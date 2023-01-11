Read full article on original website
Related
KVAL
Priced-out Oregon tenant pushing state lawmakers to close loopholes to rent cap laws
SALEM, Ore. — A Sherwood resident is calling on state lawmakers to close loopholes in Oregon’s rent cap laws after she says she was priced out of her home. Like many Oregonians during the pandemic, Jessica Israel and her family ran into some hard times. “My husband had...
opb.org
Oregon interfaith group pushes for full enactment of Measure 114 gun laws
The interfaith group that wrote and campaigned for Oregon’s new voter-approved gun laws is trying to generate momentum to get them fully enacted. Measure 114 was passed by voters on a slim margin in November. It bans magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds. It requires a permit to purchase a firearm. And it requires a background check to be completed before a firearm can be transferred.
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Interfaith Organization Wants 114 Gun Laws to be Fully Implemented
114 Gun Laws: The religious coalition that drafted and pushed for Oregon’s new gun rules is working to build support for passing them into law. In November, voters approved Measure 114 by a razor-thin margin. Magazines that can hold more than 10 rounds are prohibited. A valid firearms purchase license is required. And a check of the buyer’s and seller’s backgrounds is necessary before any firearm may be transferred.
Area Sheriff’s Respond to WA Dems Contoversial Gun Bills
A trio of new gun laws is being pushed by State House and Senate Democrats, and Eastern WA Sheriffs are responding. Bills would require registries, allow lawsuits vs gun makers, and more. Perhaps the most aggressive assault on 2nd Amendment rights is being proposed in Olympia this legislative session. Three...
KVAL
Measure 114 supporters rally, waiting for legal decisions on implementing new law
PORTLAND, Ore. — Supporters of Measure 114 say they expected legal challenges, but they say the longer this takes, the more lives will be lost to gun violence. 114 is Oregon's gun control law that voters passed in November. Last month, a state judge put the law on hold,...
Governor Tina Kotek unveils $130 million homeless plan, executive orders
(The Center Square) - Oregon’s Governor Tina Kotek unveiled an aggressive new plan to tackle homelessness by signing three executive orders and proposing a $130 million package on her first day in office. Perhaps taking a page out of California Governor Garvin Newsom’s playbook, Kotek is setting ambitious goals to address homelessness in Oregon. “Governing is about serving Oregonians. All Oregonians. And I have heard from people loud and clear,...
KVAL
Oregon's 2023 Kid Governor sworn in at state capitol
SALEM, Ore. — In a ceremony at the state capitol today, fifth grader Lea Andrus was sworn in as Oregon's 2023 kid governor. Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan hosted the ceremony, while Paul De Muniz, former Chief Justice of the Oregon Supreme Court, delivered the oath of office.
bendsource.com
Non-Affiliated Voters Outnumber Democrats in Oregon. Let Them Participate in Primaries.
Paying attention to the extreme partisanship in Washington, D.C., might lead one to pull their hair out. This past week – amid the effort, involving some 15 rounds of voting – to name a Speaker of the House, also happened to be the anniversary of the Capitol breach of Jan. 6, 2020. One might imagine that to be a day when some of the very same lawmakers whose lives were threatened by the breach of the Capitol would come together to commemorate the day and denounce that type of violence. But nope; on the steps of the Capitol that day was one lone Republican, and the rest of the commemorators were Democrats. Even on this we remain completely divided.
KVAL
Kotek details drug policy priorities as commission waits for new director
PORTLAND, Ore. — The commission tasked with tackling Oregon's severe addiction problem by improving prevention, treatment, and recovery effectiveness is without an appointed leader. The Alcohol and Drug Policy Commission's members and acting director Jill Gray are still moving forward with their work. The commission is pushing for solutions,...
Chronicle
Inslee: ‘The State of Our State Is Strong’
Gov. Jay Inslee gave the annual State of the State address in the state House chamber on Tuesday, laying out his agenda for the 2023 legislative session. During the half-hour address, Inslee asked the Legislature to address the issues of housing and homelessness, mental health, education, climate change, public safety and abortion.
987thebull.com
Oregon’s Next Kid Governor Takes Office
SALEM, Ore. – Oregon’s new Kid Governor took office in Salem Wednesday. Lea Andrus is a 5th grader at Hawks View Elementary in Sherwood. She took her oath from the Senate chamber at the capitol and laid out her priority for her year-long term, “I hope that we can reduce bullying in our schools and communities through kindness.”
ijpr.org
David Brock Smith appointed to fill vacant state Senate seat
Rep. David Brock Smith, R-Port Orford, a state Representative for House District 1, was unanimously appointed to fill the vacant seat for Senate District 1. That seat was left open by Dallas Heard, who resigned earlier this month. Commissioners from Coos, Curry and Douglas counties met Wednesday morning to vote...
Greater Idaho Bill Heard in Oregon State Senate
OREGON - On Monday, a bill inviting Idaho to begin talks with Oregon on the potential to relocate the state line they share was read on the floor of the Oregon Senate. Oregon state senator Dennis Linthicum is the lead sponsor, and the initial cosponsors are Senator Brian Boquist and Rep. Werner Reschke. Freshman Representative Emily McIntire, sworn in yesterday, has indicated to leaders of the Greater Idaho movement that she will sign on as a cosponsor when House rules allow.
Audit: Oregon broadband office not prepared for federal infrastructure grants
Oregon’s broadband office doesn’t have the staff or plans it needs to take advantage of up to $1 billion in federal money to expand internet access, according to an audit released Wednesday. The report from the Audits Division of the Secretary of State’s Office found that the state has work to do to effectively allocate […] The post Audit: Oregon broadband office not prepared for federal infrastructure grants appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
KVAL
OHA receiving over $900,000 in Housing Vouchers for Oregonians with disabilities
OREGON — Six Oregon counties are set to receive 80 vouchers from the Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) to fund permanent affordable housing assistance to Oregonians with extreme mental health concerns and disabilities, according to a release from the U.S. Senate. “As the weather continues to be...
Greater Idaho movement gaining momentum
Oregon senators just heard details of a bill inviting Idaho to discuss relocating the Idaho/Oregon state line.
Greater Idaho and Split California? What’s Up With That?
In Oregon, proponents of Greater Idaho have gotten a reading in the state legislature. Before Election Day last year, some in mainstream media were claiming the idea had lost momentum. Then some additional counties voted to join Idaho. Maybe the news reporters need to get outside Portland once in a while. If you’re counting, 11 counties want a divorce from the left coast.
kezi.com
Oregon residents share first impressions of Tina Kotek as Governor of Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. -- After a heated and tense election in November, some Oregon residents like Reagan Thompson hope that with Tina Kotek as the new governor, residents will get their issues addressed. Reagan Thompson says she wants to see changes in how Oregon is governed. A number of people said...
Effort to Make Oregon Counties Part of Idaho Certified to Appear on Wallowa County Ballot in May
ENTERPRISE - The Wallowa County Clerk has certified that the "Greater Idaho" movement has submitted enough valid signatures to force its ballot initiative onto the May 2023 Wallowa County ballot. The movement seeks to add fifteen conservative, rural counties to Idaho by convincing the state legislatures of Oregon and Idaho...
Washington State Senate Bill Aims to Increase Tax Transparency
Is there anything more infuriating than trying to find what department is assessing a tax on something you own (like your house) and not being able to find it? A pair of State Senators are attempting to clear some of that confusion. A bipartisan bill filed in the State Senate...
Comments / 0