ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Nebraska Environmental Trust awards $11.3 million in grants, hopes reforms reduce confusion

By Zach Wendling
Nebraska Examiner
Nebraska Examiner
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dg5Ta_0kAQTsO600

Nebraska Environmental Trust executive director Karl Elmshauser explains the Trust's finances to the board on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, Lincoln, Neb. (Zach Wendling/Nebraska Examiner)

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with examples of the grants that were approved.

LINCOLN — Months of criticisms against the Nebraska Environmental Trust for its grant decisions fizzled out Tuesday as the board approved $11.3 million for 23 projects.

Of the 81 “legitimate” grant applications the Trust received by its September deadline, 47 applications were deemed eligible — a marked decrease from recent years — and 23 of those were approved Tuesday.

That’s a disbursal of just more than half of the Trust’s approximate $20 million available for aid. The remaining money will stay with the Trust, in its cash fund, but will require legislative approval if it is ever to see the light of day again.

‘Very disappointed’

The board approved the grants 12-1 (a handful were passed 11-1 with Jim Macy, director of the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, and Tim McCoy, director of the Nebraska Game & Parks Commission, abstaining on certain grants their respective agencies are involved with).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sp8nk_0kAQTsO600

Paul Dunn of Omaha, a member of the Nebraska Environmental Trust, listns as the board’s executive director explains the Trust’s finances on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, Lincoln, Neb. (Zach Wendling/Nebraska Examiner)

The lone “no” came from Paul Dunn of Omaha, who voted against all of the grants — not because he disapproved of them but because he wanted to give out more funds.

“It’s just that I feel it is a mistake for us not to be deploying more money,” Dunn said at one point during the meeting. “We had applications. We chose to strike out a good number of them, to not even consider them, and then not even to fund them.

“I’m very disappointed,” he continued.

The Trust’s executive director, Karl Elmshauser, said the funds are like a checkbook, with the Trust authorized to spend $20 million.

“You can’t not allocate funds, but you don’t have to allocate all the funds,” Elmshauser said.

Nearly awarding more funds

McCoy moved to approve 16 more grants, deeming those “average” or “above average” according to how the Trust’s Grants Committee scored the grants.

These grants scored between 30 and 33.17 on a 50-point scale — all greater scores were awarded funding. The requests totaled an additional $6.97 million.

“I struggled with it because … everything we come up with, the cutoff always seems arbitrary to me,” McCoy said.

The motion failed 2-9, with McCoy and Dunn voting in favor and two members abstaining.

Governing policies cause confusion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hqv2J_0kAQTsO600

Sandy Scofield, president of Friends of the Nebraska Environmental Trust, speaks before the Trust concering its grants application process on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, Lincoln, Neb. (Zach Wendling/Nebraska Examiner)

Sandy Scofield, the president of the watchdog group Friends of the Nebraska Environmental Trust, said after the meeting that the board’s actions were predictable.

Scofield, a former state senator, said her group “obviously” supports quality grants and financial responsibility but said there is concern the current process is discouraging applicants.

The Trust is undergoing a process to internally update, and clarify, its governing language in Title 137, a process that Scofield hopes will help applicants.

“If you recall, the original intent of this was more to help local and regional groups do things that they couldn’t otherwise do and the state government would not do and should not do,” Scofield told the Trust.

Kyle Kinyoun of Clay Center thanked the board during the meeting for taking time to review proposals and not spend money “foolishly,” as he said has been done in the past.

“I think what happened was a lot of them weren’t good projects because what [the Trust] did was they just spent every penny, that was the whole goal,” Kinyoun said. “I think that you guys have taken the time and actually went over the applicants and have used your best judgment to sit there and filter out the ones that are actually worthy of being funded.”

Trust members nearly rejected a grant request of $70,000 over the definition of the term “regulatory,” one of 13 eligibility requirements grants must meet.

“I bring that up, not that I’m against the project, it’s just following guidelines, making sure we’re crossing our T’s, dotting our I’s,” board member Rod Christen of Steinauer said. “That’s what we’re kind of compelled to do.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K95TM_0kAQTsO600

Nebraska Environmental Trust executive director Karl Elmshauser, left, and Chair Mark Quandahl lead a meeting to approve 2023 grant recommendations on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, Lincoln, Neb. (Zach Wendling/Nebraska Examiner)

The grant proposals had been public for months, chair Mark Quandahl of Omaha said, but the last-minute discussion showed there is some confusion — including among board members — over the board’s language.

Clarifying that language could also reduce the number of denied applications, according to Josh Andersen of Edgar, who chairs the committee looking at the Trust’s governing policies.

“We don’t like that. We don’t want that. They don’t want that,” Andersen said, indicating the public. “But part of that is lack of clarity in some of these questions.”

‘The future generation’ of the Trust

Quandahl said he thought the grants process went well, with the best of the eligible grants obtaining funding, though there’s still room for improvement.

“No matter how well we do things today, we can always strive to do better tomorrow,” Quandahl said. “And that’s what we’re doing.”

Director Elmshauser emphasized that the actions taken by the Trust would set it up for success moving forward.

“We are positioning the Nebraska Environmental Trust for the future generation,” he said. “That is where we’re going.”

A full list of the 2023 grants recommendations is available here . Some of the grants include:

  • $3.5 million to the Omaha Public Power District and Douglas County for solar energy.
  • $89,000 to the Nebraska Public Power District for an ethanol-powered electric vehicle fast charger.
  • $150,000 to the town of Crawford to purchase 125 side-loader dumpsters.
  • $395,000 to the Sandhills Task Force to for stewardship and conservation of the area.

The post Nebraska Environmental Trust awards $11.3 million in grants, hopes reforms reduce confusion appeared first on Nebraska Examiner .

Comments / 0

Related
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska Public Power District to study sites for new nuclear plant in Nebraska

OMAHA — Nebraska is taking another step into the as-yet uncertain future of nuclear power. On Friday, the Nebraska Public Power District announced that it would undertake a study of potential locations for a small modular reactor, thanks to funding from the Legislature. The study will be funded through $1 million in federal dollars awarded to NPPD by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.
NEBRASKA STATE
knopnews2.com

Imperial woman turns 100

While Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers may be new to the Attorney General’s Office he has a plan in place to address the Perkins County Canal Project. Last week a native of Nebraska was sworn into the Attorney General’s Office. Mike Hilgers began a law practice in his basement in 2011 and soon the practice took off.
IMPERIAL, NE
ourchanginglives.com

Life In The Past Lane – Nebraska State Museum Morrill Hall

Imagine being at a dig site, when suddenly you uncover volcanic ash from 12 million years ago. As you carefully dig through the layers, you discover the remains of elephants, rhinos, and horses that roamed the lands long ago. The excitement must have seized their hearts as they made these amazing discoveries. Now fast-forward to today, and we have the opportunity to see many of these artifacts with a visit to the Nebraska State Museum at Morrill Hall. Located in the heart of Lincoln, this museum offers visitors a chance to see life in the past lane.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Help stop Neb. wildlife crime with new reporting tool

Helping law enforcement eliminate poaching in Nebraska just got a little easier, thanks to a new program by Nebraska Game and Parks. The new online reporting tool allows people to anonymously report suspected wildlife violations through a form at OutdoorNebraska.gov/WildlifeCrimestoppers. People can submit photos and even indicate if they are interested in a reward if charges are filed because of their tip.
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Nearly 20-mile ice jam on Missouri River poses risks through winter

OMAHA — From satellite images, the surprisingly long ice jam on the Missouri River looks like a sinewy white snake separating Nebraska and Iowa, poised over those downstream. The serpentine ribbon forms among farm fields near Blencoe, Iowa, curves west toward Blair, loops east around DeSoto Bend National Wildlife...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Proposed Nebraska amendment would extend term limits for state senators

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - State lawmakers introduced 49 more pieces of proposed legislation on Friday, bringing the total number of bills proposed so far to 464. Nebraska state senators introduced nearly 100 bills on Thursday, Jan. 5; 61 on Friday, Jan. 6; 62 on Monday; 73 on Tuesday; 63 on Wednesday; and 84 on Thursday — as the Unicameral’s next session begins to take shape. Those numbers don’t include amendment proposals and resolutions.
NEBRASKA STATE
norfolkneradio.com

Northeast Nebraska Farm & Equipment Show winners announced

NORFOLK - The Northeast Nebraska Farm & Equipment Show wrapped up its 36th edition this past week at the Chuck M. Pohlman Ag Complex in Norfolk. WJAG radio and its sister station 106 KIX are the show’s sponsors and announced the major door prize winners for the 2023 Show.
NORFOLK, NE
KETV.com

'Not an easy decision': Office on Aging ending rural transportation program

OMAHA, Neb. — The Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging is ending its Rural Transportation program. They say the structure of the program didn't best serve their clients. While the program mostly serves rural counties, they said Douglas County funds would be necessary to keep it afloat. The program provides transportation to residents in Washington, Dodge and Cass counties, plus limited rural areas in Sarpy and Douglas.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Kearney hospital offers less invasive heart surgery with quicker recovery

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Heart surgery often requires days of recovery in the hospital, but in central Nebraska, that doesn’t have to be the case anymore. Kearney Regional Medical Center now uses Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement. During this procedure, a surgeon makes a small incision near your hip...
LINCOLN, NE
orangeandbluepress.com

$1,000 Child Tax Credit for Nebraskan Parents- See Eligibility Here

$1,000 payments are available for Nebraskan parents. After the expiration of the nationally boosted Child Tax Credit, parents will be paid $1,000 per child under a new bill. Nebraskan Parents to Receive $1,000 Child Tax Credit Under A New Bill. According to a published post by the US Sun, Senator...
NEBRASKA STATE
tsln.com

Come Hell or high water: Nebraska commits to a canal

Whiskey is for drinking and water is for fighting. vccx. If Colorado keeps up its pace of use of the South Platte River, Nebraskans might have to drink whiskey instead. Ok, maybe that’s an exaggeration, but issues are brewing over water rights between the two states. Brief geography and...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Navigating Veterans Affairs, access to its services

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There are 22 million veterans in the U.S. -- and only 1,100 locations for their healthcare. An array of other support services are available through the VA system -- if veterans can get to them. Coming home, some say, is the hardest part. After Vietnam, the...
BELLEVUE, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska Examiner

Lincoln, NE
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
245K+
Views
ABOUT

Nebraskans want accountability from their elected officials and government. Are their tax dollars well-spent? Are state agencies and local governments responsive to the people? Are officials, programs and policies working for the common good and a better future for our state? The Nebraska Examiner was established to provide a hard-hitting, daily flow of important news, scoops and reports to help us better understand our community. Our website is free — free of ads, free of paywalls, free of paid subscriptions. The Nebraska Examiner is independent, nonprofit and nonpartisan, dedicated to producing a vigorous news report about the Cornhusker State. We also provide a forum for commentary. Opinion pieces are labeled as such, and Examiner reporters do not contribute to our commentary. We invite commentary from the community. We make our work available to your community newspapers and other media outlets with proper attribution. The Nebraska Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Examiner retains full editorial independence.

 https://nebraskaexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy