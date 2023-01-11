Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Greek Tragedy That Has Become Grocery Shopping in AmericaWild Orchid MediaManhattan, NY
NYC Migrants Complain About Shelter Meals, Eric Adams Says 'They Are Being Just Picky'Abdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Wild Shootout Caught on Camera in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Iconic 43-Year Old Shopping Mall Permanently Closing in MarchJoel EisenbergWhite Plains, NY
Row NYC Hotel throws away 'tons' of food because migrants housed there won't eat it, taxpayers foot the billAmarie M.New York City, NY
theexaminernews.com
Bedford Schools Super Addresses Softball Facilities, Equity Issues
Despite criticisms from advocates of the Fox Lane softball program, the field will remain in its current location but the playing surface and facilities will undergo improvements through money made available from last spring’s approved bond. Last week, in a letter to the program’s supporters, Bedford Superintendent of Schools Dr. Robert Glass addressed objections raised at the Dec. 21 Bedford Board of Education meeting concerning the quality and location of the district’s softball facilities and whether the district is adequately addressing questions regarding equity under Title IX compared to the Fox Lane baseball program.
theexaminernews.com
District Ready to Launch Campaign for Stop Arm Cameras on School Buses
A local school district is leading a campaign to get Westchester County to approve a bill that would permit drivers who pass stopped school buses to be ticketed through the use of stop arm cameras. The Hendrick Hudson School District is mobilizing to advocate for the legislation after it engaged...
theexaminernews.com
Greenburgh Police Department Issues First Bias Report to Town Board
The Greenburgh Police Department issued its first bias report to the Town Board last week. The Town Board requested the report in response to the rise in anti-Semitic incidents in the nation last year and decided to expand it to cover all hate crimes. “Hate is not acceptable in Greenburgh....
City of Newburgh officials criticized for keeping firefighter on the payroll after failing training
News 12 is told that Rayquan Bryant first failed the Westchester Career Firefighter Academy last year – but in an unprecedented move, was kept on the payroll by city officials and allowed to try again.
Arlington HS goes into temporary hold-in-place after student goes into crisis
The superintendent says they issued the hold in place to keep students away from the area where this incident was happening.
hudsonvalleyone.com
One of the two remaining court clerks in New Paltz resigns citing low pay
The resignation of one of the two remaining court clerks in New Paltz has set up a crisis in justice. Stasha Dietz took a school district job, reportedly for better pay without working nights, and the justice court cannot function with only one clerk handling all of the administration. During the Hokanson administration there were three full-time clerks and a part-timer, but that was winnowed down to two long before Neil Bettez took the supervisor’s seat. New Paltz has the second-busiest court in the county, and the only busier one – Ulster — has six clerks.
Hudson Valley Woman Killed By New York School Bus Near Church
Some residents believe Hudson Valley officials need to do better to protect residents. On Friday, Jan. 6 around 4:50 p.m., there was a fatal accident involving a pedestrian and a school bus in Ulster County. Woman Fatally Hit By School Bus In Ulster County, New York. A Kingston City School...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Statement from Ulster County Commissioner of Health Dr. Carol Smith
Ulster County Commissioner of Health Dr. Carol Smith released the following statement today:. “The CDC has now updated Ulster County’s COVID-19 community transmission level to high. The increased number of COVID-19 positive cases in Ulster County and the mid-Hudson region is being attributed to the new Omicron variant, XBB 1.5. Therefore, I would like to remind Ulster County residents of the precautions they can take to protect themselves and their families: consider wearing a mask when indoors, maintain good ventilation and airflow in indoor spaces, test as soon as COVID symptoms are suspected, stay home when sick, and follow the CDC’s recommendations for what to do if you are exposed to someone with COVID-19.
rocklandreport.com
Statement from County Executive Ed Day
“Since Fall of 2021, I’ve adamantly spoken out against state legislation to create Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs), as New York is a home rule state. Yesterday the Governor proposed expanding a property tax exemption that would allegedly reward homeowners who “build-out” ADUs, essentially incentivizing the development of these types of units. While there is no legislation currently in place requiring municipalities to allow ADUs, I fully believe that widespread construction of ADUs in suburban areas like Rockland County would be harmful to our community.
theexaminernews.com
Westchester Works on Law to Require County Candidates to File Resume
Long Island Republican Rep. George Santos may have been elected to Congress, but if someone like him tried to run for Westchester County Executive or the Board of Legislators, the chances of success could be far slimmer. Westchester officials are working on draft legislation that would require a candidate for...
Mid-Hudson News Network
New Dutchess County deputy county executive named
POUGHKEEPSIE – Dutchess County Executive Bill O’Neill has appointed Assistant County Executive Rachel Kashimer as deputy county executive. In her new role, she will serve as chief of staff supervising the county executive’s senior staff who oversee the administration of all departments under the executive branch of county government.
wnynewsnow.com
New York Senator urges Gov. Hochul to crack down on sticker stores
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) — Stores that sell stickers and “gift” its customers with marijuana (a.k.a. sticker stores) are operating through a loophole in New York State law. Members of law enforcement and local legislature met this week with one goal in mind — to crack down on the increasing number of sticker stores “illegally dispensing and selling marijuana.”
'Unruly' Arlington HS Student Injures Several Staff Members, Police Say
An "unruly" male student allegedly injured several staff members when they attempted to restrain him at a Hudson Valley high school. The incident took place in Dutchess County around 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 13 at Arlington High School, located at 1157 Route 55, in Lagrangeville. According to Capt. John Watterson...
Police: Ronkonkoma man arrested for threatening Cherokee Street Elementary School staff
Police say 63-year-old John Carroll drove into the parking lot of Cherokee Street Elementary School around 3 p.m. Friday and yelled threatening statements at staff members.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Troopers’ union headquarters raid has ties to Hudson Valley
ALBANY – Members of the New York State Police Special Investigations Unit (SIU) raided the Albany headquarters of the New York State Troopers PBA on Tuesday afternoon. The raid took place at the same time, less than a block away, from where Governor Hochul was giving her State of the State address. Two Hudson Valley residents have involvement with the raided office.
Danbury Makes Arrest Reports Available With One Click, Will This Satisfy Critics?
In years past, the City of Danbury has been criticized by residents and members of the press for a lack of transparency. When Danbury Mayor Dean Esposito took office he vowed to face the problem head on and now we're seeing the results. One of the first things the Mayor did was hire a PR specialist (Erin Henry) who consolidated and streamlined the system. Henry and another Esposito staffer John Kleinhans worked together to give people the ability to check one source and effortlessly access information about the various departments. To that end, the city's website has seen some significant changes that make that possible.
yonkerstimes.com
Westchester DA Rocah Finds “Poor Bookkeeping” But No Criminal Activity at Mt. Vernon Library
STATEMENT BY WESTCHESTER COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY MIRIAM E. ROCAH ON THE CLOSING OF THE MOUNT VERNON PUBLIC LIBRARY INVESTIGATION. “Amid allegations of financial mismanagement, fraud and theft, the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office initiated an investigation into the finances of the Mount Vernon Public Library (“Library”). The purpose of the investigation was to determine if any individual or entity associated with the Library engaged in criminal conduct, and if it was appropriate to bring criminal charges against any individual or entity.
Local leaders call on Gov. Hochul to crack down on ‘sticker stores’
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — Republican lawmakers gathered in Watkins Glen on Thursday alongside regional law enforcement to call upon Governor Kathy Hochul to implement legislation and crack down on “sticker stores” for illegally dispensing and selling marijuana in the Southern Tier and New York State. In a joint statement, Senator Tom O’Mara, Assemblyman Phil […]
Hudson Valley Walkers Warned of Terrifying Danger in Local Towns
If you've ever wondered if it's safe to walk over metal doors on the sidewalk, a photo recently released by a local fire department will make you steer clear. A Google search of "sidewalk cellar doors" won't result in information about them. Instead, you will find a long list of law firms willing to represent you if you fall through one.
Extreme Violence: Hudson Valley Man Murdered Outside New York State Deli
Two Hudson Valley men have been charged with murder after they "engaged in an act of extreme violence." On Thursday, Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II announced today that Oscar Garcia-Garcia, 27, and 40-year-old Eustaquio Diaz-Gutierrez both of Spring Valley were charged with murder. Rockland County, New York...
