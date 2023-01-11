Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KVAL
North Bend 911 telecommunicators honored for their service
NORTH BEND, Ore. — North Bend's 911 dispatch telecommunicators were honored for their service at Tuesday's city council meeting, City Manager David Milliron announced in a news release. 911 Dispatch Services were transferred to Coos Bay in December 2021, after it was determined that North Bend did not have...
KVAL
FOUND SAFE: Missing Glendale man found in California
UPDATE (1/12/2023): Richard Doffing was found with his pickup on the side of the road near Stockton, California the morning of Thursday, January 12, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported. Doffing was taken to a hospital for evaluation as a precaution. "As part of the efforts to locate Mr. Doffing,...
KVAL
North Bend High School lockdown lifted; 'involved party' taken into custody
NORTH BEND, Ore. — After lunch break Wednesday, North Bend High School was put on lockdown due to a report of a weapon brought on campus, the North Bend School District said. "The involved party is in custody," the District stated. In a later post, the District said there...
KVAL
Coquille Indian Tribe announces $800,000 in community grants for 2023
NORTH BEND, Ore. — The Coquille Indian Tribe has announced more than $800,000 in community grants for the 2023 grant cycle. The tribe announced this week that 121 organizations throughout Lane, Coos, Curry, Douglas, and Jackson counties are receiving funding from the Coquille Tribal Community Fund. Last year, they...
KVAL
U.S. 101 reopens to one lane south of Port Orford, following landslide
Port Orford — The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) has announced that one lane has reopened on U.S. Highway 101 to all traffic 12 miles south of Port Orford, after a landslide has closed it Monday morning. ODOT says that crews will flag vehicle, bicycle and pedestrian traffic through...
KVAL
Storm watchers swarm to the Oregon Coast for peak winter storm season
COOS BAY, Ore. — It’s the heart of winter on the Oregon Coast, which means gargantuan Pacific Ocean swells, roaring sea winds and exploding clouds of foam are on full display as part of peak winter storm season. According to a press release from Oregon's Adventure Coast, nowhere...
KVAL
2023 Rhody Fest theme announced; plans underway for 116th festival
FLORENCE, Ore. — Oregon's second-longest running floral festival is shaping up for its 116th showing and this year's theme showcases the Roaring '20s in this century and last - "Rip Roarin' Rhodies". The announcement was made Wednesday in a press release from the Florence Area Chamber of Commerce. This...
KVAL
Commercial crabbers wait for higher price to drop pots
After multiple delays for the start of the commercial Dungeness crabbing season, there's now another delay as crabbers and processors negotiate a price for this season's Dungeness crabs. Many commercial crabbers along Oregon's south coast chose not to drop their pots Thursday morning after it became legal to do so.
Comments / 0