The recent series of California storms has further delayed the repair of the rail line between Orange County and San Diego.Crews have been working since last fall to shore up the tracks along the San Clemente coastline.Erosion in that area forced Amtrak and Metrolink to stop service. The railway was supposed to reopen in February 2023, but now with the recent rains, crews say it will likely be March before trains are running again.The Amtrak Pacific Surfliner and Metro Orange County lines are affected.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO