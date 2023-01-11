Read full article on original website
Related
1470 WMBD
JPMorgan shuts down financial planning website Frank after suing founder
(Reuters) – JPMorgan Chase & Co on Thursday shut down the website of Frank, a college financial planning platform it acquired in 2021, after suing the startup’s founder Charlie Javice and Chief Growth Officer Olivier Amar for creating nearly 4 million fake customer accounts. The largest U.S. bank...
1470 WMBD
Boeing’s long road to the 737 MAX’s return in China
(Reuters) – A China Southern Airlines Co Ltd flight on a Boeing Co 737 MAX took off on Friday, flight tracking website FlightRadar24 showed, marking the first passenger service on the model by a Chinese airline since March 2019. Here is a timeline of events surrounding the MAX:. 2017.
1470 WMBD
Strong ESG issuance in Asia defies global decline
(Reuters) – Sustainable funding held up in Asia during a rough patch globally last year thanks to strong local demand, and bankers say a pipeline of de-carbonisation projects is likely to keep deals flowing in 2023. Issuance of bonds tied to environmental, social and governance (ESG) themes grossed $142...
1470 WMBD
Wanda raises $400 million in dollar bonds in milestone for China property sector
SYDNEY/HONG KONG (Reuters) – Dalian Wanda Commercial Management raised $400 million in a U.S. dollar bond, a term sheet seen by Reuters showed, in the first publicly sold dollar bond by a Chinese property-related firm since late 2021 when the sector’s debt crisis came to a head. The...
1470 WMBD
U.S. strongly committed to Japan’s defense, Biden tells Kishida, hails military boost
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden told Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday that the United States remained strongly committed to its alliance with Japan and praised Tokyo’s “historic” defense reforms. Kishida is in Washington on the last stop in a tour of the G7 industrial...
1470 WMBD
About 490,000 exit, entry trips made daily in China since Jan. 8
BEIJING (Reuters) – About 490,000 entry and exit trips were made to and from China daily between Jan. 8-12 after the country reopened its borders, an official from the country’s immigration bureau told a news briefing on Friday. This is up 48.9% from the period before China’s COVID...
1470 WMBD
Britain’s inflation plan will help grow economy -finance minister
LONDON (Reuters) – British finance minister Jeremy Hunt said sticking to a plan to halve inflation would help the economy grow again after official data showed gross domestic product rose 0.1% in November, a better result than had been expected by economists. “The most important help we can give...
1470 WMBD
Factbox-India’s antitrust directives on Android that have spooked Google
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Google has been jolted after the Indian antitrust authority sought changes to how it markets its Android system, which powers 97% of smartphones in the world’s second biggest mobile market. As a Jan. 19 deadline approaches, the U.S. firm has asked the Supreme Court...
1470 WMBD
Ethio Telecom revenues up 20%; financial subscribers grow
ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) – Ethiopia’s state-owned telecoms company Ethio Telecom said on Thursday that its half-year revenues rose 20% to 33.8 billion birr ($632.99 million). Subscribers to Ethio Telecom’s mobile phone-based financial service, known as Telebirr, launched in May 2021, have grown to 27.2 million out of its 70 million total subscribers, CEO Frehiwot Tamiru told a news conference.
1470 WMBD
Indonesian businessman fined over $370 million for stock manipulation
JAKARTA (Reuters) – An Indonesian corruption court on Thursday found businessman Benny Tjokrosaputro guilty in a stock manipulation case involving state insurance firm Asabri and fined him 5.7 trillion rupiah ($371.67 million). Tjokrosaputro was spared a jail term because he is already serving a life sentence over a separate...
1470 WMBD
Fed says surging interest costs cut what it handed back to Treasury in 2022
NEW YORK (Reuters) – The Federal Reserve said Friday that it handed back substantially less money to the Treasury last year than it did the year before, amid rising interest expenses tied to its work to lower inflation. The Fed said in a statement that in 2021 it handed...
1470 WMBD
Mexico energy dispute not discussed at North America summit, Lopez Obrador says
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – The leaders of North America did not discuss an ongoing dispute over Mexico’s energy policies during a summit in Mexico City this week, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday. “We did not discuss that,” Lopez Obrador told a news conference, noting...
1470 WMBD
New pilot contracts to drive up costs at U.S. airlines
(Reuters) – U.S. airline profits are set to come under pressure in 2023 as they look to shell out more cash to retain pilots amid worries about the impact of a potential recession on travel demand. Major carriers such as United Airlines Holdings Inc, American Airlines Group Inc, Delta...
1470 WMBD
TSMC Q4 profit up 78%, beats market expectations
TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC posted a 78% rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday, as strong sales of advanced chips helped it defy a broader industry downturn that battered cheaper commodity chips. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world’s largest contract chipmaker and a major Apple...
1470 WMBD
Tesco boss says inflation may not have peaked ‘just yet’
LONDON (Reuters) -The chief executive of British retailer Tesco, Ken Murphy, said on Thursday that inflation may have not peaked “just yet,” adding that he hoped it would come down by the middle of this year. “We’re not sure it’s peaked just yet,” Murphy said in response to...
1470 WMBD
Google, Porsche in talks over Google Apps access – Manager Magazin
BERLIN (Reuters) -Google and Porsche are in talks over a possible deal to allow Google Apps to be used in Porsche cockpits, German business magazine Manager Magazin reported on Thursday, citing managers from both companies. A focus of the deal would be access to Google Maps, the report added. Spokespeople...
1470 WMBD
Swedish inflation runs red hot in December, raising pressure on Riksbank
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Swedish consumer prices rose more than expected in December, hitting double digits and a fresh 30-year high in an outcome that raises pressure on the central bank to keep cranking up interest rates after four hikes last year. Consumer prices, measured with a fixed interest rate,...
1470 WMBD
Kishida says G7 should show strong will on Russia’s Ukraine invasion
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Saturday that the G7 summit in Hiroshima in May should demonstrate a strong will to uphold international order and rule of law after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Speaking at a news conference in Washington a day after a...
1470 WMBD
Bitcoin rises 5.6% to $21,044
(Reuters) – Bitcoin rose 5.58% to $21,044 at 2344 GMT on Saturday, adding $1,113 to its previous close. Bitcoin, the world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is up 27.6% from the year’s low of $16,496 on Jan 1. Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, surged...
1470 WMBD
Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday that the United States would likely hit the statutory limit on its debt on Jan. 19, forcing the Treasury to take “extraordinary measures” to prevent a default. “Once the limit is reached, Treasury will need to...
Comments / 0