Gaston County, NC

Gaston County reports first rabies case of 2023

By Kevin Ellis, The Gaston Gazette
 3 days ago

A raccoon found in Belmont on Saturday, Jan. 7, tested positive for rabies, the first case of 2023.

Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement responded to a call regarding a sick or injured raccoon at a residence located in the 100 block of Lakeview Drive in Belmont.

The North Carolina State Lab reported Tuesday the animal tested positive for rabies.

Animal Care and Enforcement notified the resident and conducted a neighborhood canvas in the area of Lakeview Drive to notify the community of the positive rabies result and to verify rabies vaccinations for family animals in the area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AyQPy_0kAQRAmE00

Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement stresses the importance of having an up-to-date rabies vaccination for all pets. By keeping pets current on their rabies vaccines, people are protecting them from contracting the disease from wildlife and spreading the disease to family members and other animals, and people in the community.

Also, it is important to never handle or transport sick animals. The animal could have rabies. Gaston County residents should contact Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement to capture and transport sick animals.

Gaston County had 13 reported rabies cases in 2022.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Gaston County reports first rabies case of 2023

