ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Show Me Cash’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Missouri Lottery’s “Show Me Cash” game were:

01-09-10-14-17

(one, nine, ten, fourteen, seventeen)

Estimated jackpot: $236,000

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3 Evening’ game

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the California Lottery’s “Daily 3 Evening” game were:. ¶ Ticket-holders with all three winning numbers in the order given win the top prize. Lesser amounts are also awarded to ticket-holders with other varying combinations of the winning numbers.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KOLR10 News

A $2M Powerball ticket is among Missouri’s unclaimed prizes

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There are millions of dollars in unclaimed Missouri Lottery prizes, and they can all be seen on the lottery’s new website. All draw games with prizes over $50,000 are listed there. An unclaimed Powerball ticket worth $2 million was just sold this week in Laurie, Missouri. The winning ticket sold at […]
LAURIE, MO
The Associated Press

Arkansas judge voids Cherokee Nation license to build casino

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas judge voided a state panel’s decision to allow the Cherokee Nation to build a casino in the state, ruling on Thursday that the license was issued in violation of the state’s constitution. Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox struck down the license issued in 2021 to Cherokee Nation Businesses, and Legends Resort and Casino — the company set up by the Cherokee Nation — to build a casino in Pope County. Pope County was one of four sites where casinos were allowed to be built under a constitutional amendment that voters approved in 2018. Casinos have already been set up in the other three locations, but the Pope County license has been tied up in ongoing legal battles. Fox ruled that the state Racing Commission did not have the authority to issue a license jointly to Legends and Cherokee Nation Businesses. He also ruled that Legends was not eligible for a license since it didn’t have prior casino experience.
POPE COUNTY, AR
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Bill Would Exempt Social Security Benefits from State Income Tax

(MISSOURINET) – State Senator Tony Luetkemeyer (LOOT-ka-meyer) says Missouri is one of only 11 states in the nation that taxes Social Security benefits. The Republican from northwest Missouri’s Parkville has filed a bill that would exempt those benefits…. The potential cost of this plan is unknown at this...
MISSOURI STATE
pdjnews.com

Outlaw Frank James born in Missouri Missouri

Franklin James, the lesser-known older brother of Jesse, is born in Clay County, Missouri. Frank and Jesse James were both legends in their own time, though Jesse is better remembered today because of his more dramatically violent death. The two Missouri brothers drifted into a life of crime after serving in Confederate guerilla forces during the Civil War. They began robbing banks in 1866, and their bold and impudent style won them a good measure of popular admiration. Once Jesse stopped to tell a crowd of townspeople gathered for a political speech that he thought something might be wrong at the bank he and Frank had just robbed. On another occasion, they staged an audacious hold-up of a Kansas City fair box office in the middle of a crowd of 10,000 people.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
FOX 16 News

Former Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson’s son arrested on multiple charges

BENTON COUNTY, Ark – The son of former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson’s has been arrested in Northwest Arkansas, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. William Asa Hutchinson III, 47, was taken into custody on Friday by the Benton County Sheriff’s office for multiple charges. Hutchinson faces charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms […]
ARKANSAS STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
617K+
Post
659M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy