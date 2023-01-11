ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Tennessee Jackpot’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Tennessee Lottery’s “Daily Tennessee Jackpot” game were:

02-05-19-26-27

(two, five, nineteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $620,000

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

PHOENIX (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Arizona Lottery’s “Fantasy 5” game were:. (seven, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-five, thirty-five) ¶ Players with all five numbers win all or share a prize that starts at $50,000. Tickets with four winning numbers are worth $500, while those who guess three numbers get $5 and those who choose two win $1.
PHOENIX, AZ
wvlt.tv

Lottery Gives Tennesseans Chance At Millions

Your headlines from 1/9 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Scott Co. car crash with officer, Winning lottery ticket sold in East Tennessee, missing man found safe. 'The Young Fables' kick off Winter Concert Series at DreamMore Resort. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. 'The Young Fables' are made up of...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Associated Press

Arkansas judge voids Cherokee Nation license to build casino

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas judge voided a state panel’s decision to allow the Cherokee Nation to build a casino in the state, ruling on Thursday that the license was issued in violation of the state’s constitution. Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox struck down the license issued in 2021 to Cherokee Nation Businesses, and Legends Resort and Casino — the company set up by the Cherokee Nation — to build a casino in Pope County. Pope County was one of four sites where casinos were allowed to be built under a constitutional amendment that voters approved in 2018. Casinos have already been set up in the other three locations, but the Pope County license has been tied up in ongoing legal battles. Fox ruled that the state Racing Commission did not have the authority to issue a license jointly to Legends and Cherokee Nation Businesses. He also ruled that Legends was not eligible for a license since it didn’t have prior casino experience.
POPE COUNTY, AR
The Associated Press

Storms, tornadoes slam US South, killing at least 7 people

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South on Thursday killed at least six people in central Alabama, where a tornado ripped roofs off homes and uprooted trees in historic Selma, while another person was killed in Georgia, where severe winds knocked out power to tens of thousands of people. In Autauga County, Alabama, 41 miles (66 kilometers) northeast of Selma, at least six fatalities were confirmed and an estimated 40 homes were damaged or destroyed by a tornado that cut a 20-mile (32-kilometer) path across two rural communities, said Ernie Baggett, the county’s emergency management director. Several mobile homes were launched into the air and at least 12 people were injured severely enough to be taken to hospitals by emergency responders, Baggett told The Associated Press. He said crews were focused Thursday night on cutting through downed trees to look for people who may need help. “It really did a good bit of damage. This is the worst that I’ve seen here in this county,” Baggett said.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
617K+
Post
659M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy