Columbus, OH

Ohio State Starter Makes Decision On 2023 Season

By Lauren Merola
 4 days ago

Two-year Ohio State starting center Luke Wypler will enter the NFL Draft, he announced on Tuesday.

Wypler, who was named to the All-Big Ten third team, earned OSU’s third-best offensive line grade from Pro Football Focus this season, behind NFL-bound tackles Paris Johnson Jr. and Dawand Jones. He allowed only one sack and eight pressures over 423 pass-rush snaps.

"The Ohio State was a dream," Wypler said. "Buckeye nation. My teammates. Coach Day. Coach Frye. The entire coaching, training and support staff. You help men prepare and compete at their best. Thank you.

"Now, it is time for the next step. I am officially declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft."

The 6-foot-3, 300-pound junior was a four-star prospect out of St. Joseph Regional High School (N.J.). He was the 108th-ranked overall recruit in the Class of 2020. Wypler was also the No. 2 ranked center nationally and No. 2 overall player from the state of New Jersey in his class.

With Johnson Jr. and Jones also having declared for the NFL Draft, Ohio State will now have three spots to fill on the offensive line in 2023.

