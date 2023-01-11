ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theexaminernews.com

Bedford Schools Super Addresses Softball Facilities, Equity Issues

Despite criticisms from advocates of the Fox Lane softball program, the field will remain in its current location but the playing surface and facilities will undergo improvements through money made available from last spring’s approved bond. Last week, in a letter to the program’s supporters, Bedford Superintendent of Schools Dr. Robert Glass addressed objections raised at the Dec. 21 Bedford Board of Education meeting concerning the quality and location of the district’s softball facilities and whether the district is adequately addressing questions regarding equity under Title IX compared to the Fox Lane baseball program.
BEDFORD, NY
theexaminernews.com

Greenburgh Police Department Issues First Bias Report to Town Board

The Greenburgh Police Department issued its first bias report to the Town Board last week. The Town Board requested the report in response to the rise in anti-Semitic incidents in the nation last year and decided to expand it to cover all hate crimes. “Hate is not acceptable in Greenburgh....
GREENBURGH, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

One of the two remaining court clerks in New Paltz resigns citing low pay

The resignation of one of the two remaining court clerks in New Paltz has set up a crisis in justice. Stasha Dietz took a school district job, reportedly for better pay without working nights, and the justice court cannot function with only one clerk handling all of the administration. During the Hokanson administration there were three full-time clerks and a part-timer, but that was winnowed down to two long before Neil Bettez took the supervisor’s seat. New Paltz has the second-busiest court in the county, and the only busier one – Ulster — has six clerks.
NEW PALTZ, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Statement from Ulster County Commissioner of Health Dr. Carol Smith

Ulster County Commissioner of Health Dr. Carol Smith released the following statement today:. “The CDC has now updated Ulster County’s COVID-19 community transmission level to high. The increased number of COVID-19 positive cases in Ulster County and the mid-Hudson region is being attributed to the new Omicron variant, XBB 1.5. Therefore, I would like to remind Ulster County residents of the precautions they can take to protect themselves and their families: consider wearing a mask when indoors, maintain good ventilation and airflow in indoor spaces, test as soon as COVID symptoms are suspected, stay home when sick, and follow the CDC’s recommendations for what to do if you are exposed to someone with COVID-19.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
rocklandreport.com

Statement from County Executive Ed Day

“Since Fall of 2021, I’ve adamantly spoken out against state legislation to create Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs), as New York is a home rule state. Yesterday the Governor proposed expanding a property tax exemption that would allegedly reward homeowners who “build-out” ADUs, essentially incentivizing the development of these types of units. While there is no legislation currently in place requiring municipalities to allow ADUs, I fully believe that widespread construction of ADUs in suburban areas like Rockland County would be harmful to our community.
theexaminernews.com

Westchester Works on Law to Require County Candidates to File Resume

Long Island Republican Rep. George Santos may have been elected to Congress, but if someone like him tried to run for Westchester County Executive or the Board of Legislators, the chances of success could be far slimmer. Westchester officials are working on draft legislation that would require a candidate for...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

New Dutchess County deputy county executive named

POUGHKEEPSIE – Dutchess County Executive Bill O’Neill has appointed Assistant County Executive Rachel Kashimer as deputy county executive. In her new role, she will serve as chief of staff supervising the county executive’s senior staff who oversee the administration of all departments under the executive branch of county government.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

New York Senator urges Gov. Hochul to crack down on sticker stores

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) — Stores that sell stickers and “gift” its customers with marijuana (a.k.a. sticker stores) are operating through a loophole in New York State law. Members of law enforcement and local legislature met this week with one goal in mind — to crack down on the increasing number of sticker stores “illegally dispensing and selling marijuana.”
Mid-Hudson News Network

Troopers’ union headquarters raid has ties to Hudson Valley

ALBANY – Members of the New York State Police Special Investigations Unit (SIU) raided the Albany headquarters of the New York State Troopers PBA on Tuesday afternoon. The raid took place at the same time, less than a block away, from where Governor Hochul was giving her State of the State address. Two Hudson Valley residents have involvement with the raided office.
ALBANY, NY
i95 ROCK

Danbury Makes Arrest Reports Available With One Click, Will This Satisfy Critics?

In years past, the City of Danbury has been criticized by residents and members of the press for a lack of transparency. When Danbury Mayor Dean Esposito took office he vowed to face the problem head on and now we're seeing the results. One of the first things the Mayor did was hire a PR specialist (Erin Henry) who consolidated and streamlined the system. Henry and another Esposito staffer John Kleinhans worked together to give people the ability to check one source and effortlessly access information about the various departments. To that end, the city's website has seen some significant changes that make that possible.
DANBURY, CT
yonkerstimes.com

Westchester DA Rocah Finds “Poor Bookkeeping” But No Criminal Activity at Mt. Vernon Library

STATEMENT BY WESTCHESTER COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY MIRIAM E. ROCAH ON THE CLOSING OF THE MOUNT VERNON PUBLIC LIBRARY INVESTIGATION. “Amid allegations of financial mismanagement, fraud and theft, the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office initiated an investigation into the finances of the Mount Vernon Public Library (“Library”). The purpose of the investigation was to determine if any individual or entity associated with the Library engaged in criminal conduct, and if it was appropriate to bring criminal charges against any individual or entity.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Local leaders call on Gov. Hochul to crack down on ‘sticker stores’

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — Republican lawmakers gathered in Watkins Glen on Thursday alongside regional law enforcement to call upon Governor Kathy Hochul to implement legislation and crack down on “sticker stores” for illegally dispensing and selling marijuana in the Southern Tier and New York State. In a joint statement, Senator Tom O’Mara, Assemblyman Phil […]
WATKINS GLEN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy