Ant-Man and anyone who knows him. Check out what other tidbits Feige had to tease in the recent interview.
Superman & Lois' Elizabeth Tulloch Reveals New Look For Lois Lane in Season 3
Superman & Lois will return for its third season on The CW in March and with production underway on the DC inspired series, star Elizabeth Tulloch took to social media on Wednesday to share a behind-the-scenes photo of herself as Lois Lane, revealing a new look for the character that pays homage to Margot Kidder. In the photo, which Tulloch shared on Twitter, the actor is dressed in a neutral-colored sweater and jeans, but she's also wearing a new pair of glasses. In a follow-up post, she shared a photo of Kidder as Lois, explaining her reason for choosing the glasses for Lois in Season 3.
Avatar: The Way of Water Set to Pass The Dark Knight This Weekend
James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of the Water was released in theaters last month, and the long-awaited sequel has been crushing it at the box office, just like its predecessor. Last week, the movie hit some new milestones, beating Top Gun: Maverick to become the highest-grossing film of 2022 as well as overtaking 2019's The Lion King and 2015's Jurassic World to become the seventh-highest-grossing film of all time worldwide. The movie is currently approaching $2 billion worldwide, and it also hit a domestic milestone this week. As of Monday, the sequel has earned $566.7 million at the domestic box office, which means it has passed The Dark Knight's $534.9 million.
Michael Bay Charged With Killing a Pigeon While Filming Hit Movie
Director Michael Bay is reportedly facing charges in Italy of allegedly killing a pigeon while filming the 2019 Netflix hit 6 Underground. On Thursday, a new report from The Wrap outlined the legal predicament, which stems from allegations that a homing pigeon was killed by a dolly in the middle of a take while the film was in production in Rome in 2018. Pigeons are regarded to be a protected species in Italy and the European Union, with the former having a national law that makes it illegal to harm, kill, or capture any wild bird. As a result, after an unnamed individual who happened to be on set allegedly took a picture and reported the incident to local authorities, a court case was opened.
My Hero Academia Season 6 Reveals Lady Nagant's Voice Actor, Character Design
My Hero Academia has officially kicked off the Final Act saga of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series with the newest episode of the anime, and the sixth season is celebrating by revealing who the voice behind the massively popular Lady Nagant with a close look at her character design for the anime! After everything that went down in the first half of the season last Fall, Season 6's final episodes now see Japan in the wake of the chaos caused by the war between the heroes and villains. Things are only going to get messier with some new faces joining the fray soon too.
Ryan Reynolds Plans to "Embarrass Himself" at The Oscars if Spirited Original Song is Nominated
Ryan Reynolds has been taking a break from superheroes and has been having a pretty successful run with all of the projects that he's released. In the past few years, the actor has released films like Free Guy, The Adam Project, and an Apple TV+ Christmas movie titled Spirited. Spirited stars Reynolds and Will Farrell and has had rumblings that one of the songs from the film would get nominated for an Academy Award. Reynolds seems like he's a bit excited but nervous at the possibility and has recently revealed how he would feel if it actually happened. In a recent interview with Variety, the jokes that if the song is nominated he'd probably embarrass himself on the Oscars stage.
Fast X Adds Young Actor as Vin Diesel's Son
This summer will see the launch of Fast X, the tenth main installment in the Fast & Furious franchise. With the release of the film's first trailer on the horizon, there's a lot of talk about who will or won't be a part of its ever-growing family — and now, we have our latest answer. On Friday, a report from Variety revealed that Cheaper by the Dozen star Leo Abelo Perry will be joining the cast of Fast X as an older version of Brian Marcos, the son of Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and Elena Neves (Elsa Pataky). Brian first appeared in 2017's The Fate of the Furious as a baby who was kidnapped by Cipher (Charlize Theron), and later was raised by Dom and his stepmother, Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) in F9: The Fast Saga.
Frasier Sequel Series Has Recast a Major Character
A new era of Frasier will be arriving on Paramount+ — and it looks like that will involve the official recast of a pretty major character. On Friday, it was revealed that Tenet and Kingsman: The Secret Service actor Jack Cutmore-Scott has been cast in the ten-episode Fraiser revival series as Freddy Crane, the son of Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer). He joins Grammer and previously-announced cast member Nicolas Lyndhurst. The character was briefly portrayed by infant twins Christopher and Kevin Graves on Cheers, and Luke Tarsitano and Trevor Einhorn on Frasier.
Morgan Freeman Joins Taylor Sheridan's New Paramount+ Series
Taylor Sheridan is one of the biggest names in television these days having created big hits like Yellowstone and its many spinoffs as well as the new series, Tusla King. Sheridan manages to cast some huge actors in his projects, and the upcoming Lioness is no exception. Last summer, it was announced that Sheridan was officially stepping into a larger role on the upcoming Paramount+ series, which he created. It was previously announced that Zoe Saldaña and Laysla De Oliveira would be starring in the project, and it was revealed this month that Nicole Kidman had joined the cast. According to a new report from Deadline, the show is also set to feature Academy Award-winner Morgan Freeman.
