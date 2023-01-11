ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

Daily Voice

Woman Struck, Killed By SUV While Crossing Hempstead Intersection

Police are investigating a fatal early-morning crash at a Long Island intersection. It happened around 5:45 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 in Hempstead. A woman crossing eastbound on Greenwich Street at the intersection of Totten Street was struck by a black 2001 Toyota SUV traveling northbound on Greenwich Street being operated by an adult man, Nassau County Police said.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
News 12

Suffolk police: Ridge man killed in Long Island Expressway crash

A man from Ridge is dead after a crashing his car on the Long Island Expressway early Saturday morning. Suffolk police say Christian Aviles was driving westbound on the LIE around 4 a.m. They say the car hit the center divider east of Exit 61 in Holtsville. The 37-year-old man...
RIDGE, NY
Shore News Network

Broad daylight Bronx drive-by shooting turns into street gunfight

NEW YORK, NY – A gunfight erupted in the streets of the Bronx on Sunday when the intended target of a drive-by shooter returned fire. The shooting took place at the intersection of West 169th Street and Shakespeare Avenue at around 2:25 pm. According to police, a passenger in a dark-colored Toyota sedan fired shots from the rear passenger window. Another man who was in the street at the time of the shooting pulled a gun and began firing at the car. The vehicle fled the scene and the suspect who returned fire also fled the scene. Now, police are The post Broad daylight Bronx drive-by shooting turns into street gunfight appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
News 12

Police: Homeless man beaten in Bridgeport

Bridgeport police say homeless man was attacked on Fairfield Avenue. They say he had severe trauma to his face and the back of his head. The man is currently hospitalized in critical condition. There are reports of an argument that happened Wednesday night before EMS arrived. Police say a suspect...
BRIDGEPORT, CT

