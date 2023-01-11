ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Daily Northwestern

Rapid Recap: Rutgers 65, Northwestern 62

To say this past week has been good for Northwestern basketball would be an understatement. The Wildcats defeated in-state rival Illinois by double digits in front of the home crowd on Wednesday — their first victory against the Fighting Illini since 2019. The wins kept coming on Sunday, with the Cats knocking off No.15 Indiana in Assembly Hall.
Men’s basketball: Northwestern falls in a heartbreaker despite furious late second half run

Northwestern is starting to get national attention, and deservingly so. Coming off of a wire-to-wire victory in Bloomington, Indiana on Sunday, the Wildcats (12-4, 3-2 Big Ten) got their first taste of last-second basketball in the new year. NU came up just short offensively on a rampant late-second-half run, falling to Rutgers (12-5, 4-2 Big Ten) 65-62.
Illinois earns broadband infrastructure funding, highlighting efforts in Chicago and Evanston to bridge the digital divide

Illinois received $253.7 million in December to increase broadband infrastructure statewide from the American Rescue Plan’s Capital Projects Fund. In light of the new funding, which has yet to be distributed, community advocates in Evanston and Chicago are hoping to bring attention to bridging the digital divide, or unequal access to internet and devices.
Everything Evanston: City Council Rapid Recap talks proposed plastic bag tax, 5th ward school and ban on cashless businesses

Podcast (everythingevanston): Play in new window | Download. This week, Everything Evanston’s Rapid Recap of City Council includes debate about the proposed plastic bag tax, as well as continued plans for the Fleetwood-Jourdain Community Center and a prohibition on cashless establishments in Evanston. Then, we speak with city reporter Jorja Siemons on Evanston’s new budget for the 2023 fiscal year.
Mexican restaurant Zentli brings home cooking and warmth to Evanston

Marcos Rivera, Alfonso Nieves Ruiz and Danny Howard created their restaurant Zentli as a love letter to the flavors and artwork of Mexico. Rivera, Nieves Ruiz and Howard began developing Zentli three years ago, but the pandemic postponed its opening until late December. Every dish on the menu is corn-based — hence, the name Zentli, which means corn in Nahuatl and pays homage to the staple’s importance to Mexican culture.
After 10 years of advocacy, all District 65 lunchrooms begin composting

At the end of lunch in every Evanston/Skokie School District 65 school, students sort their waste into landfill, recycling and compost bins, stacking their compostable trays on the side. Making composting part of students’ daily routines was no small feat. After a decade of work, District 65 Sustainability Coordinator Karen...
Ross Gay emphasizes holding onto joy at Evanston Public Library webinar

After three years of pandemic life, some find it difficult to find joy through a computer screen. But essayist and poet Ross Gay aimed to do just that as he spoke at an Evanston Public Library webinar organized by Illinois Libraries Present on Wednesday. The theme for the evening was...
