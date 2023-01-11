Read full article on original website
Police: 19-year-old seriously injured in shooting at Wheatley Heights party
Officers say a 19-year-old man was shot in the leg after 11 p.m. following an altercation on Conklin Avenue.
Woman Struck, Killed By SUV While Crossing Hempstead Intersection
Police are investigating a fatal early-morning crash at a Long Island intersection. It happened around 5:45 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 in Hempstead. A woman crossing eastbound on Greenwich Street at the intersection of Totten Street was struck by a black 2001 Toyota SUV traveling northbound on Greenwich Street being operated by an adult man, Nassau County Police said.
Suffolk DA: 4 Long Islanders charged for fatal botched robbery
Suffolk District Attorney Ray Tierney says the two women and two male teens tried to rob a marijuana dealer in 2021.
News 12
Suffolk police: Ridge man killed in Long Island Expressway crash
A man from Ridge is dead after a crashing his car on the Long Island Expressway early Saturday morning. Suffolk police say Christian Aviles was driving westbound on the LIE around 4 a.m. They say the car hit the center divider east of Exit 61 in Holtsville. The 37-year-old man...
Headlines: Officer recovers from Fentanyl exposure, man killed by police identified, Dutchess County crash
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Police: Ronkonkoma man arrested for threatening Cherokee Street Elementary School staff
Police say 63-year-old John Carroll drove into the parking lot of Cherokee Street Elementary School around 3 p.m. Friday and yelled threatening statements at staff members.
Nassau student, 17, critically injured in crash: police
A 17-year-old Nassau student riding a skateboard was critically injured after being struck by an SUV in Hicksville after school Thursday, police said.
NYPD: Teenage boy stabbed while leaving school
The 14-year-old victim was stabbed in the back as he was walking outside of M.S. 301, located on Cauldwell Avenue, where there are also other schools and playgrounds nearby.
9-year-old girl who had police called on her for killing lanternflies honored in Montclair
On Friday, Bobbi was honored at the Montclair Police Department by officers and state officials for her “community care taking.”
Authorities: Man shot, killed by police during stabbing identified
Responding officers from the Kent Police Department say they were forced to fire the fatal rounds at 34-year-old Christopher Torres when they arrived at a home and observed him stabbing a woman.
63-Year-Old Accused Of Making Threat Of Mass Harm At School In Ronkonkoma
A man has been apprehended after police say he made a threat of mass harm at a Long Island school. The man, identified as 63-year-old John Carroll, drove into the parking lot of Cherokee Street Elementary School, located in Ronkonkoma, and yelled threatening statements at school staff, at approximately 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, Suffolk County Police said.
Police: Woman hospitalized after driving off road on Southern State Parkway in North Babylon
The woman was taken to the hospital where she is currently listed in serious but stable condition.
17-Year-Old Dies From Injuries After Being Struck By SUV In Hicksville
Updated story: Long Beach HS Athlete Killed In Crash Remembered As 'Wonderful Student, Talented Athlete'A 17-year-old has died from injuries he suffered after being struck by an SUV on Long Island.The incident happened in Hicksville around 2:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 12.The boy was riding …
Volunteer fire medic for Wantagh Fire Department says she was raped by 2 of her superiors
A letter from the department's attorneys says the two men refused to cooperate with the department's investigation. They were later removed as members of the fire department.
Police: Missing 17-year-old girl last seen Thursday at Soundview home
Jesilie Estrada, 17, was last seen inside her Soundview home on Jan. 12 around 7 p.m.
Attempted Murder Suspect Injures 2 Officers During Arrest At LI Target, Police Say
An attempted murder suspect is behind bars after injuring two police officers during an arrest at a Long Island Target store, authorities said.The incident happened at around 7:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at the Lawrence Target, located on Rockaway Turnpike, according to Nassau County Police.Detective…
NYPD: Garbage truck fatally strikes man on Kings Highway
Officers say the garbage truck driver stayed on the scene, and no charges have been filed at this time.
Broad daylight Bronx drive-by shooting turns into street gunfight
NEW YORK, NY – A gunfight erupted in the streets of the Bronx on Sunday when the intended target of a drive-by shooter returned fire. The shooting took place at the intersection of West 169th Street and Shakespeare Avenue at around 2:25 pm. According to police, a passenger in a dark-colored Toyota sedan fired shots from the rear passenger window. Another man who was in the street at the time of the shooting pulled a gun and began firing at the car. The vehicle fled the scene and the suspect who returned fire also fled the scene. Now, police are The post Broad daylight Bronx drive-by shooting turns into street gunfight appeared first on Shore News Network.
Arrest warrant issued for Newburgh man who failed to appear in court for shooting case
The DA's office and Newburgh Police are asking the public to help locate John DiCaprio.
News 12
Police: Homeless man beaten in Bridgeport
Bridgeport police say homeless man was attacked on Fairfield Avenue. They say he had severe trauma to his face and the back of his head. The man is currently hospitalized in critical condition. There are reports of an argument that happened Wednesday night before EMS arrived. Police say a suspect...
