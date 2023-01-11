WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A University of Hartford freshman has carved out a niche for himself and, if he has it his way, the clock is ticking it's always ticking. Gage Robertson, a history major at UHart, has a side business restoring antique clocks. While he is only 18 years old, restoring antique clocks is a career that he said he might consider down the road.

