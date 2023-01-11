Read full article on original website
wnynewsnow.com
New York Senator urges Gov. Hochul to crack down on sticker stores
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) — Stores that sell stickers and “gift” its customers with marijuana (a.k.a. sticker stores) are operating through a loophole in New York State law. Members of law enforcement and local legislature met this week with one goal in mind — to crack down on the increasing number of sticker stores “illegally dispensing and selling marijuana.”
Pollution Could Bring In $1 Billion With Certain Fuel Bans In New York State
Pollution will be big business, producing an expected $1 billion in revenue for New York State with Governor Kathy Hochul's new plan. As I'm sure you've heard, over and over if you live here in New York, gas cars and appliances will be phased out in the next decade. For now, electric vehicles and appliances are preferred until they are the legal requirement. Gov. Hochul has made it clear that big pollution will pay dearly in New York, generating over a billion dollars in revenue.
theexaminernews.com
Westchester Works on Law to Require County Candidates to File Resume
Long Island Republican Rep. George Santos may have been elected to Congress, but if someone like him tried to run for Westchester County Executive or the Board of Legislators, the chances of success could be far slimmer. Westchester officials are working on draft legislation that would require a candidate for...
theexaminernews.com
Greenburgh Police Department Issues First Bias Report to Town Board
The Greenburgh Police Department issued its first bias report to the Town Board last week. The Town Board requested the report in response to the rise in anti-Semitic incidents in the nation last year and decided to expand it to cover all hate crimes. “Hate is not acceptable in Greenburgh....
NYS Senate Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins: Kathy Hochul ‘pretty clear’ on tax hikes this year
She read her lips: No new taxes! State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers) downplayed the possibility of raising taxes on the wealthy this year considering how Gov. Kathy Hochul had already drawn a red line around the issue. “There’s always going to be a segment of the Legislature who is looking [to increase taxes]. I think the governor made it pretty clear that this is not an argument that she is entertaining this year,” Stewart-Cousins told WCNY Friday. Hochul said in her Tuesday State of the State address that the risk of an economic recession was too great “to be raising income...
trumbulltimes.com
Brookfield seeks court approval to demolish property deemed blighted on Federal Road
BROOKFIELD — A years-long effort to address a property deemed blighted by the town at 846 Federal Road landed in court last week after the town’s attorney filed a complaint in state Superior Court in Danbury seeking authorization for the town to demolish the structure, with the costs of the work to be reimbursed by the property’s owner.
Hudson Valley Woman Killed By New York School Bus Near Church
Some residents believe Hudson Valley officials need to do better to protect residents. On Friday, Jan. 6 around 4:50 p.m., there was a fatal accident involving a pedestrian and a school bus in Ulster County. Woman Fatally Hit By School Bus In Ulster County, New York. A Kingston City School...
Crews Begin Digging Network of Tunnels Under Hudson Valley Town
Futuristic machines have started digging part of an 8,700-foot-long tunnel right under the feet of some Hudson Valley residents. Governor Hochul is touting a $27 million project that includes some high-tech engineering. This week, crews began work on "innovative microtunneling" that will lay thousands of feet of pipe under the streets and sidewalks of a local community without the need to excavate.
theexaminernews.com
District Ready to Launch Campaign for Stop Arm Cameras on School Buses
A local school district is leading a campaign to get Westchester County to approve a bill that would permit drivers who pass stopped school buses to be ticketed through the use of stop arm cameras. The Hendrick Hudson School District is mobilizing to advocate for the legislation after it engaged...
Mid-Hudson News Network
New Dutchess County deputy county executive named
POUGHKEEPSIE – Dutchess County Executive Bill O’Neill has appointed Assistant County Executive Rachel Kashimer as deputy county executive. In her new role, she will serve as chief of staff supervising the county executive’s senior staff who oversee the administration of all departments under the executive branch of county government.
Three-Year Bridge Replacement Over I-95 To Snag Traffic In Westchester
A three-year project to replace a bridge over I-95 in Westchester County will cause various delays and closures until it is completed. The project, which will cost $31.8 million, will replace the 65-year-old North Avenue Bridge in New Rochelle that travels over I-95, according to the New York …
Another Major Change Made To New York State Driver’s License
New York State lawmakers passed a new rule which will impact millions of Empire State drivers. The new year brings a host of new laws to the Empire State including a new law that impacts all new drivers. New Law For New Drivers Across New York State. Gov. Kathy Hochul...
New York State’s ‘Groundbreaking’ Plan To Build 800,000 New Homes
New York lawmakers announced a new statewide strategy to address New York's "once-in-a-generation housing crisis." On Tuesday, during her State of the State address, Gov. Hochul discussed bail reform, yearly raises of many residents, how to keep residents safe and more. 'Historic' Housing Shortage In New York State. Hochul also...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Troopers’ union headquarters raid has ties to Hudson Valley
ALBANY – Members of the New York State Police Special Investigations Unit (SIU) raided the Albany headquarters of the New York State Troopers PBA on Tuesday afternoon. The raid took place at the same time, less than a block away, from where Governor Hochul was giving her State of the State address. Two Hudson Valley residents have involvement with the raided office.
Chick-fil-A coming to Yonkers following city's planning board approval
The restaurant will open at the corner of Central Park and Roxbury Drive. The spot used to be an HSBC bank.
Hochul Confirms She’s Coming After Gas Stoves in New York
I think when it comes to issues in New York State we have bigger fish to fry and I don't care what kind of stove the fish is cooked on. Earlier this week, we reported that the country may be declaring war on gas stoves. According to Bloomberg, The US Consumer Product Safety Commission plans to address the many health, safety and environmental concerns that come from gas appliances.
Danbury Makes Arrest Reports Available With One Click, Will This Satisfy Critics?
In years past, the City of Danbury has been criticized by residents and members of the press for a lack of transparency. When Danbury Mayor Dean Esposito took office he vowed to face the problem head on and now we're seeing the results. One of the first things the Mayor did was hire a PR specialist (Erin Henry) who consolidated and streamlined the system. Henry and another Esposito staffer John Kleinhans worked together to give people the ability to check one source and effortlessly access information about the various departments. To that end, the city's website has seen some significant changes that make that possible.
Governor New York, Kathy Hochul Wants To Legalize Basement Apartments In New York City
During her State of the State address on Tuesday, Governor Kathy Hochul highlighted her extensive plans to increase access to New York housing, including a suggestion that New York City is given the right to legalize basement apartments.
'Risk Of Road Failure': Traffic Rerouted In Mount Vernon Due To Failing Overpasses
Concerns about the structural integrity of two overpasses in a Westchester County city are prompting city officials to immediately reroute traffic because of the danger they pose to residents. The two overpasses are located in Mount Vernon and have been cited as unsafe by the New York Department of Transportation...
Gov. Hochul stands by LaSalle as chief judge pick despite pushback from progressive lawmakers
Hector LaSalle would be the first Latino to lead New York's highest court, but he is facing opposition from many progressive-leaning lawmakers who feel his record is far too moderate.
