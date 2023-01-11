Read full article on original website
Fans fear Britney Spears 'doesn't look well' in latest video
Some fans are concerned that Britney Spears 'doesn't look well' in her latest video. The 'Toxic' singer was dancing away to JLO's 'Booty' featuring Iggy Azalea and has divided the opinion of viewers with her moves. Watch below:. As usual, one of her latest Instagram posts hasn't gone down well...
Hypebae
Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Debut Matching Friendship Tattoos
Selena Gomez‘s friendship with Nicola Peltz Beckham has been blossoming over the holiday period, and it appears that the duo recently took that friendship to the next level with matching friendship tattoos. During a wholesome New Year’s trip to Mexico with the Beckhams alongside some of their other friends,...
Rihanna Makes Her Golden Globes Debut Alongside A$AP Rocky
Rihanna has been hard at work prepping for her Super Bowl halftime show, but on Tuesday, she took a break to attend the Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles. The 34-year-old singer looked radiant in an opulent black gown as she sat in the audience with boyfriend A$AP Rocky and linked up with Angela Bassett for a cute photo. Rihanna's glamorous appearance marked her first time at the ceremony.
Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini Appear to be Dating
Image Source: Getty / Stefania D'Alessandro / Taylor Hill. Chase Stokes is hinting at his new romance with Kelsea Ballerini. On Jan. 13, the 30-year-old "Outer Banks" star shared an Instagram carousel recapping his past few days, and he snuck in a photo of him and the 29-year-old country pop singer getting cozy at the College Football National Championship Game. While Ballerini's face isn't shown, Stokes helpfully tagged the "Love Is a Cowboy" musician in the snap. "go vols 🙈," she commented on the post. Reps for Stokes and Ballerini did not immediately respond to POPSUGAR's request for comment.
"Babylon" Costars Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt Cheered Their Peers On at the Golden Globes
"Babylon" costars Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt reunited Tuesday night at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, where they sat together and cheered their peers on during the ceremony as they watched them accept their well-deserved honors. The pair's Golden Globe-nominated movie, which premiered in December, earned five nods this year — including a nod for Robbie in the best performance by an actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy category, and a best actor nom for Pitt — and won best original score.
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady at Golden Globes days before her death
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, just two days before she died following a cardiac arrest. In an interview with Extra, the 54-year-old seemingly needed to hold on to Jerry Schilling — a longtime friend of her late father, Elvis Presley — while being interviewed by Billy Bush. “I’m gonna grab your arm,” she told Schilling as she wrapped her right arm around his. While the songstress went on to praise Austin Butler for such a “spot on” and “authentic” depiction of the King of Rock, fans couldn’t help but notice her...
NME
Bella Thorne lost acting job as child after casting director accused her of “flirting with him”
Bella Thorne has revealed that she lost an acting job at the age of 10 after a casting director accused her of flirting with him. The former Disney Channel star recounted the “insane” incident while appearing on Emily Ratajkowski’s podcast High Low With EmRata. “I had a...
Thicker Than Oxtail Gravy: SZA Shows Off Her Colossal ‘Ctrl’ Cakes, BBLows Up The Gram
Twitter reacts to SZA showing off her massive booty meats that she admitted to getting enhanced on her chart-topping 'SOS' album
Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With Husband John Legend
Another one! John Legend confirmed that wife Chrissy Teigen gave birth on Friday, January 13, during a private concert. "What a blessed day," Legend, 44, told the crowd, according to People, who were the first to report the news. The "All of Me" singer added that while he "didn't get a lot of sleep," he felt […]
HipHopDX.com
Juelz Santana’s Wife Kimbella Reveals Couple Have Called It Quits
Juelz Santana and his wife, model Kimbella Vanderhee, have decided to call it quits. The former Love & Hip Hop: New York star revealed the news in a series of social media posts on Wednesday (December 29). In a photo from Miami Beach, Kimbella captioned it: “Next chapter … S I N G L E.” She then took it to her Instagram Stories to elaborate further.
