New York State

Patriots signed these 11 practice squad players to future contracts

By Jordy McElroy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
 4 days ago
Even though the season is over, Tuesday was still a busy day for the New England Patriots with the team signing 11 practice squad players to future contracts.

These might seem like no-big-deal signings to some, but as the Patriots learned in an injury-plagued 2022 season, there’s no such thing as a no-big-deal signing. They’ve had to lean heavily on their practice squad to help fill thinning positions on the roster throughout the year.

The team even went out and signed offensive tackle Conor McDermott off the New York Jets’ practice squad to help fill the void left after the injury to former first-round draft pick Isaiah Wynn.

So the ability to develop players that can potentially help the team when called upon is obviously a big deal.

With the future contracts, the names that didn’t make the list were veteran linebacker Jamie Collins, offensive lineman Bill Murray, wideout Lynn Bowden, kicker Tristan Vizcaino and quarterback Garrett Gilbert.

Here are the 11 players that made it.

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images
AP Photo/John Locher
AP Photo/Terrance Williams
Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
Billie Weiss/Getty Images
Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Scotty Washington, TE

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

