ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 61

State and federal lawmakers push for action to address housing crisis

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut’s state and federal legislators are taking action against concerns nationwide about skyrocketing rent prices and a rise in evictions. Thursday, state Sen. Gary Winfield (D-New Haven) introduced Senate Bill 138, which would cap annual rent increases and establish rules for no-fault evictions. Housing advocates...
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Yale graduate teachers, researchers vote for union

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Graduate teachers and researchers at Yale University have voted by a wide margin to form a union it was announced Monday. The final vote was 1,860 votes in support of the union and 179 votes against. according to NLRB regional spokesperson Kayla Blado as quoted in the New Haven Independent. She said said that another 146 votes were challenged and three more were voided.
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

University of Hartford freshman finds his craft in clocks

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A University of Hartford freshman has carved out a niche for himself and, if he has it his way, the clock is ticking it's always ticking. Gage Robertson, a history major at UHart, has a side business restoring antique clocks. While he is only 18 years old, restoring antique clocks is a career that he said he might consider down the road.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

FOX 61

Hartford, CT
23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Hartford local news

 https://www.fox61.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy