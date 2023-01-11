Effective: 2023-01-14 15:44:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at weather.gov/eka. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 345 AM PST. Target Area: Mendocino The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in California Russian River near Hopland affecting Mendocino County. For the Russian River...including areas around Hwy 101 near Hopland and surrounding areas ...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast to occur along the Russian River near Hopland. * WHERE...Russian River near Hopland. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Significant flooding of Highway 175 at the approaches to the Russian River bridge. Minor flooding of Highway 222 near Ukiah, and in crop land along the left and right banks of the Russian River near Hopland. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:45 PM PST Saturday the stage was 15.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:45 PM PST Saturday was 15.9 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise to 16.4 feet late this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late tonight to 12.0 feet early Monday morning. It will rise to 12.4 feet late Monday morning. It will then fall to 6.6 feet early Thursday morning. It will then rise again but remain below flood stage. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.5 feet on 01/17/2019. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO