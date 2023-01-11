Read full article on original website
fordcountychronicle.com
Neal Tire & Auto in Gibson City shut down with no warning
GIBSON CITY — Neal Tire & Auto Service permanently shut down its downtown Gibson City service center Wednesday afternoon, with employees notified just hours beforehand and the public only afterward via a sign posted on its door. The Neal Tire location at 125 S. Sangamon Ave. was empty early...
smilepolitely.com
H Mart to open in Urbana’s former Save A Lot location
According to Chicago Korea Times (translated to English from Korean), the popular Korean grocery store H Mart is taking over the space previously occupied by Save A Lot in Urbana. The store is considered a premier Asian food grocery in the United States. For a minute there, that vacant Save...
WAND TV
Crash reported on U.S. Rt. 45 at Champaign, Douglas County line
(WAND) - Illinois State Police troopers were called out to a crash on U.S. Rt. 45 at the Champaign and Douglas County line Friday morning. Both northbound and southbound lanes were closed. The northbound lane reopened around 12:30 p.m. The crash involved a semi, and one person was taken to...
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Izzo compliments Illinois, notes 'addition by subtraction' regarding recent success
Illinois basketball has looked like a different team as of late. The Fighting Illini downed Michigan State Friday night at home and have now won 3 straight games over the Spartans, Wisconsin and Nebraska. Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo noted why he thinks the Illini have been able to turn a corner as of late.
Crews tear down Jay’s Place in Downtown Gibson City after summer fire
GIBSON CITY, Ill., (WCIA) — Gibson City is still working on rebuilding after a fire damaged multiple buildings on the Fourth of July. On Thursday, one of those buildings was torn down. Crews worked to clear the space where the bar Jay’s Place once stood. Business owners and Gibson City residents alike said they miss […]
Three Illinois Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
saturdaytradition.com
Matthew Mayer, Illinois forward, addresses comments towards Brad Underwood
Matthew Mayer is nothing if not a competitor. The Baylor transfer has played well for the Illinois Fighting Illini this season, and he’s averaging just under 11 points and 5 rebounds per game to show it. The senior from Austin, Texas was holding everyone accountable after a rough, yet victorious win over Alabama A&M in mid-December.
$150 Is Coming To The Accounts Of Northeastern Illinois Locals: Will You Benefit?
Some Northeastern Illinois residents can look forward to financial relief soon. A rebate bill received approval. It will return monies collected from state filings. Mayor Tom Daily first proposed the bill after noticing the sizable amount the state collected for tax payments. Where did the government source the funds? It comes from a surplus of $18.4 million in the northwest suburb's general fund. The area's good recovery from the pandemic caused such a high collection. Inflation meant people had to pay more. Some residents also had significant income boosts because of stimulus checks and funding from other government programs.
wglt.org
How State Farm's new IT provider HCLTech plans to set up shop in Bloomington
An executive with HCLTech, the company State Farm has hired to outsource its IT operations, says it promotes an “employees first” culture and is taking steps to make Bloomington workers as comfortable as possible as they transition to their new employer. “We’ve done this many times,” Srinivasan Seshadri,...
Central Illinois Proud
Egg prices affecting small businesses in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Egg prices have more than doubled in just a month and with that increase comes a struggle for small businesses. “Compared to last year, it’s about a 30% increase so far,” said part owner of Le Bakery Kevin Palermo. “Having the eggs go...
videtteonline.com
Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five events happening in the Bloomington-Normal area:. Iron Coyote Challenge Park is bringing "Fortnite" to life with a Nerf war based on the popular video game. Nerf darts and blasters will be provided, but players may bring their own masks. Free...
saturdaytradition.com
Brad Underwood, Illinois hoops HC, sets goal to achieve by end of season
Brad Underwood and the Illinois Fighting Illini basketball team are not in the greatest of spots right now. However, things are getting better after a rollercoaster start to the season. Illinois has won 2 straight, downing Nebraska and Wisconsin. The Illini are 11-5 on the season with great wins over...
Illinois quick hits: Some sheriffs won't enforce gun ban; ISP reports reduced expressway shootings
Some sheriffs won't enforce gun ban Some counties in Illinois have indicated they have no plans to enforce the newly enacted ban on more than 170 different semi-automatic guns. The Protect Illinois Communities Act was signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday. The law halts the sale of certain guns and magazines in the state and requires owners of certain weapons to register them before the end of 2023. The first Illinois sheriff to announce in a letter to residents that he will not enforce...
Central Illinois Proud
Local attorney announces Bloomington City Council bid
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Local attorney John Wyatt Danenberger announced Thursday that he is running for the open nonpartisan seat on Bloomington City Council, which represents Ward 4. Currently the Ward 4 seat is held by Julie Emig, who is on medical leave and not seeking another term. Danenberger...
Gibson City jewelry store updates community following July explosion, fire
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Hustedt Jewelers recently gave an update to the Gibson City community on its store after it and several surrounding buildings were damaged by an explosion and fire in July. The jewelry store shared on Facebook that cleaning up the interior of the building has been an “extremely lengthy and stressful […]
Mystery lemur found in Bloomington family’s garage
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington family had quite the surprise Thursday when they discovered “King Julian,” a ring-tailed lemur, hiding out in their garage. The family had heard suspicious sounds Wednesday night but didn’t investigate right away. When they found the lemur, they reached out to the Illinois Conservation Police to rescue their surprise […]
New Secretary of State discusses plans for modernizing the office
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias highlighted his plans for modernizing the office while visiting a driver services facility in Bloomington Thursday. “We are looking at digital IDs, digital driver’s licenses, a skip the line program, we’re also looking at driving simulators,” Giannoulias said. After winning the 2022 midterm election, Giannoulias […]
WAND TV
Temporary emergency housing provided to displaced tenants of Champaign Park Apartments
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign City Council will be considering the approval of up to $350,000 to provide temporary emergency housing for tenants displaced from Champaign Park Apartments. The council will take up the measure on January 17 for discussion. The City has been helping tenants at the apartment...
WCIA
North Ridge Middle School counselor meeting kids with hope and encouragement
Counselor at North Ridge Middle School, Tyler Ferber, is working to meet students where they’re at with hope and encouragement. Mr. Ferber shares a few valuable reminders and lessons they’re teaching kids that go far beyond the classroom.
mahometdaily.com
Candlewood residents come together under dire circumstances
EDITOR’S NOTE: In order to protect residents in the Candlewood Mobile Home Park, names will not be used in this piece. Actual conversations with residents, not just ones taken from Facebook, have taken place over the last couple weeks. This is the account of those families who needed a place to put their voice without fear of retribution from current or former owners of the subdivision. We are happy to provide that for them.
