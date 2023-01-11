ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paxton, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fordcountychronicle.com

Neal Tire & Auto in Gibson City shut down with no warning

GIBSON CITY — Neal Tire & Auto Service permanently shut down its downtown Gibson City service center Wednesday afternoon, with employees notified just hours beforehand and the public only afterward via a sign posted on its door. The Neal Tire location at 125 S. Sangamon Ave. was empty early...
GIBSON CITY, IL
smilepolitely.com

H Mart to open in Urbana’s former Save A Lot location

According to Chicago Korea Times (translated to English from Korean), the popular Korean grocery store H Mart is taking over the space previously occupied by Save A Lot in Urbana. The store is considered a premier Asian food grocery in the United States. For a minute there, that vacant Save...
URBANA, IL
WAND TV

Crash reported on U.S. Rt. 45 at Champaign, Douglas County line

(WAND) - Illinois State Police troopers were called out to a crash on U.S. Rt. 45 at the Champaign and Douglas County line Friday morning. Both northbound and southbound lanes were closed. The northbound lane reopened around 12:30 p.m. The crash involved a semi, and one person was taken to...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Matthew Mayer, Illinois forward, addresses comments towards Brad Underwood

Matthew Mayer is nothing if not a competitor. The Baylor transfer has played well for the Illinois Fighting Illini this season, and he’s averaging just under 11 points and 5 rebounds per game to show it. The senior from Austin, Texas was holding everyone accountable after a rough, yet victorious win over Alabama A&M in mid-December.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
C. Heslop

$150 Is Coming To The Accounts Of Northeastern Illinois Locals: Will You Benefit?

Some Northeastern Illinois residents can look forward to financial relief soon. A rebate bill received approval. It will return monies collected from state filings. Mayor Tom Daily first proposed the bill after noticing the sizable amount the state collected for tax payments. Where did the government source the funds? It comes from a surplus of $18.4 million in the northwest suburb's general fund. The area's good recovery from the pandemic caused such a high collection. Inflation meant people had to pay more. Some residents also had significant income boosts because of stimulus checks and funding from other government programs.
SCHAUMBURG, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Egg prices affecting small businesses in Central Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Egg prices have more than doubled in just a month and with that increase comes a struggle for small businesses. “Compared to last year, it’s about a 30% increase so far,” said part owner of Le Bakery Kevin Palermo. “Having the eggs go...
PEORIA, IL
videtteonline.com

Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five events happening in the Bloomington-Normal area:. Iron Coyote Challenge Park is bringing "Fortnite" to life with a Nerf war based on the popular video game. Nerf darts and blasters will be provided, but players may bring their own masks. Free...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Brad Underwood, Illinois hoops HC, sets goal to achieve by end of season

Brad Underwood and the Illinois Fighting Illini basketball team are not in the greatest of spots right now. However, things are getting better after a rollercoaster start to the season. Illinois has won 2 straight, downing Nebraska and Wisconsin. The Illini are 11-5 on the season with great wins over...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Some sheriffs won't enforce gun ban; ISP reports reduced expressway shootings

Some sheriffs won't enforce gun ban Some counties in Illinois have indicated they have no plans to enforce the newly enacted ban on more than 170 different semi-automatic guns. The Protect Illinois Communities Act was signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday. The law halts the sale of certain guns and magazines in the state and requires owners of certain weapons to register them before the end of 2023. The first Illinois sheriff to announce in a letter to residents that he will not enforce...
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Local attorney announces Bloomington City Council bid

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Local attorney John Wyatt Danenberger announced Thursday that he is running for the open nonpartisan seat on Bloomington City Council, which represents Ward 4. Currently the Ward 4 seat is held by Julie Emig, who is on medical leave and not seeking another term. Danenberger...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Mystery lemur found in Bloomington family’s garage

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington family had quite the surprise Thursday when they discovered “King Julian,” a ring-tailed lemur, hiding out in their garage. The family had heard suspicious sounds Wednesday night but didn’t investigate right away. When they found the lemur, they reached out to the Illinois Conservation Police to rescue their surprise […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

New Secretary of State discusses plans for modernizing the office

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias highlighted his plans for modernizing the office while visiting a driver services facility in Bloomington Thursday. “We are looking at digital IDs, digital driver’s licenses, a skip the line program, we’re also looking at driving simulators,” Giannoulias said. After winning the 2022 midterm election, Giannoulias […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
mahometdaily.com

Candlewood residents come together under dire circumstances

EDITOR’S NOTE: In order to protect residents in the Candlewood Mobile Home Park, names will not be used in this piece. Actual conversations with residents, not just ones taken from Facebook, have taken place over the last couple weeks. This is the account of those families who needed a place to put their voice without fear of retribution from current or former owners of the subdivision. We are happy to provide that for them.
MAHOMET, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy