Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield celebrates its 125th after 150 years
City officials on Wednesday made a point for a brief celebration of Bakersfield's 125th birthday. To commemorate the anniversary, the city’s media team released a two-minute clip touting its accomplishments and forecasting its future goals in safety and innovation.
Bakersfield Californian
MLK celebration at Belle Terrace Park canceled due to rain
A Saturday event celebrating the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was canceled because of inclement weather. The Bakersfield City School District, Stay Focused Ministries, Community Action Partnership of Kern, SHEPower Leadership and many other organizations were set to host an event with community resource vendors, food, prizes and dancers at Belle Terrace Park.
Bakersfield Californian
Cardiac surgery continues at Adventist despite complaint, false rumors
Recent changes to the cardiothoracic surgery program at Adventist Health Kern County got a bumpy reception this week after an anonymous complaint prompted what may have been the division's first surprise visit from a state inspector. There was little clarity Friday on the substance of the complaint and what, if...
Bakersfield Californian
Deputies complied with KCSO policy in shooting that hospitalized man
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday a shooting in which a man was hospitalized after a deputy fired his gun was ruled within department policy and released a video to show what happened. On Nov. 27, deputies were in the 600 block of N. Maple Street in Wasco...
Bakersfield Californian
17-year-old who went missing Monday has been found
A 17-year-old girl who was reported missing Monday by the Bakersfield Police Department was found Friday. Arianna Rose Matthews returned home, BPD said.
Bakersfield Californian
Caltrans: Possible sinkhole causes road closures near Maricopa
Highway 166 between Maricopa and the San Luis Obispo County line will remain closed for at least one week because of a possible sinkhole, according to the California Department of Transportation. Repairs were anticipated to begin next week after the storm passes, Caltrans said on Twitter.
Bakersfield Californian
KCFD deploys resources for storms; updates list of sand locations
In light of the continued winter storms, the Kern County Fire Department has updated its list of places where residents can pick up sand to make sandbags and predeployed resources. "Extra resources will be assigned to areas projected to be impacted. This action to pre-deploy resources includes personnel, heavy equipment,...
Comments / 0