Hall’s Rampage Review – 1.13.23
Commentators: Jim Ross, Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Chris Jericho. We’re still in Los Angeles and you know that is going to mean a big show. I’m not sure what all it is going to entail but that is some of the fun of Rampage. This week’s Dynamite was a strong show so they have a lot to live up to this week. If nothing else, there is a street fight so that means violence. Let’s get to it.
Vinnie Stigma Wants CM Punk To Contribute To A Song
In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Vinnie Stigma, the lead guitarist for Agnostic Front, revealed he wanted CM Punk to contribute vocals to a song. He said: “That guy is the real deal. We need to get him on a Stigma record. I wrote a song for him to do vocals on.”
Note On What Led To Chris Jericho Appearing At PWG Battle of Los Angeles
As previously reported, Chris Jericho and the entire Jericho Appreciation Society appeared at night two of PWG Battle of Los Angeles. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the idea came about because Jericho had been wanting to appear for PWG for some time, as he thought it’d be fun.
Wes Lee vs. Dijak for North American Title Set for WWE NXT Vengeance Day
– WWE has announced that NXT North American Champion Wes Lee will defend his title against Dijak at NXT Vengeance Day. You can check out the announcement tweet below. NXT Vengeance Day is scheduled for February 4. The event will be held at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolian. The event will be streamed live on Peacock. Here’s the updated lineup:
WWE News: LA Knight on After the Bell, Montez Ford & Bianca Belair Appearing on What Happens Live, SmackDown & NXT Level Up Video Highlights
– WWE Superstar LA Knight was the guest on yesterday’s edition of After the Bell. You can check out a clip and the full audio below:. LA Knight makes his After the Bell debut to talk about his upcoming match with Bray Wyatt at the Royal Rumble premium live event and his long road to the WWE.
Mickie James Says Mandy Rose’s Departure Isn’t ‘On The Same Level’ As Vince McMahon
In a recent appearance with The Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Mickie James offered her perspective on the differences between Vince McMahon’s earlier departure from WWE and Mandy Rose’s release from the company (per Fightful). James stated that both subjects’ relative standing within WWE made the two situations entirely separate in scope. You can watch the full interview with James and read some highlights below.
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Intercontinental Title on the Line
WWE will air a new episode of Smackdown tonight with two matches, including one for the Intercontinental title, already announced. They include:. * WWE Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. Braun Strowman. * Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn.
Madusa Praises Kylie Rae, Explains How You Can’t Teach Charisma
– While speaking to the Going Broadway podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Madusa discussed working with Kylie Rae and how you can’t teach charisma. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Madusa on Kylie Rae: “Oh, my God, I love Kylie Rae. She’s so talented, that girl, if I could...
Jim Ross Recalls The Formation Of Team Angle, Why He Didn’t Like Working In The Ring
On a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed his reaction to working angles in the ring, the formation of Team Angle, and if there was concern about Kurt Angle’s health. Some highlights are below. On his reaction to working in the ring: “Hot shotting. it was hot...
Chris Jericho Appears on Celebrity Name That Tune
Chris Jericho was a contestant on the latest episode of Celebrity Name That Tune. PWInsider reports that Jericho appeared on the show, playing for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, and faced off with Olympic skater Adam Rippon who played for animal rescue Pups Without Borders. Jericho won the matchup by...
Dax Harwood Reveals When FTR’s AEW Contracts Are Up, What’s Next For Them
Dax Harwood dropped a bombshell on the latest episode of FTR, revealing that he and partner Cash Wheeler are currently taking a hiatus from AEW television… and that the AEW contracts for both members of FTR are up in April. Read on for the details:. On Cash and Tony...
Molly Holly on Being Paired With William Regal in WWE Developmental
– During a recent Highspots virtual signing, WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly discussed working as a manager for William Regal in WWE developmental in Memphis. Molly Holly stated (per Wrestling Inc), “I was in developmental, and they put me with William Regal [as] just kind of a manager. I’d interfere somewhat. [It was] mostly so he could mentor me, and I could observe what he was doing. We became friends, and we’re still friends today.”
AEW News: Jade Cargill Hits Another Milestone As TBS Champion, Official Final Fantasy Account Acknowledges Kenny Omega, Vince Vaughn Poses With Adam Cole and Britt Baker
– Jade Cargill, the first and only AEW TBS champion, has hit another milestone in her reign. She has been champion for 373 days, giving her the longest reign of any woman in AEW history. She beat Hikaru Shida’s 372 day reign as AEW Women’s World Champion to hit that mark.
Update On Nick Khan’s Role in WWE Following Recent Changes, Vince McMahon’s Involvement
As previously reported, there has been some major changes in WWE in the past week. Vince McMahon returned as the chairman of the board, while six members of the Board of Directors either resigned or were replaced. That includes Stephanie McMahon, who announced her departure earlier this week. This is all due to the company reportedly preparing for a possible sale.
Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage
What is popping kind people! Lee Sanders back with you all on another Friday night covering AEW RAMPAGE! Tonight’s card sees Eddie Kingston and Ortiz team up to go against Kings of the Black Throne. Meanwhile, the AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed are in the house! Elsewhere, Anna Jay A.S. and Tay Melo continue their program with Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale in a STREET FIGHT. And, in the main event, Darby Allin defends his TNT Championship against a returning Juice Robinson.
AEW News: The Acclaimed Hype Appearance On AEW Rampage, AEW Pays Tribute To Black Warrior
– The Acclaimed cut a new promo hyping their appearance for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. The team, who are set to speak on Friday’s show, cut a promo that was released on AEW’s official Twitter account as you can see below. The promo features Max...
Bully Ray On His Return to Impact, How Long It Was Kept Secret
Bully Ray returned to Impact Wrestling at Bound For Glory, and he recently discussed how long his return was kept quiet and more. Ray, who faces Josh Alexander for the Impact World Title at tonight’s Hard To Kill, appeared on the Paltrocast and talked about his return to the company and more. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:
Backstage Rumors on Expected Returns for WWE Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
– PWInsider has an update on rumored returns slated for this month’s WWE Royal Rumble 2023 premium live event. According to the report, both Edge and Beth Phoenix are slated to appear on the card. As previously reported, it’s rumored that the returning Edge and Beth Phoenix will take...
WWE News: Notes on Weekend Live Events, Matt Riddle Celebrates Birthday
– WWE is in Roanoke Virginia tonight at the Berglund Center Coliseum for Saturday Night’s Main Event. Tonight’s show is advertising Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, Bianca Belair, The OC, and Seth Rollins. – Tomorrow, WWE heads to The Corbin Arena in Corbin, Kentucky for Sunday Stunner. Here’s the...
Santino Marella Debuts On Impact Hard to Kill As New Director Of Authority
Santino Marella has arrived in Impact Wrestling, and he’s the man in charge. Tonight’s Impact Hard To Kill saw Marella revealed as the new Director of Authority while Scott D’Amore is out of action due to the attack from Bully Ray last week. Marella was last seen...
