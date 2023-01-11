ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Bend, OR

KVAL

North Bend 911 telecommunicators honored for their service

NORTH BEND, Ore. — North Bend's 911 dispatch telecommunicators were honored for their service at Tuesday's city council meeting, City Manager David Milliron announced in a news release. 911 Dispatch Services were transferred to Coos Bay in December 2021, after it was determined that North Bend did not have...
NORTH BEND, OR
KVAL

FOUND SAFE: Missing Glendale man found in California

UPDATE (1/12/2023): Richard Doffing was found with his pickup on the side of the road near Stockton, California the morning of Thursday, January 12, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported. Doffing was taken to a hospital for evaluation as a precaution. "As part of the efforts to locate Mr. Doffing,...
STOCKTON, CA
KVAL

Coquille Indian Tribe announces $800,000 in community grants for 2023

NORTH BEND, Ore. — The Coquille Indian Tribe has announced more than $800,000 in community grants for the 2023 grant cycle. The tribe announced this week that 121 organizations throughout Lane, Coos, Curry, Douglas, and Jackson counties are receiving funding from the Coquille Tribal Community Fund. Last year, they...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KVAL

2023 Rhody Fest theme announced; plans underway for 116th festival

FLORENCE, Ore. — Oregon's second-longest running floral festival is shaping up for its 116th showing and this year's theme showcases the Roaring '20s in this century and last - "Rip Roarin' Rhodies". The announcement was made Wednesday in a press release from the Florence Area Chamber of Commerce. This...
FLORENCE, OR
KVAL

Commercial crabbers wait for higher price to drop pots

After multiple delays for the start of the commercial Dungeness crabbing season, there's now another delay as crabbers and processors negotiate a price for this season's Dungeness crabs. Many commercial crabbers along Oregon's south coast chose not to drop their pots Thursday morning after it became legal to do so.
OREGON STATE

