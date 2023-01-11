ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, CA

lakecountybloom.com

Quilting Class Comes to Lakeport

The Ladies of the Lake Quilt Guild is sponsoring a class this winter, “Beginning Quilting 2.” In this class, participants will learn how to create a traditional Maple Leaf pattern. Quilters will learn how to piece half-square triangles, applique, and setting blocks with sashing. Kerrie Hershey, formerly the owner of Kerrie’s Quilting, teaches this class. Some sewing/quilting experience is recommended.
LAKEPORT, CA
lakecountybloom.com

What’s Up This Week – 1.13.22

Here we are in mid-January, and the year’s already off and running. The rain may have slowed down some of your plans, but there’s still plenty happening in Lake County. Even though the music scene’s a bit slow (see the Music Guide), there’s always something going on here. If the weather’s got you inside, you can always catch up on Lake County Poet Laureate Georgina Marie’s Rooted in Poetry podcasts. We’ve got a new episode this week. And, if you’re looking for a new experience, be sure to sign up for a music class taught by local musician Jeremy Jernigan. Jeremy’s a musical savant, and every class he teaches is worth its weight in gold. Plus, we’re also re-releasing The Bloom’s all-time most-read article. If you haven’t had a chance to tour the Geysers, it’s a spectacular place and one of Lake County’s unique treasures. Not only will you get a chance to learn about the world’s largest geothermal facility, but you will also get to see some of our county’s most amazing landscapes. Right now, they’ve got availability on some of their tours, but be warned, they fill up fast–we had to wait six months. Whatever your plans are for this new year, I wish you all the fun, joy, and laughter you can fit in. Happy weekend, Lake County!
LAKE COUNTY, CA
lakecountybloom.com

Lake County Community Development Director to Speak at Sierra Club Meeting

The Sierra Club Lake Group will host the recently appointed Lake County Community Development Director, Mireya Turner, at their next community meeting on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at 6:00 PM. The discussion will be held via Zoom video conference and live-streamed on Facebook. The meeting is free and open to the public. Pre-registration is required to attend via Zoom.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Five Sonoma County schools honored as California Distinguished Schools

Five elementary schools in Sonoma County were recently selected for the 2023 California Distinguished Schools Program. This program returned this year after the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily suspended recording of state and local student data. The five Sonoma County honorees are: Alexander Valley Elementary, Liberty Elementary, Corona Creek Elementary, Meadow Elementary, and West Side Elementary.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
lakecountybloom.com

IMPRINTS and GOD’S COMICS– Double Exhibit Opens at MAC this Saturday

Middletown Art Center (MAC) invites the public to their 48th exhibit and opening reception for IMPRINTS and GOD’S COMICS this Saturday, January 14th from 6:00-8:00pm. Come see the new displays, enjoy the work and meet the artists. The IMPRINTS exhibit invites us to journey into experiences that leave lasting...
MIDDLETOWN, CA
lakecountybloom.com

It’s Almost Time for the Lake County Restaurant Expo and Restaurant Week!

Supporting the local food service and restaurant industry is the goal of an upcoming series of events presented by the Lake County Economic Development Corporation (Lake EDC), and the Lake County Chamber of Commerce (LCCC). The Restaurant Expo is a free two-day networking and training event focused on providing expert...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
northbaybiz.com

Mary’s Pizza Shack Closes Three Locations

Mary’s Pizza Shack announced last week that they have permanently closed their Dixon, Napa and Novato locations. The Italian eatery now operates nine locations across Sonoma and Solano Counties. The restaurant once held 20 locations across the North Bay, with the majority in Sonoma County. The post also cites...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Lake Mendocino: Holding Back the Water

As storms drop large amounts of rain on the region, for now, federal officials are planning to hold back releases from the rapidly filling Lake Mendocino because of continuing high water flow downstream on the Russian River. High river flows are still threatening to flood areas at Hopland and the...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KQED

Murder in California's Emerald Triangle

On a cold day in November 2016, a man with long blond dreadlocks and grungy blue overalls stumbled out of the woods. He had been living up in the mountains above Laytonville, in Mendocino County, and had walked eight hours into town in search of the police. He had found the body of a man he knew — Jeff Settler. And it looked like murder.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
bdmag.com

MBK Rental Living Acquires Land in Sonoma County, California For a 134-Unit Solar-powered Luxury Apartment Project

The Haven at Deer Creek, slated to open in spring 2024, will bring style, sustainability, and much-needed housing to the North Bay region. MBK Rental Living, one of California’s most successful and innovative private developers, has announced the acquisition of a 4.71-acre site in Petaluma, California. The Haven at Deer Creek has both three-story garden style and three-story podium style apartments. All buildings will be solar powered for maximum efficiency. The Haven at Deer Creek is located north of San.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Army Corp of Engineers Holding Back the Rising Waters of Lake Mendocino to Prevent Flooding in Hopland and Western Sonoma County

For now, federal officials are planning to hold back releases from the rapidly filling Lake Mendocino because of continuing high water flow downstream on the Russian River. High river flows are still threatening to flood areas at Hopland and the historically vulnerable Guerneville area in western Sonoma County. “We are...
HOPLAND, CA
sonomamag.com

Chila-Killer Cafe Opens in Rohnert Park

Chila-what? The name is a riff on this new Rohnert Park restaurant’s signature dish, chilaquiles (spelled chilakiles on the menu). The hearty breakfast (or hangover helper) of fried corn tortillas soaked in red or green salsa and topped with eggs, cheese, crema and carnitas is, in fact, killer. Turn...
ROHNERT PARK, CA
ksro.com

Windsor and Cloverdale Declare Emergencies Over Recent Rains

Windsor and Cloverdale have each declared severe storm emergencies following recent torrential rains. The Windsor Town Council approved an emergency declaration this week, calling it more proactive than because of a major incident. The Cloverdale City Council did the same, citing hundreds of thousands of dollars needed for repairs and for payments to an engineering contractor. When cities declare emergencies, they have a better chance of having their payments for storm-related costs being reimbursed by the state or federal governments. Other cities in Sonoma County are considering taking the same action.
CLOVERDALE, CA
ksro.com

Santa Rosa Whole Foods at Coddingtown to be Closed for a Few Days

The Whole Foods store in Santa Rosa’s Coddingtown Mall is expected to be closed for the next several days after its roof caught on fire. The fire started shortly before 12:30 Thursday afternoon, while the store was open. All shoppers were evacuated before firefighters discovered a large HVAC unit was up in flames, which spread to the rest of the roof. A roof covering was removed after also catching fire. No one was hurt but the fire did an estimated quarter-million-dollars in damage to the grocery store building.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRCB 104.9

Woman lost in flood leaves huge void, authorities ID two who perished in Sea Ranch

Rescuers searched for the vehicle Tuesday photo credit: Courtesy: Sonoma County Sheriff Authorities have identified the woman killed when her vehicle was apparently swept off of Trenton-Healdsburg Road Tuesday as 43-year-old Daphne Fontino of Ukiah.    Fontino's body was found Wednesday morning in her vehicle under eight to ten feet of water in a vineyard, about 100 yards off the road, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.    Fontino's husband Marc, is struggling to come to terms.    "It's like a nightmare for me and I haven't came to the reality yet that it actually occurred, because, in my mind she's going...
UKIAH, CA

