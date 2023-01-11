Read full article on original website
orangecountytribune.com
Council moves to trim meetings
In what might be considered a bit of irony, the Westminster City Council took an hour to decide on how to go about shortening the length of its meeting that started on Wednesday evening and concluded six hours later on Thursday morning. After a half-dozen different proposals were floated, the...
newsantaana.com
How can the SAPD stop criminals when the department is warring with itself?
When the Santa Ana City Council decided to impose a new contract on the Santa Ana Police Officers Association (SAPOA) a few weeks ago it seemed like a win but as you might imagine the SAPOA President, Gerry Serrano, is now seething and the repercussions could have a major impact on our city.
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
The Irvine City Council Finds Consensus on a Number of Issues
A month after the swearing-in ceremony for the new Irvine City Council, Tuesday (January 10th) was a night to begin delivering on campaign promises as the Council got down to business. Re-elected Councilmember Larry Agran and newly elected Councilmember Kathleen Treseder did just that during the 8-hour marathon meeting. The...
sunnews.org
City closes iconic Seal Beach Pier
The city has temporarily closed the Seal Beach Pier. A padlocked gate closes off the wooden part of the pier before the tower structure on the pier. Assistant City Manager Patrick Gallegos and Seal Beach Police Capt. Nick Nicholas both confirmed the pier was closed Wednesday, Jan.. 11. The Seal...
OC Looks Elsewhere for Green Power After Pulling Out of Controversial Local Agency
Is it time to look elsewhere for green power brokers?. Fresh off of pulling the plug on using a controversial local green power agency, Orange County leaders are now studying options in other counties to buy renewable power for residents and businesses. Among the agencies being looked at is San...
Long Beach City Council declares state of emergency for homelessness
The declaration by the Long Beach City Council will cut some of the red tape associated with approving contracts and projects, which will allow the city to move more quickly to help address the issue. The post Long Beach City Council declares state of emergency for homelessness appeared first on Long Beach Post.
OC Now Has Its First Democrat Majority on Board of Supervisors in Over 40 Years
After nearly a half-century of Republican control, Orange County’s top elected body has now shifted to majority Democrat with the swearing in of former Santa Ana mayor Vicente Sarmiento. Sarmiento had his first meeting as a county supervisor Tuesday, joining fellow Democrats Katrina Foley and Doug Chaffee – both...
Santana: Orange County’s Era of Astroturf Elected Officials is Over
Orange County residents enter this year in a unique position to hold their elected officials accountable like never before, with the region turning into one of the nation’s most competitive political environments. With voter registration numbers now tilting toward Democrats and away from both Republicans and nonpartisan voters, it’s...
orangecountytribune.com
Charles Mitchell, 82
Charles Mitchell, a long-time community leader in Garden Grove, has passed away at the age of 82. Mitchell, who moved to Garden Grove in 1973, has been active is nearly every aspect of life in the city and county, donating thousands of hours of his time to a wide variety of causes.
Is Westminster Dodging Bankruptcy?
Westminster residents have overwhelmingly voted to keep a 1% tax increase on their purchases in town for another 20 years – a move that could prevent financial calamity at city hall. That means residents get to hold onto their public parks and community centers, as well as services like...
newsantaana.com
Santa Ana’s home business occupation permit fee lowered to $50
The Santa Ana City Council recently approved reducing the Home Occupation Permit fee from $320 to $50.32 to better serve and make it more affordable for modern, small home-based business needs. Home-based businesses and home occupations operating from residential premises within Santa Ana are required to have a permit to...
Sacramento Warns Huntington Beach Against Violating State Housing Law
California housing officials are warning Huntington Beach city leaders to stand down after city council members said they’re looking at limiting the state’s power to control local housing development. Sacramento officials also threatened to take Surf City to court if the council adopts any local ordinances violating state...
scvnews.com
2023 SCV Minimum Wage Changes
The Santa Clarita Valley is in an especially unique situation in that the city of Santa Clarita and the County of Los Angeles have two different minimum wage increase schedules which has caused confusion and challenges for many of our local employers and residents alike. The city increases its wages...
orangecountytribune.com
“Personal care” law approved
The second and final reading of a “personal care” ordinance aimed at curbing the use of such businesses and medical offices for illicit business was approved by the Stanton City Council on Tuesday night. On a 4-0 vote – Councilmember Gary Taylor (District 3) was absent – the...
kcrw.com
Conservative-majority school boards oust superintendents in Orange, Capistrano
Last November’s elections brought slim conservative majorities to the Orange and Capistrano school boards. In recent weeks, there have been major shake ups and firings in those Orange County districts. Both conservative boards dismissed their superintendents without cause or early notice, leading to an uproar among parents and pushes for recalls of newly-elected board members.
Thousands of Children are Needlessly Placed in the Foster Care System Due to a Perverse Cash Incentive
In California there are currently over 60,000 children in foster care. Los Angeles County accounts for more than half that number, with over 33,000 children in the foster care system.
beyondchron.org
LA’s Mayor Bass Hits Housing Reality
“It should not take 14 years just to break ground on an affordable housing project in a city where there are 40,000 people sleeping on the street every night.”—LA Mayor Karen Bass, January 7. It took Mayor Karen Bass only a few weeks to confront this reality: Los...
Storms further delay rail repair between Orange County, San Diego
The recent series of California storms has further delayed the repair of the rail line between Orange County and San Diego.Crews have been working since last fall to shore up the tracks along the San Clemente coastline.Erosion in that area forced Amtrak and Metrolink to stop service. The railway was supposed to reopen in February 2023, but now with the recent rains, crews say it will likely be March before trains are running again.The Amtrak Pacific Surfliner and Metro Orange County lines are affected.
OC Power Authority Rates Fall Below Edison for the First Time
Some Orange County residents could see their electric rates dip below Southern California Edison’s for the first time this month after the county’s green power agency approved new rates. However, the vast majority of the agency’s customers won’t see their rates dip below Edison’s costs.
Someone Placed Boulders Outside LACC to Keep Street Vendors From Setting Up
Vendors outside the LACC Swapmeet are again organizing to demand their right to sell along Vermont Avenue and Melrose. This was prompted by an incident in late December, where just a few days before Christmas, vendors noticed giant boulders being placed on the sidewalk. For street vendors vending outside the...
