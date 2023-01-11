Read full article on original website
Related
Effingham Radio
Effingham County Emergency Telephone System Board to Meet Tuesday
The Effingham County Emergency Telephone System Board is set to meet on Tuesday, January 17th. At 11:45am, the Board will have their Quarterly Meeting. At Noon, the regular monthly board meeting will be held. The following is on the agenda for that meeting:. Call to Order. Roll Call. Approval of...
Effingham Radio
Teutopolis Unit 50 Board of Education to Meet Tuesday
The Teutopolis Board of Education is set to meet on Tuesday, January 17th at 6:00pm. Financial Report: Treasurer’s Report; Financial Report; Bill Listings; Board Business – Consent Agenda*; Approval of Levy Hearing Minutes and Regular Meeting Minutes; Final Reading of Board Policies – 110; Purchase of Vision & Hearing Screening Equipment; Purchase of THS Security Equipment; Review of Safe Return to School Plan Recommendations; Discussion and Review of the Board of Education Self-Evaluation; Reports; Building Updates – Principals and Athletic Directors; Superintendent Report.
Effingham Radio
Dieterich Village Board to Meet Monday
The Dieterich Village Board is set to meet on Monday, January 16th at 6:30pm. Approve The Alliance 2023 Investor Dues for $2,500.00. Approve Lake Land College Scholarship Fund Donation for Dieterich High School Seniors for $2,500.00. Approve Dieterich High School Post Prom Donation of $100.00. Approve Dieterich Park District Summer...
Effingham Radio
Effingham Unit 40 to Meet Thursday
The Effingham Unit 40 Board of Education is set to meet on Thursday, January 19th at 4:30pm. The meeting is set to take place in the Unit 40 Board Office.
Effingham Radio
Effingham Unit 40 Facility/Transportation Committee to Meet Wednesday
The Effingham Unit 40 Facility/Transportation Committee is set to meet on Wednesday, January 18th at 4:30pm.
Effingham Radio
103rd General Assembly Officially Sworn In, Lawmakers Take Oath Of Office
The Illinois House of Representatives held their inauguration ceremony Wednesday afternoon on the University of Illinois Springfield campus to officially kick off the 103rd session of the Illinois General Assembly. The Senate inauguration took place at the Old State Capitol, while the House Inauguration happened at the University of Illinois...
Effingham Radio
Effingham County Sheriff Releases Statement On HB 5471
The following statement comes from the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office:. I generally refrain from making public statements expressing and explaining policy decisions. I have had so many calls from people wanting to know how my Office will react to HB 5471 that I feel I need to respond. This message is for all of the citizens of Effingham County who pay their taxes, go to work, raise their children, support their communities and usually never have negative contact with their police.
Effingham Radio
New Temporary Hours in Place at Vandalia Statehouse State Historic Site
The Vandalia Statehouse State Historic Site is operating under new hours temporarily due to a staffing emergency. The site will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday until further notice. The hours were adjusted after a family emergency involving a key staff member. Since then, community members...
Effingham Radio
Announcement From The Clay County Highway Department
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced the following through their Facebook Page:. Seasonal reduced weight limits are in effect January 15th until further notice for all roads included in the county highway system with seasonal weight limit signs. If there is not a seasonal weight limit sign, legal loads are allowed. This weight limit applies only to the county highways.
Clark Co. Sheriff: new act “clear violation” of Constitution
CLARK CO. Ill., (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a post from Clark County’s Sheriff William D. Brown, the recently passed Protect Illinois Communities Act will not be upheld or enforced by Clay County law enforcement. Posted on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 8 a.m., the post details Sheriff Brown’s personal views of the Act, also known as […]
heraldpubs.com
Pritzker Signs Bill Giving State Government Pay Raises
SPRINGFIELD – Officials at the highest levels of state government will receive substantial pay raises this month after the House and Senate passed a budget bill that also advances a $400 million business incentive fund proposal pushed by Gov. JB Pritzker. Under the bill, lawmaker salaries will increase to...
Effingham Radio
Teutopolis Treats Partners with United Way of Effingham County
Teutopolis Treats will be open this weekend Friday-Sunday. Owner Kathy Ruholl has generously decided to donate a portion of this weekend’s proceeds to the United Way of Effingham County 2022 Campaign. The 2022 Campaign wraps up on January 31, 2023. The campaign is currently at 70% of the $320,000...
Central Illinois sheriffs offer differing views on assault weapon ban
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — With dozens of sheriffs speaking out against the controversial assault weapons ban, Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said he won’t weigh in on the constitutionality of a law. “We will always follow the law until if and when a law is found unconstitutional,” Heuerman said. “It isn’t our job to interpret […]
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police to Conduct Nighttime Enforcement Patrols
Illinois State Police (ISP) Troop 9 Commander, Captain Nathan Douglas, announces the ISP will conduct Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrols in Effingham and Wayne County during February 2023. NITE patrols allow the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant restraint violations...
Effingham Radio
Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Warns Of Scam Telephone Calls
From the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page:. Scam Alert – the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association would like you to beware of a telephone solicitation scam. Our citizens are being contacted by telephone and asked to make a contribution to the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association to help fight the Assault Weapons Ban. Please ignore these calls! Do not give your financial information. The ISA NEVER solicits by telephone! We only send our mail pieces, address membership on our social media, and our Website!
Effingham Radio
Village Of Dieterich Warns Of Possible Scam Texts
The Village of Dieterich announced the following on their Facebook Page:. We’ve been made aware of the below text going out to residents in Dieterich. This is NOT a survey from the Village of Dieterich or any Dieterich affiliated group. It is possibly a scam, so proceed with caution if you choose to follow the link.
Effingham Radio
UPDATE: ONE LANE OPEN; ISP On Scene Of Accident On Route 45 At Champaign-Douglas County Line
Recovery efforts are still underway and will be for several more hours. Please exercise caution if you need to travel through this area. ISP Troopers are on the scene of a personal injury crash involving a commercial motor vehicle on US Route 45 at the Champaign and Douglas County line. Both northbound and southbound lanes are closed at this time.
Effingham Radio
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 39 year old Stacey L. Clifton of Effingham for driving while license revoked, operating a vehicle with suspended registration, and operating an uninsured vehicle. Stacey posted bond and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 35 year old Blake R. Miller of Mt. Vernon...
wgel.com
Fayette County Burglary Charge
A Brownstown man faces charges in Fayette County Circuit Court for a burglary that occurred last July in Brownstown. Tyler J. Roe, age 35, is accused of alleged burglary, theft of property and criminal damage to property, all felony offenses. The defendant is charged with allegedly burglarizing The Cabin liquor...
Effingham Radio
Thursday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 32 year old Ashley L. Ohlund of Effingham for domestic battery. Ashley was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham City Police arrested 20 year old Kayden Z. Anderson of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA warrant for MFG/Delivery of 30-500g of cannabis. Kayden was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
Comments / 1