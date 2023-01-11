Read full article on original website
Flood Watch issued for Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-15 00:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Additional information is available at weather.gov/eka. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 1215 AM PST. Target Area: Northern Humboldt Coast The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in California Eel River at Fernbridge affecting Northern Humboldt Coast zone. For the Eel River...including Fernbridge..flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Eel River at Fernbridge. * WHEN...From late tonight to early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Significant flooding of the western portions of Cannibal Island Road, Camp Weott Road, the Salt and Old Rivers, and all adjacent low-lying areas. Flooding in these areas is exaggerated when crest timing is coincident with high tides and strong onshore winds, and for longer duration events. A Special Action Advisory is being issued to all owners of livestock in low-lying areas of the Eel Delta. Owners of livestock should consider taking appropriate action to protect livestock. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:00 PM PST Saturday the stage was 16 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Del Norte, Mendocino Coast, Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 15:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 06:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Large breaking waves along the coast will lead to increased wave run-up on beaches with waves topping and washing over large rocks and jetties. These large waves can be erratic and unpredictable. Use extra caution near the surf zone as these large waves will be capable of sweeping people into the frigid and turbulent ocean water. Mariners traversing the bar are urged to exercise extreme caution or stay in port until the threat subsides. Please contact the U.S. Coast Guard for information regarding harbor and bar closures. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Mendocino Coast; Northern Humboldt Coast; Southwestern Humboldt HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 22 to 25 feet. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Northern Humboldt Coast, Southwestern Humboldt, and Mendocino Coast. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 AM Sunday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Beachcombing is highly discouraged!.
Flood Watch issued for Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 14:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County; Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following areas, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley, Motherlode, Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County, Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley, Northern Sacramento Valley, Northern San Joaquin Valley and Southern Sacramento Valley. * WHEN...Through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Mendocino by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 15:44:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at weather.gov/eka. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 345 AM PST. Target Area: Mendocino The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in California Russian River near Hopland affecting Mendocino County. For the Russian River...including areas around Hwy 101 near Hopland and surrounding areas ...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast to occur along the Russian River near Hopland. * WHERE...Russian River near Hopland. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Significant flooding of Highway 175 at the approaches to the Russian River bridge. Minor flooding of Highway 222 near Ukiah, and in crop land along the left and right banks of the Russian River near Hopland. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:45 PM PST Saturday the stage was 15.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:45 PM PST Saturday was 15.9 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise to 16.4 feet late this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late tonight to 12.0 feet early Monday morning. It will rise to 12.4 feet late Monday morning. It will then fall to 6.6 feet early Thursday morning. It will then rise again but remain below flood stage. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.5 feet on 01/17/2019. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Sacramento Valley, Motherlode by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 07:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-14 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Sacramento Valley; Motherlode; Southern Sacramento Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Placer, south central Yuba and southwestern Nevada Counties through 300 PM PST At 218 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Beale AFB, or 15 miles east of Marysville, moving northeast at 25 mph. Funnel clouds will be possible with this storm. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. Funnel clouds. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Grass Valley, Lake Wildwood, Rough And Ready, Beale AFB, Cedar Ridge, Alta Sierra, Nevada City and Penn Valley. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Flood Watch issued for Motherlode by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 14:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Motherlode; Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County; Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following areas, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley, Motherlode, Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County, Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley, Northern Sacramento Valley, Northern San Joaquin Valley and Southern Sacramento Valley. * WHEN...Through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Central Sacramento Valley, Northern Sacramento Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 12:21:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-16 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Central Sacramento Valley; Northern Sacramento Valley FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following areas, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley, Motherlode, Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County, Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley, Northern Sacramento Valley, Northern San Joaquin Valley and Southern Sacramento Valley. * WHEN...Through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Butte, Glenn by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-15 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 02:30:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. For more hydrologic information and stage definitions refer to the following web site: wrh.noaa.gov/sto/hydro_data.php The next statement will be issued late tonight at 230 AM PST. Target Area: Butte; Glenn The National Weather Service in Sacramento CA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in California Sacramento River At Tehama Bridge affecting Tehama County. Sacramento River At Ord Ferry affecting Butte and Glenn Counties. .Heavy rainfall is producing rises on the Upper Sacramento River. Tehama Bridge has reached flood stage and Ord Ferry is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight. For the Upper Sacramento River...including Bend Bridge, Tehama Bridge, Vina Woodson Bridge, Hamilton City, Ord Ferry, Moulton Weir, Colusa Weir, Colusa Bridge, Tisdale Weir...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sacramento River at Ord Ferry. * WHEN...From late tonight until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 114.0 feet, Designated flood stage left bank. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1:45 PM PST Saturday the stage was 111.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight and continue rising to 114.2 feet tomorrow morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 114.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 12:21:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-16 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Carquinez Strait and Delta; Central Sacramento Valley; Northern Sacramento Valley; Northern San Joaquin Valley; Southern Sacramento Valley FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following areas, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley, Motherlode, Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County, Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley, Northern Sacramento Valley, Northern San Joaquin Valley and Southern Sacramento Valley. * WHEN...Through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
