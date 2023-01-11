Read full article on original website
Related
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Boxing Scene
Gerrie Coetzee, Former WBA Heavyweight Champ From South Africa, Dies At 67
Gerrie Coetzee, a former heavyweight champion who fought many contenders and champions during the late 1970s and 1980s, died Thursday in his home country of South Africa. Coetzee, 67, died after a very brief battle with cancer, his daughter, Lana, informed IOL Sport, a South African publication. “We found out...
Boxing Scene
Kim Clavel-Jessica Nery Plata ESPN+ Undercard Results From Laval, Canada
Mazlum Akdeniz threw every punch with the intention of picking up his first knockout in more than a year. The 25-year-old southpaw would have to settle for his third straight points win, complete with three knockdowns in a rout of Mexicali’s Cristian Bielma. All three judges scored the contest 100-87 for Akdeniz in their ten-round junior welterweight co-feature Friday evening on ESPN+ from Place Bell in Laval, Canada.
Boxing Scene
Tank: Haney Has Belts But People Don't Know Who He Is; Devin Knows I'm The Real Champ
By virtue of owning the WBC, WBO, WBA, IBF, and Ring Magazine titles, Devin Haney is the undisputed lightweight champion of the world. For the longest time, the 24-year-old Haney had to fight off the "email champion" title and tag that came with the first belt that he owned. On...
Boxing Scene
Prograis on Crawford: He’s Cerebral and He Has Power; That’s Kind of Hard to Beat
Regis Prograis couldn’t help but be impressed by Terence Crawford’s latest performance inside the ring. The 140-pound WBC champion from New Orleans praised the WBO 147-pound champion from Omaha, Nebraska, after the latter drubbed David Avanesyan in six rounds last month. Crawford, per usual, put on a methodical...
Boxing Scene
Gary Russell Jr. Says Goodbye To The Featherweight Division: "There's No Need To Stay At 26"
Gary Russell Jr. has thoroughly enjoyed his time near the top of the featherweight division. Before suffering a shoulder injury in his most recent trip to the ring, Russell presided over the boxing world as the longest-reigning champion. Yet, with Mark Magsayo truncating his championship run, Russell (31-2, 18 KOs)...
Boxing Scene
Prograis Eyeing Unification at 140 Next, Puello, IBF Winner
Regis Prograis figures he may as well try to unify his division if none of his mandatories are willing to step up to the plate. The newly crowned WBC 140-pound champion from New Orleans recently became the focus of business politics, when a proposed fight with former champion Jose Ramirez fell through after Ramirez balked at the terms of the purse split, which was 65-35 (as determined by the WBC) in favor of the champion, Prograis.
Boxing Scene
Arnold Barboza Expects a Very Tough Fight With Jose Pedraza
For Arnold Barboza, two-time world champion José “Sniper” Pedraza represents the next step to landing a title fight at 140 pounds. His intentions are to eliminate the Puerto Rican fighter from the road when they meet on February 3 during the card that Top Rank will present at the Desert Diamond Arena in Tucson, Arizona.
Boxing Scene
Sauerland: Chris Eubank Jr. is The Undisputed Star at The Moment at 160
Kalle Sauerland, promoter of middleweight contender Chris Eubank Jr, says his fighter is without question the biggest name at 160-pounds. Next Saturday night in Manchester, Eubank Jr. will collide in the ring with former junior middleweight champion Liam Smith. Last year, he was scheduled to take on Conor Benn in...
Boxing Scene
KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr, DAZN Undercard Weigh-In Results From London
The Misfits Boxing series is all set for its first show of the new year on the heels of a long-term deal. KSI and FaZe Temperrr both made weight for their scheduled six-round bout atop MF+DAZN: X Series 004 at OVO Arena Wembley in London, England (Saturday, DAZN Pay-Per-View, $39.99). KSI tipped the scales at a shredded 175 pounds. Temperrr weighed 175.9 pounds after accepting the fight on less than two weeks’ notice, replacing Dillon Danis who apparently forgot to train for the fight that was announced nearly two months ago.
Boxing Scene
Rocky Fielding, 35-Years-old, Decides To Retire From Boxing
Rocky Fielding, the former WBA “regular” super-middleweight champion, has announced his retirement from boxing at the age of 35, a month after being stopped in a British light-heavyweight title challenge by Dan Azeez. The Liverpudlian held British and Commonwealth titles at super-middleweight and, apart from Azeez, the only...
Boxing Scene
De La Hoya: Bivol is Special; Zurdo Froze in the Big Moment
Oscar De La Hoya believes Dmitry Bivol is part of a highly rarefied group of fighters. The Golden Boy head couldn’t help but be impressed with Bivol after the Russian champion dominated his charge, Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez, over 12 rounds to win a unanimous decision in their light heavyweight title bout in November in Abu Dhabi.
Boxing Scene
Matty Harris Pumped For Return on Eubank Jr. vs. Smith Card
Heavyweight ‘Magic’ Matty Harris (3-0, 2 KOs) will face off against Czech Republic’s Jiri Surmaj (3-2, 2KOs) on the undercard of the domestic clash of the year between Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Smith on January 21 at the AO Arena, Manchester. For his last scheduled bout,...
Boxing Scene
A Night at The International Women's Boxing Hall of Fame
It’s never a bad thing to have a few days in Las Vegas. To have those days with no work to do makes it even better, so when I received a call from Sue Fox in November of 2021 to let me know that I was being honored with a place in the International Women’s Boxing Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022, you didn’t have to tell me twice about making plans for a cross country trip to the “Fight Capital of the World.”
Boxing Scene
Ramirez-Commey, Estrada-Rupprecht - Doubleheader Finalized For March 25
The fighting pride of California’s Central Valley and one of boxing’s pound-for-pound queens are joining forces for a special Fresno Fight Night. Former unified 140-pound world champion Jose Ramirez will meet former lightweight world champion Richard “RC” Commey in the 12-round junior welterweight main event Saturday, March 25, at Save Mart Center in Fresno, California.
Boxing Scene
Otto Wallin Ready and Willing To Face Anthony Joshua in April, Says Salita
Heavyweight contender Otto Wallin is ready and willing to face two-time world champion Anthony Joshua on the proposed date of April 1. Wallin, among others, are under consideration to face Joshua in his comeback fight. Some outlets believe Australian heavyweight Demsey McKean is the frontrunner to face Joshua in his...
Boxing Scene
Naoya Inoue Confirms Plans To Vacate Undisputed Bantamweight Crown, Campaign In 122-Pound Divisions
Naoya Inoue has paved the way to usher in a new era of top bantamweights as he sets his sights on becoming a four-division champion. The unbeaten pound-for-pound entrant confirmed that he is prepared to relinquish his undisputed bantamweight championship. News of the development came during a press conference held Friday in his hometown of Yokohama, Japan, where he formally revealed his intentions of next conquering the 122-pound division.
Boxing Scene
Stephan Shaw: Ajagba Is Very One-Dimensional; Sanchez Showed Blueprint How To Beat Him
Lou DiBella suggested last month that Stephan Shaw, the unbeaten heavyweight his company co-promotes, stick with the fight he already had scheduled. The ambitious Shaw wouldn’t hear of it. The St. Louis native pounced on the opportunity to replace Oscar Rivas as Efe Ajagba’s opponent in ESPN’s main event...
Boxing Scene
Jose Ramirez Lambasts Davis, Garcia, Haney, Lopez: They Love to Talk and Not Fight
Jose Ramirez is tired of all the trashtalking going on between some of the top names in and around his weight class. Ramirez, the former unified 140-pound champion from Avenal, California, recently took aim at a score of highly talented – and garrulous – fighters, most notably Gervonta Davis, Ryan Garcia, Devin Haney, and Teofimo Lopez.
Boxing Scene
William Silva Returns on January 28 Against Lamptey in Lowell, MA
Lightweight Willian “Babyface” Silva returns to action Saturday, January 28 when he faces durable veteran Benjamin Lamptey in Lowell, MA. Fighting out of Sao Paolo Brazil, Silva’s 29-4 with 17 knockouts. In October, he scored an impressive second round knockout against Carlos Gaston Suarez. Silva’s battled the likes of Arnold Barboza Jr., Cletus Seldin, Teofimo Lopez and Felix Verdejo.
Comments / 0