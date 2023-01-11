Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Residents in Chicago are Mad as Migrants will be Housed at Woodlawn Elementary SchoolTom HandyChicago, IL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Former Payroll Manager at the Art Institute of Chicago Charged with Defrauding Museum Out of $2 MillionA. M. RayChicago, IL
Does your hotel room have bed bugs? Here's how to checkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Discover the Best Chinese Food in Chicago: A Guide to the City's Top RestaurantsNathalie writerChicago, IL
Daily Northwestern
Men’s Basketball: Chaos reigns supreme, Northwestern drops stunner to Rutgers
Northwestern spent 85% of Wednesday’s game against Rutgers in a deficit. For every bucket the Wildcats (12-4, 3-2 Big Ten) got, the Scarlet Knights (12-5, 4-2) would seemingly counter with just enough to stymie any hopes of momentum. The end result was a 40-minute end-to-end barnburner. “It was just...
Daily Northwestern
Rapid Recap: Rutgers 65, Northwestern 62
To say this past week has been good for Northwestern basketball would be an understatement. The Wildcats defeated in-state rival Illinois by double digits in front of the home crowd on Wednesday — their first victory against the Fighting Illini since 2019. The wins kept coming on Sunday, with the Cats knocking off No.15 Indiana in Assembly Hall.
Daily Northwestern
Men’s basketball: Northwestern falls in a heartbreaker despite furious late second half run
Northwestern is starting to get national attention, and deservingly so. Coming off of a wire-to-wire victory in Bloomington, Indiana on Sunday, the Wildcats (12-4, 3-2 Big Ten) got their first taste of last-second basketball in the new year. NU came up just short offensively on a rampant late-second-half run, falling to Rutgers (12-5, 4-2 Big Ten) 65-62.
Daily Northwestern
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern faces Iowa’s offensive onslaught as losing streak extends to five
Northwestern entered Iowa City, Iowa looking to shake up the Big Ten landscape and upset No.12 Iowa for an elusive first conference win of the season Wednesday. But the task proved too tall for the Wildcats (6-10, 0-6 Big Ten), as their losing streak extended to five in a 93-64 road loss to the Hawkeyes (13-4, 5-1 Big Ten).
Daily Northwestern
Women’s Basketball: Kim: The Wildcats need to consider tweaking their lineups to improve offensively
Almost a year ago, Northwestern entered Carver-Hawkeye Arena and defeated No. 22 Iowa in a 77-69 upset led by Veronica Burton’s 25 points, eight steals, six assists and six rebounds. But while Burton went off to the WNBA, the Hawkeyes returned their three best players — reigning Big Ten...
Daily Northwestern
Illinois earns broadband infrastructure funding, highlighting efforts in Chicago and Evanston to bridge the digital divide
Illinois received $253.7 million in December to increase broadband infrastructure statewide from the American Rescue Plan’s Capital Projects Fund. In light of the new funding, which has yet to be distributed, community advocates in Evanston and Chicago are hoping to bring attention to bridging the digital divide, or unequal access to internet and devices.
Daily Northwestern
News Quiz: Men’s Basketball, Plastic Bag Tax, Evanston Made’s 3D & Fiber Show
#1. Which app did NU alum Aaron Greenberg (Weinberg ’12, ’17) co-found to allow people to tell stories and preserve memories to share with friends and family?. #2. Which award did history Prof. David Schoenbrun win for his book, “The Names of the Python: Belonging in East Africa, 900 to 1930”?
Daily Northwestern
Everything Evanston: City Council Rapid Recap talks proposed plastic bag tax, 5th ward school and ban on cashless businesses
Podcast (everythingevanston): Play in new window | Download. This week, Everything Evanston’s Rapid Recap of City Council includes debate about the proposed plastic bag tax, as well as continued plans for the Fleetwood-Jourdain Community Center and a prohibition on cashless establishments in Evanston. Then, we speak with city reporter Jorja Siemons on Evanston’s new budget for the 2023 fiscal year.
Daily Northwestern
Mexican restaurant Zentli brings home cooking and warmth to Evanston
Marcos Rivera, Alfonso Nieves Ruiz and Danny Howard created their restaurant Zentli as a love letter to the flavors and artwork of Mexico. Rivera, Nieves Ruiz and Howard began developing Zentli three years ago, but the pandemic postponed its opening until late December. Every dish on the menu is corn-based — hence, the name Zentli, which means corn in Nahuatl and pays homage to the staple’s importance to Mexican culture.
Daily Northwestern
After 10 years of advocacy, all District 65 lunchrooms begin composting
At the end of lunch in every Evanston/Skokie School District 65 school, students sort their waste into landfill, recycling and compost bins, stacking their compostable trays on the side. Making composting part of students’ daily routines was no small feat. After a decade of work, District 65 Sustainability Coordinator Karen...
Daily Northwestern
Ross Gay emphasizes holding onto joy at Evanston Public Library webinar
After three years of pandemic life, some find it difficult to find joy through a computer screen. But essayist and poet Ross Gay aimed to do just that as he spoke at an Evanston Public Library webinar organized by Illinois Libraries Present on Wednesday. The theme for the evening was...
