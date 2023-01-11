Read full article on original website
News 12
City of Newburgh officials criticized for keeping firefighter on the payroll after failing training
City of Newburgh officials are facing criticism for keeping a council member’s grandson on the payroll for almost a year after he failed to pass training required to become a firefighter. News 12 is told that Rayquan Bryant first failed the Westchester Career Firefighter Academy last year – but...
Questions swirl about Roselle mayor's use of municipal car after documents reveal $5K worth of E-ZPass violations
News 12 has received documents showing Roselle Mayor Shaw racked up nearly $5,000 worth of E-ZPass violations.
Chick-fil-A coming to Yonkers following city's planning board approval
The restaurant will open at the corner of Central Park and Roxbury Drive. The spot used to be an HSBC bank.
News 12
Mount Vernon mayor orders closure of city bridge following state’s structural report
Mount Vernon Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard ordered for the immediate closure of a bridge on the city’s southeast side following a state inspection. The New York State Department of Transportation inspected the bridge at Fulton Avenue and Third Street and told the city it has six weeks to fix the four steel columns supporting the street.
News 12
City of Yonkers warns residents about upcoming alarm test
The City of Yonkers is putting out a warning about an upcoming alarm test residents should know about. The alarm will go off on Friday around 10 a.m. at the Hillview Reservoir, near Empire City Casino. The test is part of the alarm system's quarterly maintenance and inspection. The city...
NYPD: Garbage truck fatally strikes man on Kings Highway
Officers say the garbage truck driver stayed on the scene, and no charges have been filed at this time.
Suffolk DA: 4 Long Islanders charged for fatal botched robbery
Suffolk District Attorney Ray Tierney says the two women and two male teens tried to rob a marijuana dealer in 2021.
Nassau BOCES student remembered as kind and talented athlete
Nassau BOCES student Gerrin Hagen was riding his skateboard home from school when he was struck by an SUV on Cantiague Lane in Hicksville around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
News 12
North Jersey Orchid Society Show & Sale returns to New Brunswick
The North Jersey Orchid Society Show was back this weekend in New Brunswick. The show featured nearly 1,000 blooming orchids originating from all over the world of all shapes, sizes and colors. Experts were also on hand to offer advice for watering, nutrition and lighting. The event attracted people who...
Main break disrupts water service, closes streets in Port Chester
Water company crews are on the scene working to fix a 12-inch main on Irving Avenue.
Bridgeport police officer terminated after disciplinary hearing; reasons unclear
Officer Gianni Capozziello had been a member of the department since 2016.
Traffic Alert: Mount Vernon prepares to close Fulton Avenue and East Street overpasses
Officials from the New York State Department of Transportation have concerns about the structural integrity of the Fulton Avenue and East Street overpasses.
Mount Vernon road closures to impact Bee-Line bus service along those routes
Closures on Fulton Avenue between Beekman and East Third Street and East Third Street between Hartford and Langdon Avenues started at noon on Friday.
Volunteer fire medic for Wantagh Fire Department says she was raped by 2 of her superiors
A letter from the department's attorneys says the two men refused to cooperate with the department's investigation. They were later removed as members of the fire department.
Town of Ramapo police say they're receiving complaints of trucks driving in residential areas
Town of Ramapo police say truck drivers are not paying attention to signs that advise them not to drive in residential areas
Residents fear for their safety following fatal stabbing in building
Residents at 1212 University Ave. say they are constantly looking over their shoulders following a fatal stabbing in their building last Friday.
Long Island’s winter snowstorm season is just beginning
If this weather keeps up through the end of the month – and it looks like it could – it will be the warmest January on record for the Island.
Police: Rockland auto repair shop latest target of catalytic converter theft
Surveillance footage from Phil Maher’s towing and repair shop on Route 304 in Bardonia show a group of thieves pulling up to his roadside assistance van and stealing the catalytic converter on the morning of Jan 5.
Police: Man found dead in East New York apartment; deemed a homicide
The man, identified as 53-year-old James Hudley, of Brooklyn, had trauma to his head.
Exclusive: Mother calls for DOE investigation after son with autism returns from school bruised
A Bronx mother is calling for an investigation from the Department of Education, saying her son who has autism came home from school with a bruise on his face.
