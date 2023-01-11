ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

orangecountytribune.com

Council moves to trim meetings

In what might be considered a bit of irony, the Westminster City Council took an hour to decide on how to go about shortening the length of its meeting that started on Wednesday evening and concluded six hours later on Thursday morning. After a half-dozen different proposals were floated, the...
WESTMINSTER, CA
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org

The Irvine City Council Finds Consensus on a Number of Issues

A month after the swearing-in ceremony for the new Irvine City Council, Tuesday (January 10th) was a night to begin delivering on campaign promises as the Council got down to business. Re-elected Councilmember Larry Agran and newly elected Councilmember Kathleen Treseder did just that during the 8-hour marathon meeting. The...
IRVINE, CA
sunnews.org

City closes iconic Seal Beach Pier

The city has temporarily closed the Seal Beach Pier. A padlocked gate closes off the wooden part of the pier before the tower structure on the pier. Assistant City Manager Patrick Gallegos and Seal Beach Police Capt. Nick Nicholas both confirmed the pier was closed Wednesday, Jan.. 11. The Seal...
SEAL BEACH, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Charles Mitchell, 82

Charles Mitchell, a long-time community leader in Garden Grove, has passed away at the age of 82. Mitchell, who moved to Garden Grove in 1973, has been active is nearly every aspect of life in the city and county, donating thousands of hours of his time to a wide variety of causes.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
Voice of OC

Is Westminster Dodging Bankruptcy?

Westminster residents have overwhelmingly voted to keep a 1% tax increase on their purchases in town for another 20 years – a move that could prevent financial calamity at city hall. That means residents get to hold onto their public parks and community centers, as well as services like...
WESTMINSTER, CA
newsantaana.com

Santa Ana’s home business occupation permit fee lowered to $50

The Santa Ana City Council recently approved reducing the Home Occupation Permit fee from $320 to $50.32 to better serve and make it more affordable for modern, small home-based business needs. Home-based businesses and home occupations operating from residential premises within Santa Ana are required to have a permit to...
SANTA ANA, CA
scvnews.com

2023 SCV Minimum Wage Changes

The Santa Clarita Valley is in an especially unique situation in that the city of Santa Clarita and the County of Los Angeles have two different minimum wage increase schedules which has caused confusion and challenges for many of our local employers and residents alike. The city increases its wages...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
orangecountytribune.com

“Personal care” law approved

The second and final reading of a “personal care” ordinance aimed at curbing the use of such businesses and medical offices for illicit business was approved by the Stanton City Council on Tuesday night. On a 4-0 vote – Councilmember Gary Taylor (District 3) was absent – the...
kcrw.com

Conservative-majority school boards oust superintendents in Orange, Capistrano

Last November’s elections brought slim conservative majorities to the Orange and Capistrano school boards. In recent weeks, there have been major shake ups and firings in those Orange County districts. Both conservative boards dismissed their superintendents without cause or early notice, leading to an uproar among parents and pushes for recalls of newly-elected board members.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
beyondchron.org

LA’s Mayor Bass Hits Housing Reality

“It should not take 14 years just to break ground on an affordable housing project in a city where there are 40,000 people sleeping on the street every night.”—LA Mayor Karen Bass, January 7. It took Mayor Karen Bass only a few weeks to confront this reality: Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Storms further delay rail repair between Orange County, San Diego

The recent series of California storms has further delayed the repair of the rail line between Orange County and San Diego.Crews have been working since last fall to shore up the tracks along the San Clemente coastline.Erosion in that area forced Amtrak and Metrolink to stop service. The railway was supposed to reopen in February 2023, but now with the recent rains, crews say it will likely be March before trains are running again.The Amtrak Pacific Surfliner and Metro Orange County lines are affected.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

