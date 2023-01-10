ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This foreign song beat out Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift at Golden Globes

By Gitanjali Poonia
Deseret News
Deseret News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15wEWC_0kAQPMRM00
M.M. Keeravani poses in the press room with the award for Best Original Song in a Motion Picture for “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR” at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. | Invision

No one expected the Indian-Telugu drama to make waves, but it has proved to be a tough competitor.

“RRR,” an epic action drama film, took home the award for best song at the Golden Globes on Tuesday.

The song “Naatu Naatu” won over big musical names like Taylor Swift, nominated for Carolina in “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Lady Gaga for Hold My Hand in “Top Gun: Maverick,” and Rihanna for Lift Me Up in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

The foreign film is also nominated for best non-English language film. Composer M.M. Keeravani took the stage to accept the award.

“It’s been an age-old practice to say this award actually belongs to someone else,” Keeravani said, per NBC News . “I was planning not to say to those words when I get an award like this, but I’m sorry to say that I’m going to repeat the tradition, because I mean my words.”

He then thanked the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for the honor and his director S.S. Rajamouli “for his vision and his constant trust in my work,” according to USA Today .

According to Pitchfork , last year, Billie Eilish and Finneas took home the award for Best Original Song for “No Time to Die.”

As for the film, it has been submitted for consideration for a few Oscar categories. Rajamouli hadn’t previously considered the Oscars campaign process, he told IndieWire .

“Obviously, for an Indian filmmaker the Oscar is a very, very big deal. Everyone dreams about it,” the filmmaker said. “But only a few times have we had a chance to be nominated. Whatever has happened so far with this film has happened completely organically, and that has given us the encouragement to go further.”

The film has a 94% audience score , with more than 500 reviews, on Rotten Tomatoes. The fictional story follows two revolutionaries, played by N.T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan Teja, who are fighting against British colonial rule in the 1920s.

“RRR” is available to stream on Netflix. It is rated TV-MA for violence.

Deseret News

Is COVID over?

‘I believe that pandemics end partially because humans declare them at an end,’ said Marion Dorsey, an associate professor of history at the University of New Hampshire, who studies past pandemics. How do you know if the pandemic is over? When will covid-19 end? is covid-19 getting worse?
Deseret News

Deseret News