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Go Shopping With Her 3 Sons Days Before Christmas: Photos
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly took the actress’ three kids shopping in Malibu on Dec. 21. The couple, who got engaged in Jan. 2022, were joined by Megan’s boys, Noah, 10, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 6, on the outing. Megan rocked a puffy jacket and bucket hat and was photographed trying to keep the kids under control as photographers snapped some photos. Meanwhile, MGK wore baggy shorts over his pants, along with a puffer jacket and combat boots. He carried several shopping bags in one hand. Megan’s mother was also with the group on their winter outing.
James Cameron Didn’t Want ‘Avatar’ Teen Actors to Age Like the ‘Stranger Things’ Kids: High Schoolers ‘That Look Like They’re 27′
James Cameron recently told Entertainment Weekly that part of the reason he decided to film “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Avatar 3” and some of “Avatar 4” all at once is because he wanted his franchise to avoid what he called “the ‘Stranger Things’ effect,” or when child actors grow up so fast in between installments that eventually they stop resembling children. “The Way of Water” introduces several young characters, including Tuk (Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, who was 7 years old when cast and is now 13) and Spider (Jack Champion, who was 12 when cast but is now 18). Because Champion...
Video Shows Chrisean Rock Removing Glass From Blueface’s Head After She Allegedly Hit Him With a Hennessy Bottle
Blueface and Chrisean Rock's volatile relationship hit another low on their reality show Crazy in Love when Rock allegedly hit Blue in the head with a Hennessy bottle and later removed the glass from his scalp. The latest episode of Crazy in Love debuted on Sunday (Jan. 8). New footage...
Machine Gun Kelly Responds to Megan Fox "Seeking a Girlfriend"
Megan Fox is shooting her shot. Despite being engaged Machine Gun Kelly, the actress is currently on the hunt for a new romantic partner. On Dec. 30, Megan posted two sexy selfies on Instagram...
A teen TikToker who was mocked for calling a $60 bag 'luxury' responded to online hate in a tearful video: 'Growing up, I did not have a lot'
Zoe Gabriel, a 17-year-old TikToker in Singapore, posted a tearful video addressing negative comments and sharing her background.
Anna Kendrick once found a 'year-long text exchange' that proved her now ex-boyfriend had cheated: 'I was right about everything'
After discovering that her ex was cheating on her with another woman, Kendrick spoke to the woman in question.
Harper's Bazaar
Kate Winslet’s Hair in the New Titanic Poster Is Causing Mass Confusion
The good news: Titanic is returning to theaters for its 25th anniversary (wow, I’ve never felt more ancient), meaning we can, once again, all watch Rose refuse to let Jack share her raft on a big screen. Titanic hits theaters on February 10, and in honor of its anniversary,...
From Halle Berry to Jesiree Dizon, Here's Everyone Shemar Moore Has Dated
Shemar Moore began his career as a soap-opera heartthrob on "The Young and the Restless" before starring in hit shows and movies like "S.W.A.T.," "Sonic the Hedgehog 2," and "Criminal Minds." Along the way, the 52-year-old star has had a storied dating life. From Halle Berry to his "Diary of a Mad Black Woman" costar Kimberly Elise, Moore has been connected to quite a few familiar faces.
Zendaya Thanks the Golden Globes After Best Actress Win: "So Sorry I Wasn't Able to Be There"
Zendaya is officially a Golden Globe winner! Even though she couldn't attend the Jan. 10 ceremony to pick up her best actress in drama trophy herself, she's still honored to have won. On Tuesday night, the "Euphoria" star shared a black and white photo of her character, Rue, on Instagram alongside a heartfelt message to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
Kylie Jenner Shares Comparison Photos of Herself and Mini-Me Daughter Ahead of Stormi's Birthday
Kylie Jenner is marveling at the similarities between her and daughter Stormi ahead of the little girl's 5th birthday Kylie Jenner loves how much she and her daughter look alike! The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a side-by-side photo of herself and daughter Stormi, at around the same age. Though Stormi will celebrate her 5th birthday next month, the photo appears to be from sometime in her toddler years, where she wears a purple princess dress and a tiara. The close-up of Stormi's face is next to a sepia-toned photo...
POPSUGAR
