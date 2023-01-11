ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Walton scores 19; Wichita State downs Tulsa 73-69

WICHITA (AP) — Jaykwon Walton's 19 points helped Wichita State defeat Tulsa 73-69 on Saturday night. Walton shot 6 for 9 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free throw line for the Shockers (9-8, 2-3 American Athletic Conference). Craig Porter Jr. added 13 points while going 4 of 8 and 5 of 5 from the free throw line, and he also had eight rebounds. James Rojas recorded 11 points and 10 rebounds. Kenny Pohto had 11 points and seven rebounds.
WICHITA, KS
Six dogs dead in Kansas barn fire

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Six dogs died in a fire on Friday night in rural Sedgwick County. The fire occurred in a barn on Oxford Road, according to Mulvane Fire and Rescue. One person received minor burns. Derby Fire and Rescue and SU Fire 9 also assisted. Officials did not released...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Police: 2-year-old shot mother in the foot at Kansas home

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a couple after an accidental shooting in their home. Just after 11:30a.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 1200 block of North Lorraine in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. While Officers were en route to the scene, on...
WICHITA, KS
Salina, KS
