What’s Up This Week – 1.13.22
Here we are in mid-January, and the year’s already off and running. The rain may have slowed down some of your plans, but there’s still plenty happening in Lake County. Even though the music scene’s a bit slow (see the Music Guide), there’s always something going on here. If the weather’s got you inside, you can always catch up on Lake County Poet Laureate Georgina Marie’s Rooted in Poetry podcasts. We’ve got a new episode this week. And, if you’re looking for a new experience, be sure to sign up for a music class taught by local musician Jeremy Jernigan. Jeremy’s a musical savant, and every class he teaches is worth its weight in gold. Plus, we’re also re-releasing The Bloom’s all-time most-read article. If you haven’t had a chance to tour the Geysers, it’s a spectacular place and one of Lake County’s unique treasures. Not only will you get a chance to learn about the world’s largest geothermal facility, but you will also get to see some of our county’s most amazing landscapes. Right now, they’ve got availability on some of their tours, but be warned, they fill up fast–we had to wait six months. Whatever your plans are for this new year, I wish you all the fun, joy, and laughter you can fit in. Happy weekend, Lake County!
It’s Almost Time for the Lake County Restaurant Expo and Restaurant Week!
Supporting the local food service and restaurant industry is the goal of an upcoming series of events presented by the Lake County Economic Development Corporation (Lake EDC), and the Lake County Chamber of Commerce (LCCC). The Restaurant Expo is a free two-day networking and training event focused on providing expert...
IMPRINTS and GOD’S COMICS– Double Exhibit Opens at MAC this Saturday
Middletown Art Center (MAC) invites the public to their 48th exhibit and opening reception for IMPRINTS and GOD’S COMICS this Saturday, January 14th from 6:00-8:00pm. Come see the new displays, enjoy the work and meet the artists. The IMPRINTS exhibit invites us to journey into experiences that leave lasting...
Lake County Community Development Director to Speak at Sierra Club Meeting
The Sierra Club Lake Group will host the recently appointed Lake County Community Development Director, Mireya Turner, at their next community meeting on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at 6:00 PM. The discussion will be held via Zoom video conference and live-streamed on Facebook. The meeting is free and open to the public. Pre-registration is required to attend via Zoom.
Quilting Class Comes to Lakeport
The Ladies of the Lake Quilt Guild is sponsoring a class this winter, “Beginning Quilting 2.” In this class, participants will learn how to create a traditional Maple Leaf pattern. Quilters will learn how to piece half-square triangles, applique, and setting blocks with sashing. Kerrie Hershey, formerly the owner of Kerrie’s Quilting, teaches this class. Some sewing/quilting experience is recommended.
