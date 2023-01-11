Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular local restaurant chain opening new location in Oregon this monthKristen WaltersEugene, OR
Oregon witness says triangle-shaped craft was 100 feet longRoger MarshOregon State
Save the Date for the Next Great Junk HuntMaria Shimizu ChristensenMonroe, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Eugene-Springfield Fire sees over 50 motor vehicle crashes in 24 hoursEdy ZooEugene, OR
Related
KVAL
ODOT planning to expand Highway 126 between Eugene and Veneta
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Transportation is planning to expand stretch of Highway 126 between Terry Street and Huston Road on the route from Eugene to Veneta. The popular highway connects those in Lane County to the Oregon Coast, and many use it as part of their daily commute.
klcc.org
New Newport dam clears a big hurdle
Leaders from the City of Newport have helped secure $60 million to rebuild its water infrastructure. They’ve known for over a decade the two earthen Big Creek dams would not survive a seismic event. In 2021, the Oregon legislature awarded $14 million for preliminary work on a new concrete...
kezi.com
Eugene church removes trees without permits
EUGENE, Ore. -- Carl Below was one of several River Road residents that spotted a contractor chopping down trees in front of the Church of Latter Day Saints. His fellow neighbor, Jerry Carpenter, called city authorities, and they put a stop to it immediately. "I was going, 'what's going on...
nbc16.com
One fatality in three vehicle crash at Marion County intersection
MARION COUNTY, Ore. — One person was killed in a three vehicle crash on Hwy 214 at the intersection with Downs Rd NE in Marion County Wednesday, the Oregon State Police reported in a news release. At about 9:40 a.m., 19-year-old Diceon M. Macias of Salem, driving a Honda...
KVAL
Coquille Indian Tribe announces $800,000 in community grants for 2023
NORTH BEND, Ore. — The Coquille Indian Tribe has announced more than $800,000 in community grants for the 2023 grant cycle. The tribe announced this week that 121 organizations throughout Lane, Coos, Curry, Douglas, and Jackson counties are receiving funding from the Coquille Tribal Community Fund. Last year, they...
KGW
Tracking down Oregon truffles with man's best friend
PORTLAND, Ore. — This week we're heading on a hunting trip with “man’s best friend” who has the keenest sense of smell for finding underground treasure just under the forest duff — it’s an Oregon truffle hunt. Kris Jacobsen is a professional dog trainer...
kptv.com
Restoration underway after storm washed away sea lion docks in Newport
NEWPORT, Ore. (KPTV) - A popular hangout spot for some of Newport’s most famous and noisy neighbors is undergoing repair. Restoration is now underway for the sea lion docks on Yaquina Bay in Newport. The docks were washed away last month following a strong storm on the Oregon coast.
beachconnection.net
Insanely Cool to Violent Rage: Caves, Chasms of South to Central Oregon Coast
(Oregon Coast) – One thing is for sure: the Oregon coast is full of holes. (Above: Devil's Churn near Yachats, Oregon Coast Beach Connection) And thank goodness, too. These large to minor gaps in various places create drama and thrills to no end. There's caves, crevices, major openings, and chasms that can put on an unforgettable show – sometimes complete with weird sounds.
KVAL
Sheriff's Office: Explosion & structure fire related to illegal butane hash oil operation
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — On Thursday, the Lane County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of multiple explosions at a property in the 38000 blk. of Place Road near Lowell. Officials say that upon arrival they discovered that a shop on the back of the property was engulfed in flames.
KVAL
2023 Rhody Fest theme announced; plans underway for 116th festival
FLORENCE, Ore. — Oregon's second-longest running floral festival is shaping up for its 116th showing and this year's theme showcases the Roaring '20s in this century and last - "Rip Roarin' Rhodies". The announcement was made Wednesday in a press release from the Florence Area Chamber of Commerce. This...
kezi.com
Bicyclist killed in crash at Highway 42 intersection
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- A bicyclist is dead after being struck by a pick-up truck at an intersection on Highway 42 on Tuesday night, according to Oregon State Police. OSP said they responded to a reported vehicle and bicycle collision at the intersection of Highway 42 and Grant Smith Road at about 8:27 p.m. on January 10. Troopers said their investigation found a Dodge Ram 3500 truck was traveling west on Highway 42 in the fast lane when it struck a bicyclist who was traveling south across the intersection of Highway 42 and Grant Smith Road. Troopers said the bicyclist, identified as Michael Allen Davis, 34, of Roseburg, was taken to Mercy Medical Center in Roseburg, but was pronounced deceased at the hospital by medical personnel.
Popular local restaurant chain opening new location in Oregon this month
A popular local restaurant chain is opening another new location in Oregon this month. Read on to learn more. On Monday, January 23, 2023, a new Killer Burger location will celebrate the grand opening of its newest Oregon restaurant in Eugene, according to local sources.
kezi.com
Eugene police save man’s life with CPR
EUGENE, Ore. -- Quick thinking and medical training saved the life of man who was suffering a medical emergency in a tent early Friday morning, according to the Eugene Police Department. According to EPD, officers responded to west Third Avenue and Lawrence Street after a possible gunshot wound was reported...
KVAL
4J District plans proposal for EWEB building
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene 4J School District is planning to submit a proposal to purchase the EWEB riverfront property. After multiple proposals did not meet the criteria to purchase the building last year, the EWEB board put the decision in the hands of the general manager to negotiate the sale.
kcfmradio.com
Human Trafficking in Florence; Climate Court; School Appoints Budget Committee Members; Rhododendron Court Announced
January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month and while the concept of Human Trafficking has been portrayed one way in Hollywood, it doesn’t represent real world issues that affect all of us even in Florence. According to Bob Teter, executive director at Siuslaw Outreach services says human trafficking takes on many forms and is more common here in Florence than is public revealed.
KVAL
WOW Hall shooting: one year later
EUGENE, Ore. — A somber anniversary on Saturday as the WOW Hall recognizes one year since a mass shooting that injured six people during a concert. It was an unprecedented incident that forced the longtime Eugene venue to close for a week. Deb Maher had only been the venue's...
kqennewsradio.com
TWO VEHICLE CRASH LEADS TO FIRE
A two-vehicle crash led to one vehicle catching on fire at the intersection of Northwest Stewart Parkway and Northwest Mercy Drive on Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said shortly after 2:30 p.m. an SUV was driving eastbound on Stewart Parkway, going through the intersection, when the driver of a larger SUV attempted to turn from Stewart Parkway toward the parking lot that leads to two businesses. The first driver had a green light and the second vehicle had a flashing yellow light.
Emerald Media
University of Oregon suffers growing pains
This school year, the University of Oregon welcomed its largest freshman class ever. 5,338 freshmen reflects a 16% increase to freshman enrollment from the previous year, which also had a record-breaking number of freshmen for UO. The record enrollment rate outsized UO housing and caused a housing shortage early fall...
KVAL
Local food truck provides work to students
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Vinnie's Smoking BBQ has been a part of the Lane County community for over 7 years. It started with catering, before opening a pair of drive-through restaurants and a food truck. Owner Vinnie Cowan says helping out the community has always been at the forefront...
KVAL
Student workers at the University of Oregon are trying to form a union
EUGENE, Ore. — A group of undergraduate student workers at the University of Oregon is attempting to form a union, saying student workers are overworked and underpaid. Students in the group work a variety of jobs, from the kitchen to dormitory RA's. The group is asking for better mental...
Comments / 0