Oregon State

opb.org

Oregon interfaith group pushes for full enactment of Measure 114 gun laws

The interfaith group that wrote and campaigned for Oregon’s new voter-approved gun laws is trying to generate momentum to get them fully enacted. Measure 114 was passed by voters on a slim margin in November. It bans magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds. It requires a permit to purchase a firearm. And it requires a background check to be completed before a firearm can be transferred.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

OREGON STATE
97 Rock

Area Sheriff’s Respond to WA Dems Contoversial Gun Bills

A trio of new gun laws is being pushed by State House and Senate Democrats, and Eastern WA Sheriffs are responding. Bills would require registries, allow lawsuits vs gun makers, and more. Perhaps the most aggressive assault on 2nd Amendment rights is being proposed in Olympia this legislative session. Three...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Governor Tina Kotek unveils $130 million homeless plan, executive orders

(The Center Square) - Oregon’s Governor Tina Kotek unveiled an aggressive new plan to tackle homelessness by signing three executive orders and proposing a $130 million package on her first day in office. Perhaps taking a page out of California Governor Garvin Newsom’s playbook, Kotek is setting ambitious goals to address homelessness in Oregon. “Governing is about serving Oregonians. All Oregonians. And I have heard from people loud and clear,...
OREGON STATE
KVAL

Oregon's 2023 Kid Governor sworn in at state capitol

SALEM, Ore. — In a ceremony at the state capitol today, fifth grader Lea Andrus was sworn in as Oregon's 2023 kid governor. Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan hosted the ceremony, while Paul De Muniz, former Chief Justice of the Oregon Supreme Court, delivered the oath of office.
OREGON STATE
bendsource.com

Non-Affiliated Voters Outnumber Democrats in Oregon. Let Them Participate in Primaries.

Paying attention to the extreme partisanship in Washington, D.C., might lead one to pull their hair out. This past week – amid the effort, involving some 15 rounds of voting – to name a Speaker of the House, also happened to be the anniversary of the Capitol breach of Jan. 6, 2020. One might imagine that to be a day when some of the very same lawmakers whose lives were threatened by the breach of the Capitol would come together to commemorate the day and denounce that type of violence. But nope; on the steps of the Capitol that day was one lone Republican, and the rest of the commemorators were Democrats. Even on this we remain completely divided.
OREGON STATE
KVAL

Kotek details drug policy priorities as commission waits for new director

PORTLAND, Ore. — The commission tasked with tackling Oregon's severe addiction problem by improving prevention, treatment, and recovery effectiveness is without an appointed leader. The Alcohol and Drug Policy Commission's members and acting director Jill Gray are still moving forward with their work. The commission is pushing for solutions,...
OREGON STATE
Chronicle

Inslee: ‘The State of Our State Is Strong’

Gov. Jay Inslee gave the annual State of the State address in the state House chamber on Tuesday, laying out his agenda for the 2023 legislative session. During the half-hour address, Inslee asked the Legislature to address the issues of housing and homelessness, mental health, education, climate change, public safety and abortion.
WASHINGTON STATE
987thebull.com

Oregon’s Next Kid Governor Takes Office

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon’s new Kid Governor took office in Salem Wednesday. Lea Andrus is a 5th grader at Hawks View Elementary in Sherwood. She took her oath from the Senate chamber at the capitol and laid out her priority for her year-long term, “I hope that we can reduce bullying in our schools and communities through kindness.”
OREGON STATE
ijpr.org

David Brock Smith appointed to fill vacant state Senate seat

Rep. David Brock Smith, R-Port Orford, a state Representative for House District 1, was unanimously appointed to fill the vacant seat for Senate District 1. That seat was left open by Dallas Heard, who resigned earlier this month. Commissioners from Coos, Curry and Douglas counties met Wednesday morning to vote...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Big Country News

Greater Idaho Bill Heard in Oregon State Senate

OREGON - On Monday, a bill inviting Idaho to begin talks with Oregon on the potential to relocate the state line they share was read on the floor of the Oregon Senate. Oregon state senator Dennis Linthicum is the lead sponsor, and the initial cosponsors are Senator Brian Boquist and Rep. Werner Reschke. Freshman Representative Emily McIntire, sworn in yesterday, has indicated to leaders of the Greater Idaho movement that she will sign on as a cosponsor when House rules allow.
IDAHO STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Audit: Oregon broadband office not prepared for federal infrastructure grants

Oregon’s broadband office doesn’t have the staff or plans it needs to take advantage of up to $1 billion in federal money to expand internet access, according to an audit released Wednesday.  The report from the Audits Division of the Secretary of State’s Office found that the state has work to do to effectively allocate […] The post Audit: Oregon broadband office not prepared for federal infrastructure grants appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Greater Idaho and Split California? What’s Up With That?

In Oregon, proponents of Greater Idaho have gotten a reading in the state legislature. Before Election Day last year, some in mainstream media were claiming the idea had lost momentum. Then some additional counties voted to join Idaho. Maybe the news reporters need to get outside Portland once in a while. If you’re counting, 11 counties want a divorce from the left coast.
IDAHO STATE

