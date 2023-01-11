ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Embiid scores 36 points, Harden has triple-double for 76ers

By CBS Philadelphia
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11u3Nj_0kAQPifE00

Digital Brief: January 10, 2022 (PM) 02:01

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid says if he can walk, he can play. With an injured left foot feeling better, Embiid got to put the hurt on the Detroit Pistons.

Embiid rocked braids and had 36 points and 11 rebounds, James Harden added a second straight triple-double and the Philadelphia 76ers routed the Pistons 147-116 on Tuesday night.

"We didn't want to mess around," Embiid said. "I wanted to make sure that we were all together and on the same page that it was going to be a three-quarter game."

Harden did his part and finished with 16 points, 15 assists and 12 rebounds — in three quarters.

Embiid returned from a three-game absence with a sore left foot with a new look. But it was the same dominant performance out of last season's NBA scoring champion. Embiid is chasing a second straight scoring crown — his 33.5 average entering the game was just a tick behind Dallas' Luka Doncic's 34.0 average — and he's trying to pass Wilt Chamberlain (33.5; 1965-66) for highest season-scoring average in team history.

Embiid might even set the marks in braids.

"Just wanted to change things up," he said, laughing.

Two days after Harden also had a triple-double in the 76ers' victory at Detroit, the Sixers raced to a 24-point lead in the first half. The Pistons have the worst record in the Eastern Conference. The Sixers have done their part in putting Detroit there. The 76ers beat the Pistons 123-111 on Sunday.

This was only seventh time all season their regular lineup of Embiid, Harden, Tyrese Maxey, PJ Tucker and Tobias Harris started the game. The Sixers won for the 13th time in 16 games.

"It's a lineup that we're still evaluating defensively," coach Doc Rivers said. "Clearly, it's a good offensive lineup. We just haven't seen it a lot. We've had no 'in-a-rows' where they played six, seven, eight, nine in a row."

Saddiq Bey, Jaden Ivey and Rodney McGruder each scored 17 points for the Pistons.

Harden got his triple-double in only 26 minutes, 2 seconds of playing time, his fastest time at securing that feat.

Maxey hit a 3 for a 38-29 lead in front of the Pistons bench and coach Dwane Casey tossed his hands in the air and called for a timeout.

Whatever was drawn up, it didn't work: Philadelphia came out of the timeout and scored the next 10 points. The 76ers scored 42 points in the third and sat their starters in the fourth.

Some of the final numbers came straight out of a bad pickup game in the park.

The Sixers needed only 11 3-pointers to reach their fifth-highest total since the 1976-77 NBA-ABA merger. The 76ers scored a whopping 82 points in the paint and shot 61% overall from the floor.

Maxey scored 16 points. Harris had 14 points and was a plus-40 in 27 minutes.

"We know how dominant we are. We know how great we can be," Harris said.

GROWING PAINS

The Pistons have won just 11 games in yet another difficult season under Casey.

"I can see the growth on a daily, game-to-game basis. but then I have to come in and explain to everybody why we didn't win. and that's what's tough," Casey said. "The easy part, the fun part is the daily, in the laboratory, coaching, teaching, film sessions, watching guys grow, listen to questions."

TIP-INS

Pistons: Isaiah Stewart (left shoulder soreness) was a late scratch. Former 76er Nerlens Noel got the start.

76ers: Harden leads the NBA with five games of at least 15 assists. It's the most for any 76er since Mo Cheeks had five in 1987-88.

UP NEXT

Pistons: Host Minnesota on Wednesday night.

76ers: Host the Thunder on Thursday night.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Embiid's jumper gives Sixers 118-117 win over Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Joel Embiid made a jumper with 5.7 seconds to lift the Philadelphia 76ers to a 118-117 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night.James Harden had 31 points and 11 assists to lead Philadelphia. Embiid chipped in 30 points and seven rebounds. Tyrese Maxey scored 21 points and Shake Milton added 17.Jordan Clarkson scored 38 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Utah. Talen Horton-Tucker chipped in a season-high 20 points off the bench. Mike Conley added 14 points and eight assists, while Walker Kessler finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds.After trailing by double digits...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBC Sports

NBA on TNT crew rips Simmons after he scored zero points vs. Celtics

The Brooklyn Nets were without their best player and leading scorer in Kevin Durant during Thursday night's showdown with the first-place Boston Celtics at Barclays Center. It was an opportunity for Nets point guard Ben Simmons to step up and provide some valuable scoring alongside star guard Kyrie Irving. Instead...
BOSTON, NY
CBS Philly

Gilgeous-Alexander scores 37, Thunder top 76ers 133-114

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — For a team that scuffled this season on the road, the Oklahoma City Thunder sure did look like a playoff team in Philly.Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 37 points and Josh Giddey had 20 to lead the Thunder to a 133-114 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night.The Thunder won for the fourth time in six games, but this was perhaps their signature win of the season. The Thunder were a solid 13-9 at home, but won just their sixth road game of the season."I think it shows we belong," Giddey said. "We've shown we belong with some...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
112K+
Followers
25K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy